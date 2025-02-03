Share

President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to meet in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Will President Trump gain Netanyahu’s support against the World Health Organization?

Will Netanyahu agree to have Israel exit the WHO?

The Executive Board of the World Health Organization is scheduled to meet February 3-11, 2025.

You can watch the meetings here: https://www.who.int/about/governance/executive-board/156th-session

Here is what they will be discussing: https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_eb156.html

Some very important questions remain:

Will President Donald Trump publicly encourage Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to follow the United States’ lead and #ExitTheWHO? Are the 196 parties to the International Health Regulations (IHR) aware of the July 19, 2025 deadline to REJECT the amendments that were adopted on June 1, 2024? Will the voices of “We the People” be heard regarding the amendments to the IHR and the proposed “Pandemic Agreement?” Does the Trump administration “intend” to REVOKE the amendments to the IHR before the July 19, 2025 deadline? Is the Trump administration also “intending” to exit the International Health Regulations? Have the June 1, 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations been translated into Hebrew (and other languages) so that officials in Israel (and other nations around the world) can truly understand what the details are, in their native languages? https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EB156/B156_INF2-en.pdf Why has the World Health Organization kept updated versions of the “Pandemic Agreement” secret since May 2024? Both Israel and the United States currently have seats on the WHO Executive Board. It appears that the Trump administration has decided to miss this opportunity to participate in the Executive Board meeting even though the U.S. is still technically a member of the WHO. What will Israel’s representative say and do at the Executive Board meeting? https://apps.who.int/gb/gov/en/composition-of-the-board_en.html Will Israel join the United States and give official notice that Israel also intends to exit the World Health Organization?

Activists in Israel are on the verge of submitting legislation to the Knesset (Israel’s legislature) that would detail the manner in which amendments to the International Health Regulations and any potential “Pandemic Agreement” are to be presented to the Israeli people for their public comment.

https://main.knesset.gov.il/activity/legislation/laws/pages/lawbill.aspx?t=lawsuggestionssearch&lawitemid=2221361

The proposed legislation (see below) will also detail the process by which various Israeli government agencies receive input from the legislative body regarding any agreements with the World Health Organization.

Below is an excerpt from a letter written by Israeli citizen Yehonatan Segev. The entire letter is available below.

Will Israel leave the World Health Organization?

President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to meet in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. This can be a great opportunity for Donald Trump, and Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Israel's relationship with the World Health Organization. As the U S has begun the procedure to leave the WHO, last week Italy has started discussing its relationship with this organization as well: https://www.politico.eu/article/italys-far-right-league-party-backs-trumps-pullout-from-who/ During the last year, Israel's parliament – the Knesset - has joined other countries such as Argentina, Slovakia, England, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Australia and other countries discussing the problematic issues arising from the agreements with the WHO. These issues include the burden of the membership fees, monetary commitments as well as the organization's ideology, and political issues. Moreover, many states have criticized the handling of the Corona crisis by the WHO. Most of the discussion in these states is around the organization's changes to the IHR agreement that have passed in consensus in early June 2024 at the last annual WHO general assembly of the organization in Geneva. These amendments to the International Health Regulations - IHR, which have been adopted by the assembly, will be automatically validated by each state unless the state actively respond by sends its formal reservations or rejects it. This is being discussed in many states' parliaments including the Knesset in Israel. The final date of the state's response before the agreement takes effect is: July 19, 2025. How will the countries respond to the changes in the amendments to the IHR? The Trump administration plans to exit the WHO entirely, which will take effect in one year's time. In the meantime, does the Trump administration plan to reject and/or submit formal reservations to the IHR amendments before July 19, 2025? In addition to the IHR and its amendments, the Pandemic Agreement is not yet fully formulated and is still being negotiated within the organization itself and among the states. Its appears From the Agreement document These negotiations are about the power the organization wishes to take upon itself from the state members. In the Knesset in Israel, a precedent is being set by creating a committee to discuss the departure of Israel from the World Health Organization. Both Knesset members from the coalition as well as the opposition sought to conduct an urgent hearing, following the United States' exit proceedings from the organization. In addition, Israel joins the United States in promoting state legislation that will protect state sovereignty and civilian sovereignty from the organization's regulations. The bill is attached to the Knesset website: https://m.knesset.gov.il/activity/legislation/laws/pages/lawbill.aspx?t=lawsuggestionssearch&lawitemid=2221361 Original document: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1weKjmx_cCw_hjxk-k-wp1WQ0OPQV3jzx/view?usp=drivesdk General English translation of the bill: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wJVD- MbKt5A_PsSFww7W0uON3ZYwRcq5/view?usp=drivesdk In the past year, the discourse has grown in the country And thanks to the activist activity, and to the social lobbyist Heidi Moses. A quick hearing was scheduled in Constitutional and Law Committee in the Knesset, convened two weeks before the organization's annual conference. Among the guests appearing before the committee was Senator Ron Johnson. Johnson had 49 senators' signatures who signed a petition submitted to the previous administration – Biden's - to oppose the WHO and the IHR amendments. Johnson supported Israel's discussion on this. Today many in Israel who are concerned about Israel's sovereignty as well as human rights and democracy, are worried about the UN agency try to receiving power to make decisions and seize power in general at the expense of the citizens and the state. Several conferences were held here as well as legal actions, international activity with other concerned citizens in other countries, open forums with the general public as well as small one-on-one meetings on the streets to explain the dangers we face to unsuspecting ordinary citizens. Even the Israeli ambassador to the UN in recent years, Gilad Erdan, who was a big advocate of the IHR amendments along with the Moroccan representative, has responded favorably to the US withdrawing from the WHO and even called the organization as corrupted: https://x.com/giladerdan1/status/1881624095378350457 Knesset members are opposed to giving powers to the World Health https://www.maariv.co.il/news/politics/article-1094495 This is written to encourage and strengthen every individual wherever they may be, as well as decision-makers, to raise the issues and to increase awareness within organizations who may take part in raising this such as law makers, medical professionals, social activists and anyone willing to help get us all out of this danger. This is our public responsibility. Sincerely, Yehonatan Segev +972-54-782-7021 Independentilys@gmail.com For more information and activity in Israel: https://IsraelExitWHO.info https://IndependentIsrael.org.il https://IsraelExitWHO.org

