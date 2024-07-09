Share

Note to readers:

I know that actions speak louder than words, but I also believe in the power of thought and intention.

I am dismayed by the destructive and negative thoughts and the dystopian gloom and doom that seem to have become pervasive in the alternative media and thus, also in the hearts and minds of those who consume such negative thinking on a regular basis.

While it is very important to be aware of reality and the truth about negative forces in the world, it is dangerous to live in a constant state of fear of a future that we do NOT want.

It is far more important to chart a path forward and to take the actions needed to create the future that we DO want to experience.

I offer this article as a resource to enable YOU to incorporate positive thoughts of a peaceful future into your life on a regular basis.

I strongly encourage you to STOP manifesting a future that you do NOT want through your own negative outlook. Check your thoughts.

Instead, improve the thoughts that are constantly floating around in your mind and focus your thoughts and efforts on manifesting the future that you DO want.

My simple requests:

Please download and print out the simple one page prayer.

Place the printed prayer on your nightstand and read it first thing when you awaken every morning and read it again every night before you go to sleep.

Read the prayer and watch the video as often as you possibly can.

Every day, strive to envision and embody the peaceful future that you want to experience and encourage others to do the same.

Peace On Earth Begins With Me

I understand and accept that peace on Earth begins with me.

I commit to being the embodiment of the peace and the love that I want to experience on Earth.

I thank God for the power to be gentle, the strength to forgive and the patience to seek peace.

I thank God for giving me the wisdom to see the common threads that unite all of humanity.

I thank God for igniting the flame of peace that warms and softens my heart.

I thank God for having granted me the discernment to choose the path of peace.

I thank God for providing me with the power and the desire to seek lasting agreement.

I thank God for the ability to develop bonds of friendship with others around the world.

I thank God for embodying within me the inner peace that will spread throughout the world.

I thank God for providing me with the courage to seek lasting peace.

I thank God for the strength to stand as a living example of peace.

I thank God for the ability to let kindness guide all of my actions.

I thank God for being my unwavering source of stability.

Dear God, hear my prayer for peace on Earth.

I pray for Divine intervention to bring peace to everyone on Earth.

I thank God for interceding to ensure that peace envelops and fills every man, woman and child.

I thank God for peace on Earth.

- James Roguski

Let there be peace

Peace to every nation

Let there be hope

For all the world to see

Let there be love

And joy to all the children

Let there be peace on Earth

For you and me



If I had one wish on my Christmas list

It wouldn't be for presents under my tree

They'd be no more tears for crying

No more wars for fighting

And every mothеr's child would have enough to eat



So whеn I get down on my knees to pray

I ask the Lord above to light the way



And let there be peace

Peace to every nation

Let there be hope

For all the world to see

Let there be love

And joy to all the children

Let there be peace on Earth

For you and me

When I look in the mirror, all I wanna see

Is true compassion looking back at me

I wanna, I wanna love my neighbor

And be the hands and feet of Jesus

take his love to the least of these



All I'm asking to be the change

When I get down on my knees, I say:

Let there be peace

Peace to every nation

Let there be hope

For all the world to see

Let there be love

And joy to all the children

Let there be peace on Earth

For you and me



Let there be peace

Let there be love

Let there be joy

For you and me

Let there be peace

Let there be love

Let there be joy

For you and me

For you and me

Let there be peace

Peace to every nation

Let there be hope

For all the world to see

Let there be love

And joy to all the children

Let there be peace on Earth

For you and me

(Peace)

(Peace to every nation)

Let there be hope

For all the world to see

Let there be love

And joy to all the children

Let there be peace on Earth

For you and me

(Peace on Earth)

For you and me



Let there be peace on Earth

For you and me

Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me

Let there be peace on earth

The peace that was meant to be

With God our creator,

children all are we.

Let us walk with each other

In perfect harmony

Let peace begin with me

Let this be the moment now

With every step I take

Let this be my solemn vow

To take each moment

And live each moment

In peace eternally

Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me https://digitalsongsandhymns.com/songs/let-there-be-peace-on-earth

Your Infinite, Eternal Nature

Please share the images below far and wide:

For my friends who choose to refrain from writing the name of G-d, please share the following version and feel free to make your own.

James Roguski

If you realize that Peace on Earth Begins with YOU, please feel free to contact me directly anytime.

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

