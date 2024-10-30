Please watch the video below:
The current makeup of the House of Representatives:
220 Republicans
212 Democrats
3 Vacancies
435 Seats
Many “experts” believe that the vast majority of the 435 elections are NOT very competitive. It appears that a total of 412 (206+206) of the 435 Congressional races are relatively lopsided and are not really very much in doubt. These 412 races are evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.
Of the 435 Congressional Districts, only 23 Congressional races are considered to be very competitive.
Fourteen of the competitive Congressional races involve incumbent Republicans.
Arizona-1 David Schweikert
Arizona-6 Juan Ciscomani
*California-13 John Duarte Additional Details | Race
California-22 David Valadao Emerson
*California-27 Mike Garcia Additional Details | The Hill | Race
California-41 Ken Calvert
*California-45 Michelle Steel Additional Details | TheHill
Iowa-1 Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Iowa-3 Zach Nunn
*Nebraska-2 Don Bacon* Additional Details | TheHill | Race
New York-17 Mike Lawler
*New York-19 Marcus Molinaro Additional Details | TheHill | Race
*Oregon-5 Lori Chavez-DeRemer Additional Details | Race
Pennsylvania-10 Scott Perry ABC
Six of the Congressional races involve incumbent Democrats
*Alaska-At-Large Mary Peltola Additional Details | The Hill
Colorado-8 Yadira Caraveo
Maine-2 Jared Golden
North Carolina-1 Don Davis
Pennsylvania-8 Matt Cartwright
*Washington-3 Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Additional Details | TheHill
Three of the Congressional races are in districts in which the Democratic incumbent did not seek re-election.
*Michigan-7 (OPEN) Additional Details | TheHill | Race
Michigan-8 (OPEN)
Virginia-7 (OPEN)
*The races above that are marked with an asterisk and italics are extremely competitive.
Click on the links above to learn more about the individual Congressional races.
POSSIBLE SCENARIO:
If the 6 incumbent Republicans that are highlighted above (CA-13, CA-27, CA-45, NE-2, NY-19 and OR-5) lose their seats…
and the Democrats only lose 3 seats (AK-At-Large, MI-7 and WA-3)…
then the Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives by a margin of 218-217.
If the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries is likely to be selected as the next Speaker of the House and as such, he would be third in the line of succession to the Presidency.
See this earlier article:
CLICK HERE for 24 Congressional seats in which the incumbent is running with absolutely NO opposition.
Put your money where your mouth is:
https://kalshi.com/markets/controlh/house-winner
