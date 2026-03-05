Share

Brian C. McGinnis, a Marine Corps veteran and Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, was forcibly removed from a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on March 4, 2026, after interrupting the proceedings with a protest over U.S. policy in the Middle East. During the hearing, McGinnis stood and began shouting objections to what he characterized as the U.S. movement toward war with Iran in support of Israel.

Video from inside the chamber shows Capitol Police moving quickly to restrain and escort him out after he refused to stop speaking. Officers later arrested McGinnis on charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and unlawful demonstration.

Footage of the removal shows multiple officers attempting to pull McGinnis away from a doorway as he held onto the frame. During the struggle, Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana, a Republican member of the committee and former Navy SEAL, left his seat and physically assisted officers in removing McGinnis. The video shows Sheehy grabbing McGinnis as officers attempted to free his arm from the doorway and carry him out.

Capitol Police later stated that McGinnis “got his own arm stuck in a door to resist our officers and force his way back into the hearing room,” and reported that officers sustained minor injuries during the encounter. McGinnis allegedly suffered a broken arm during the struggle.

The visual record confirms that security personnel were already engaged in removing McGinnis when Sheehy intervened physically. Whether that intervention was necessary or appropriate has become a point of debate.

What McGinnis Said About Israel

McGinnis framed his protest explicitly around U.S. support for Israel and the risk of American military escalation with Iran. According to accounts from inside the hearing, he shouted statements including that Americans did not want to “fight and die for Israel.” He positioned his protest as an anti-war stand and an effort to confront lawmakers about what he views as foreign policy driven by special interests rather than the will of American voters.

His comments reflect a broader political argument that U.S. military commitments in the region are shaped in part by long-standing strategic ties with Israel. That position remains controversial across party lines. Supporters of the U.S.-Israel relationship describe it as a cornerstone of American security policy, while critics argue that congressional alignment with Israeli policy can contribute to entanglement in regional conflicts.

Inside congressional hearings, however, outbursts are treated as procedural violations regardless of viewpoint. Senate rules permit the removal of individuals who disrupt official proceedings. McGinnis’s arrest followed that pattern.

The Senator’s Role in the Removal

Senator Sheehy later described his actions as an effort to assist law enforcement and de-escalate the situation. Video evidence shows him helping officers lift and remove McGinnis after police had already restrained him. Critics argue that an elected senator inserting himself into a physical removal raises concerns, particularly because trained Capitol Police were already present and engaged.

https://www.military.com/feature/2026/03/05/brian-mcginnis-removed-senate-hearing-after-protest-over-us-policy-toward-israel.html