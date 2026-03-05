Brian McGinnis
Brian McGinnis is a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate from North Carolina who was forcibly removed from an Armed Services Committee meeting.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
The videos below clearly shows Brian McGinnis’s arm being broken. Be brave. Watch the videos.
Marine Veteran Brian McGinnis Removed From Senate Hearing After Protest Over US Policy Toward Israel
Brian C. McGinnis, a Marine Corps veteran and Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, was forcibly removed from a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on March 4, 2026, after interrupting the proceedings with a protest over U.S. policy in the Middle East. During the hearing, McGinnis stood and began shouting objections to what he characterized as the U.S. movement toward war with Iran in support of Israel.
Video from inside the chamber shows Capitol Police moving quickly to restrain and escort him out after he refused to stop speaking. Officers later arrested McGinnis on charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and unlawful demonstration.
Footage of the removal shows multiple officers attempting to pull McGinnis away from a doorway as he held onto the frame. During the struggle, Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana, a Republican member of the committee and former Navy SEAL, left his seat and physically assisted officers in removing McGinnis. The video shows Sheehy grabbing McGinnis as officers attempted to free his arm from the doorway and carry him out.
Capitol Police later stated that McGinnis “got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room,” and reported that officers sustained minor injuries during the encounter. McGinnis allegedly suffered a broken arm during the struggle.
The visual record confirms that security personnel were already engaged in removing McGinnis when Sheehy intervened physically. Whether that intervention was necessary or appropriate has become a point of debate.
What McGinnis Said About Israel
McGinnis framed his protest explicitly around U.S. support for Israel and the risk of American military escalation with Iran. According to accounts from inside the hearing, he shouted statements including that Americans did not want to “fight and die for Israel.” He positioned his protest as an anti-war stand and an effort to confront lawmakers about what he views as foreign policy driven by special interests rather than the will of American voters.
His comments reflect a broader political argument that U.S. military commitments in the region are shaped in part by long-standing strategic ties with Israel. That position remains controversial across party lines. Supporters of the U.S.-Israel relationship describe it as a cornerstone of American security policy, while critics argue that congressional alignment with Israeli policy can contribute to entanglement in regional conflicts.
Inside congressional hearings, however, outbursts are treated as procedural violations regardless of viewpoint. Senate rules permit the removal of individuals who disrupt official proceedings. McGinnis’s arrest followed that pattern.
The Senator’s Role in the Removal
Senator Sheehy later described his actions as an effort to assist law enforcement and de-escalate the situation. Video evidence shows him helping officers lift and remove McGinnis after police had already restrained him. Critics argue that an elected senator inserting himself into a physical removal raises concerns, particularly because trained Capitol Police were already present and engaged.
About Brian McGinnis:
I have lived long enough to know that truth is simple. I have seen effective leadership in different parts of the world where public servants have actually served the public with healthcare, education and a hopeful future. Yet, here I have seen the complexity of lies that politicians use for why they cannot deliver for people, while always delivering for the donors who live at the people’s expense. I am a Green because I know capitalist parties will never actually serve working class people. The Democrats and Republicans may market to working class people but when push comes to shove they will both fail working class people time and time again. Because of all of these things I chose to do something by becoming a Green and running for US Senate.
I have worked for a living and I know what that is like.
I am a family man with a beloved wife and four wonderful kids.
As a veteran and firefighter putting everything on the line for others comes naturally to me and that will not change, if elected.
I value the truth, integrity and political courage as a matter of life and death.
I have also come to realize that the two capitalist parties, the Democrats and Republicans, are the problem, not the solution. That is why I am running as a Green.
https://BrianMcGinnis4ussenatenc.org/
Go Fund Me for Brian McGinnis
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-brian-with-medical-and-legal-aid
"Congress shall make NO law abridging the freedom of speech."
Every member of the armed services pledged a lifetime oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That obviously includes opposing an unconstitutional declaration of war and subsequent violent acts of murder.
Brian McGinnis harmed no one.
Even after his arm was brutally broken, he remained focused on his mission over himself.
I honor and respect his courage, honesty, integrity, strength and composure.
If only more Americans could be so brave and selfless.
I have to tip my hat to you Jim for not shying away from this incident. It takes courage to raise an issue such as this by you and certainly by individuals such as Mr. McGinnis. If we examine our current action against Iran from an emotional distance, there is absolutely no rational justification to support it and it is, by definition, a crime under international law. With all due respect to our enlisted forces, I certainly share the frustration of so many others who recognize that our military appears to now be used as a mercenary force, devoid of any sense of right and wrong. My deepest sympathy extends to our servicemen being forced to follow unlawful orders, fearful of the repercussions should they speak out or refuse compliance. I fear that they may struggle greatly with the psychological fallout from this abuse of their good intentions for the rest of their days.
Although I agree with Mr. McGinnis' sentiments, I don't necessarily think that his judgement was sound and I do also recognize that his approach will be vociferously criticized by those who are threatened by anyone questioning the mainstream narrative. To any who would portray this incident as that of an unhinged, political grandstander, I would ask you to pay closer attention to the conduct of the committee members and other officials at the front of the room. Their refusal to afford the commotion even the most minimal attention is a perfect representation of our government's regard for the citizens of this country. Yes, it is an "official meeting" and they supposedly have to maintain decorum, giving the appearance that they are actually important, but their complete non-response shows a frightening disconnect from the shared empathy and compassion that makes us human.
Many of us still attempt to wrap ourselves in the false comfort created by the pretense that ours is a just nation that respects the dignity of not only our citizens, but peoples of all nations. I can understand the horror posed by recognizing that our government, in reality, has been taken over and functions as a very powerful and far reaching terrorist organization, acting to benefit only the chosen few, while utterly destroying the image of the beautiful country that we all cherish so deeply. This realization is very painful, but the truth must be equally cherished and it will hopefully be the beginning of the movement to reclaim our country.