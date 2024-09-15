Share

While most people are giving a lot of attention to the Presidential election, I would like to encourage you to pay attention to the 435 Congressional races being held across the country.

Arguably, the map below represents a version of reality that many “experts” believe: The vast majority of the 435 elections are NOT very competitive.

It appears that a total of 414 (207+207) of the 435 Congressional races are relatively lopsided and are not really very much in doubt. These races are evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.

That leaves only 21 Congressional races that are considered to be competitive.

Twelve of the Congressional races involve incumbent Republicans.

*Exceptionally close races

Seven of the Congressional races involve incumbent Democrats and two races are in districts in which the Democratic incumbent did not seek re-election.

Click on the links above to learn more about the individual Congressional races.

POSSIBLE SCENARIO:

If all 9 Democrats listed above win their Congressional races and only 2 of the 12 Republicans lose to their Democratic opponent, the Democrats could then gain control of the House of Representatives by the slimmest of possible margins (218-217).

If that happens, Hakeem Jeffries is likely to be selected as the next Speaker of the House and as such, he would be third in the line of succession to the Presidency.

Jeffries gave the following speech at the Democratic National Convention:

