WHO Press Conference
The INB has decided AGAINST having a special session of the WHA in December 2024. NOW is the time for people around the world to SPEAK UP and and demand that the "Pandemic Agreement" be REJECTED.
I know what she said,
but it sounded more like what she really meant:
https://rumble.com/v5o8uzn-what-are-the-who-member-states-going-to-do.html
Please watch the full press conference:
https://rumble.com/v5o910q-who-press-conference-november-11-2024.html
NOTE: I am aware that the volume on the recording needs to be louder. I am working on an edited version and I will upload it as soon as possible.
UPDATED (INCREASED VOLUME):
https://rumble.com/v5oajwz-who-press-conference-november-11-2024-louder-audio.html
The Co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body stated that they:
WILL NOT call for a special session of the World Health Assembly in December 2024
WILL be meeting again for a week in December, 2024
MAY call for a special session in early 2025
HOPE to conclude the agreement by May 2025, if not earlier
Here’s what they did NOT do:
They did NOT provide an updated version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement”
They did NOT even remotely consider providing a mechanism for the 8 billion people people around the world to submit their public comment
NOW is the time for people around the world to SPEAK UP and demand that your opinions be heard loud and clear.
Regardless of what the Trump administration does or does not do (after taking office on January 20, 2025), these negotiations constitute a clear and present danger to the health of billions of people from 194 nations around the world.
We the People of the United States must lead, but all activists around the world must SPEAK UP NOW!
CLICK HERE to properly inform yourself and speak your mind
Identify the WHO delegate from your country and contact them directly
Demand to see an up-to-date version of the “Pandemic Agreement”
Let your public servants know exactly what your opinion is and exactly what you demand that they do
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I do object to the Pandemic Treaty.
I do object to the IHR.
I do object that my government uses my taxes to support an institution which is deeply corrupt.
I do object against the not safe vaccines.
I do object against the WHO HUBS which are installed already.
I do object to the GMO mosquitoes which are used as bioweapons everywhere in the world.
I do object to the vaccine factories built everywhere.
I do object to my government which refuses to see the truth.
Reject the whole of WHO, not just the pandemic agreement. They are as useless as the UN and NATO.