Roy, Ben, Heidi, Yehonatan and MK Simcha Rothman Chairman of the Constitutional Law and Justice Committee

Official Notification to States Parties of Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

25 Reasons to REJECT the Amendments to the International Health Regulations that were adopted on June 1, 2024 before the July 19, 2025 deadline.

English

Hebrew

Problematic amendments to the IHR

Legislation proposed in the Israeli Knesset

https://main.knesset.gov.il/activity/legislation/laws/pages/lawbill.aspx?t=lawsuggestionssearch&lawitemid=2221361

Unofficial translation of the proposed Israeli legislation:

Internal no : 2221361

Initiator of this bill: MK: Member of the Knesset

MK Limor Sun Har-Melech

MK Ariel Kellner

MK Hanoch Milwidsky

MK Michal Waldiger

MK Amit Halevi

MK Nissim Vaturi

Bill proposal to strengthen Israel's medical health system's independence and sovereignty as pertaining to the WHO's health regulations, 2025 HTSHPAH Reservations to the WHO's documents or changes to these.



2 The state of Israel will not approve the WHO's documents or changes to them and if no approval is needed – will make an official reservation – if the documents or the changes contain one or more of the following: i) This change or document hinders the government or the Knesset of Israel to exercise independent decision making, to set a national agenda, to pass new laws according to this agenda or to implement or to enforce decisions or legislation over its own citizens or its residents or over its sovereign territory; ii) If this change or document forces the state of Israel to pass monetary, medical or other resources to external entities or other states, to act or abstain from action or to make decisions pertaining to its citizens or residents or abstain from them; iii) If this change or document imposes or may impose with all likelihood a sanction, limitation or condemnation on the state of Israel



Formulating Israel's stance



3 All those ministries engaged in formulating Israel's stance on the approval of the WHO's documentation or changes will do so within 60 days of the date of publishing the draft of these documents to the public on the Ministry of Health's website as well as on the government's website for notifying the public of new bill initiatives. This is to allow the public to respond with comments. The publication will include an explanation in Hebrew on the documentation or changes to it in comparison to the existing state of affairs and public comments will be requested within 30 days of the publication.



The decision to approve or make reservations



4a) After the deadline for the submission of public comments, the government ministries will submit their recommendation (as stated in section 3) to the government for approval; a copy of the recommendations submitted to the government will be put on the Knesset's table; submittal of the recommendations will be done no later than 60 days prior to the final date by which the state of Israel must submit its position to the WHO.



b) Section a) above does not exclude any needed procedure according to the law as to the approval of this documentation or change, but adds to them.



c) If the recommendations have not been submitted by the date stipulated in a) above, or the government did not review the recommendations by the deadline for Israel to pass its stance to the WHO, Israel’s official stance will be to either oppose the document or changes completely, or make an official reservation. Starting date and scope



5a) This bill takes effect 14 days after being published. b) This law will apply also on WHO's legal documents or amendments to them for which the deadline for Israel to officially send in its stance or reservation has not yet passed as of the effective date.



Rationale



The purpose of this bill is to protect Israel's sovereignty as to keeping the safety, well-being, health and the human rights of its citizens and residents. In recent years the WHO has initiated a pandemic treaty as well as amendmentss to the IHR from 2005 which are guiding this organization. The relevant ministries' representatives, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, who are engaged in formulating a stance as to these changes, have informed during the hearing on May 23 2024 that in order to protect the sovereignty and independence of the state of Israel as to its decision making in regards to the health of its citizens and residents, the state of Israel must send an official reservation as to the IHR of the WHO up until March 31st 2025. [This date is incorrect. It should be July 19, 2025] They have also recommended to submit reservations to these documents as pertaining to 3 main areas: 1. Preventing compromising the sovereignty of Israel, to ensure that the national law, including the policies and the decisions of the different ministries will prevail over the WHO's external regulations.



2. A concern of undermining the self running of the Israeli health system, including acquisition, supply, management of medical resources, to create "medical service equity" among the world's nations.



3. Making sure Israel is not forced to finance or allocate resources to the WHO, other countries or other entities.



The Ministry of Health's representative announced at the above mentioned hearing of his intent to publicize the IHR and the changes to them to elicit the public's comments prior to formulating the ministries' stance as to IHR reservations. The representative for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that after public consultation, the stance of the ministries will be presented to the government for its approval using the same system used to authorize international treaties.



In light of Israel's current state of war, it is recommended to legislate the procedure of Israel's authorizing the WHO's legal documents and the changes to these. Submitted to the Speaker of the Knesset and Deputy Speakers. Placed on the Knesset table on January 20, 2025 https://main.knesset.gov.il/activity/legislation/laws/pages/lawbill.aspx?t=lawsuggestionssearch&lawitemid=2221361 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wJVD-MbKt5A_PsSFww7W0uON3ZYwRcq5/view

