Thousands of people around the world are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization and to raise the awareness of the people in their nations regarding the proposed Pandemic Treaty and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations that are currently being negotiated, as well as the amendments to the IHR which were adopted on May 27, 2022 and can still be rejected by every nation on earth, but only if we take action before the end of November 2023.
CLICK HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE AND HERE TO LEARN MORE.
Australia1.ExitTheWHO.com
Australia2.ExitTheWHO.com
Australia3.ExitTheWHO.com
Australia4.ExitTheWHO.com
Australia5.ExitTheWHO.com
Brazil
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JtarzQG9prD6QvorkJ0LEj
CanadianPetition.com
CanadaExitWHO.info
Canada1.ExitTheWHO.com
Canada2.ExitTheWHO.com
Canada3.ExitTheWHO.com
Canada4.ExitTheWHO.com
Canada5.ExitTheWHO.com
Canada6.ExitTheWHO.com
Canada7.ExitTheWHO.com
CostaRica.ExitTheWHO.com
Croatia.ExitTheWHO.com
https://www.inovacerepubliky.cz/petice-who/
Denmark.ExitTheWHO.com
Ecuador.ExitTheWHO.com
Finland.ExitTheWHO.com
Germany1.ExitTheWHO.com
Germany2.ExitTheWHO.com
https://t.me/IndiaExitTheWHO
Ireland.ExitTheWHO.com
Israel1.ExitTheWHO.com
Israel2.ExitTheWHO.com
Israel3.ExitTheWHO.com
Israel4.ExitTheWHO.com
Italy1.ExitTheWHO.com
Italy2.ExitTheWHO.com
Italy3.ExitTheWHO.com
Italy4.ExitTheWHO.com
Italy5.ExitTheWHO.com
Italy6.ExitTheWHO.com
Lebanon.ExitTheWHO.com
Malaysia.ExitTheWHO.com
Malta1.ExitTheWHO.com
Malta2.ExitTheWHO.com
Netherlands.ExitTheWHO.com
NewZealand.ExitTheWHO.com
Poland.ExitTheWHO.com
Portugal1.ExitTheWHO.com
Portugal2.ExitTheWHO.com
Slovenia1.ExitTheWHO.com
Slovenia2.ExitTheWHO.com
SouthAfrica1.ExitTheWHO.com
SouthAfrica2.ExitTheWHO.com
SouthAfrica3.ExitTheWHO.com
SouthAfrica4.ExitTheWHO.com
SouthAfrica5.ExitTheWHO.com
Spain.ExitTheWHO.com
Sweden1.ExitTheWHO.com
Sweden2.ExitTheWHO.com
Sweden3.ExitTheWHO.com
Sweden4.ExitTheWHO.com
Sweden5.ExitTheWHO.com
TT1.ExitTheWHO.com
TT2.ExitTheWHO.com
TT3.ExitTheWHO.com
TT4.ExitTheWHO.com
UK1.ExitTheWho.com
UK2.ExitTheWho.com
UK3.ExitTheWho.com
UK4.ExitTheWho.com
UK5.ExitTheWho.com
UK6.ExitTheWHO.com
UK7.ExitTheWHO.com
UK8.ExitTheWHO.com
UK9.ExitTheWHO.com
UK10.ExitTheWHO.com
US1.ExitTheWHO.com
US2.ExitTheWHO.com
US3.ExitTheWHO.com
US4.ExitTheWho.com
US5.ExitTheWHO.com
US6.ExitTheWHO.com
ALLIES:
PreventGenocide2030.org
WorldCouncilForHealth.org
ChildrensHealthDefense.org
SovereigntyCoalition.org (VIP signatories)
StandForHealthFreedom.com
JBS.org
World Health Board
Meryl Nass
David Bell
Catherine Austin Fitts
Sylvia Behrendt
Philipp Kruse
ICIC.law
Zeee Media
InterestOfJustice.org
TheNewAmerican.com
NoticeAndDemand.com
SueTheWHO.org (coming soon)
James Roguski’s websites…
StopTheWHO.com
ScrewTheWHO.com
ExitTheWHO.com
RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
SilenceEqualsConsent.com
StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
Hey James, the petition from Belgium went missing, wondering about it ... With kind regards Benjamin
https://petitie.be/petitions/belgie-exits-w-h-o?locale=nl
Stop you evil madness WHO