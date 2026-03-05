James Roguski

1d

"Congress shall make NO law abridging the freedom of speech."

Every member of the armed services pledged a lifetime oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That obviously includes opposing an unconstitutional declaration of war and subsequent violent acts of murder.

Brian McGinnis harmed no one.

Even after his arm was brutally broken, he remained focused on his mission over himself.

I honor and respect his courage, honesty, integrity, strength and composure.

If only more Americans could be so brave and selfless.

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/peace-on-earth-begins-with-me

1d

I have to tip my hat to you Jim for not shying away from this incident. It takes courage to raise an issue such as this by you and certainly by individuals such as Mr. McGinnis. If we examine our current action against Iran from an emotional distance, there is absolutely no rational justification to support it and it is, by definition, a crime under international law. With all due respect to our enlisted forces, I certainly share the frustration of so many others who recognize that our military appears to now be used as a mercenary force, devoid of any sense of right and wrong. My deepest sympathy extends to our servicemen being forced to follow unlawful orders, fearful of the repercussions should they speak out or refuse compliance. I fear that they may struggle greatly with the psychological fallout from this abuse of their good intentions for the rest of their days.

Although I agree with Mr. McGinnis' sentiments, I don't necessarily think that his judgement was sound and I do also recognize that his approach will be vociferously criticized by those who are threatened by anyone questioning the mainstream narrative. To any who would portray this incident as that of an unhinged, political grandstander, I would ask you to pay closer attention to the conduct of the committee members and other officials at the front of the room. Their refusal to afford the commotion even the most minimal attention is a perfect representation of our government's regard for the citizens of this country. Yes, it is an "official meeting" and they supposedly have to maintain decorum, giving the appearance that they are actually important, but their complete non-response shows a frightening disconnect from the shared empathy and compassion that makes us human.

Many of us still attempt to wrap ourselves in the false comfort created by the pretense that ours is a just nation that respects the dignity of not only our citizens, but peoples of all nations. I can understand the horror posed by recognizing that our government, in reality, has been taken over and functions as a very powerful and far reaching terrorist organization, acting to benefit only the chosen few, while utterly destroying the image of the beautiful country that we all cherish so deeply. This realization is very painful, but the truth must be equally cherished and it will hopefully be the beginning of the movement to reclaim our country.

