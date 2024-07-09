Please watch the video below:
Note to readers:
I know that actions speak louder than words, but I also believe in the power of thought and intention.
I am dismayed by the destructive and negative thoughts and the dystopian gloom and doom that seem to have become pervasive in the alternative media and thus, also in the hearts and minds of those who consume such negative thinking on a regular basis.
While it is very important to be aware of reality and the truth about negative forces in the world, it is dangerous to live in a constant state of fear of a future that we do NOT want.
It is far more important to chart a path forward and to take the actions needed to create the future that we DO want to experience.
I offer this article as a resource to enable YOU to incorporate positive thoughts of a peaceful future into your life on a regular basis.
I strongly encourage you to STOP manifesting a future that you do NOT want through your own negative outlook. Check your thoughts.
Instead, improve the thoughts that are constantly floating around in your mind and focus your thoughts and efforts on manifesting the future that you DO want.
My simple requests:
Please download and print out the simple one page prayer.
Place the printed prayer on your nightstand and read it first thing when you awaken every morning and read it again every night before you go to sleep.
Read the prayer and watch the video as often as you possibly can.
Every day, strive to envision and embody the peaceful future that you want to experience and encourage others to do the same.
Peace On Earth Begins With Me
I understand and accept that peace on Earth begins with me.
I commit to being the embodiment of the peace and the love that I want to experience on Earth.
I thank God for the power to be gentle, the strength to forgive and the patience to seek peace.
I thank God for giving me the wisdom to see the common threads that unite all of humanity.
I thank God for igniting the flame of peace that warms and softens my heart.
I thank God for having granted me the discernment to choose the path of peace.
I thank God for providing me with the power and the desire to seek lasting agreement.
I thank God for the ability to develop bonds of friendship with others around the world.
I thank God for embodying within me the inner peace that will spread throughout the world.
I thank God for providing me with the courage to seek lasting peace.
I thank God for the strength to stand as a living example of peace.
I thank God for the ability to let kindness guide all of my actions.
I thank God for being my unwavering source of stability.
Dear God, hear my prayer for peace on Earth.
I pray for Divine intervention to bring peace to everyone on Earth.
I thank God for interceding to ensure that peace envelops and fills every man, woman and child.
I thank God for peace on Earth.
- James Roguski
Please watch the music videos below:
Let there be peace
Peace to every nation
Let there be hope
For all the world to see
Let there be love
And joy to all the children
Let there be peace on Earth
For you and me
If I had one wish on my Christmas list
It wouldn't be for presents under my tree
They'd be no more tears for crying
No more wars for fighting
And every mothеr's child would have enough to eat
So whеn I get down on my knees to pray
I ask the Lord above to light the way
And let there be peace
Peace to every nation
Let there be hope
For all the world to see
Let there be love
And joy to all the children
Let there be peace on Earth
For you and me
When I look in the mirror, all I wanna see
Is true compassion looking back at me
I wanna, I wanna love my neighbor
And be the hands and feet of Jesus
take his love to the least of these
All I'm asking to be the change
When I get down on my knees, I say:
Let there be peace
Peace to every nation
Let there be hope
For all the world to see
Let there be love
And joy to all the children
Let there be peace on Earth
For you and me
Let there be peace
Let there be love
Let there be joy
For you and me
Let there be peace
Let there be love
Let there be joy
For you and me
For you and me
Let there be peace
Peace to every nation
Let there be hope
For all the world to see
Let there be love
And joy to all the children
Let there be peace on Earth
For you and me
(Peace)
(Peace to every nation)
Let there be hope
For all the world to see
Let there be love
And joy to all the children
Let there be peace on Earth
For you and me
(Peace on Earth)
For you and me
Let there be peace on Earth
For you and me
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me
Let there be peace on earth
The peace that was meant to be
With God our creator,
children all are we.
Let us walk with each other
In perfect harmony
Let peace begin with me
Let this be the moment now
With every step I take
Let this be my solemn vow
To take each moment
And live each moment
In peace eternally
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me
Your Infinite, Eternal Nature
Please listen to the audio below:
Please share the images below far and wide:
THE TWELVE WORLD PEACE PRAYERS
THE TWELVE WORLD PEACE PRAYERS
For my friends who choose to refrain from writing the name of G-d, please share the following version and feel free to make your own.
James Roguski
If you realize that Peace on Earth Begins with YOU, please feel free to contact me directly anytime.
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
