I know what she said,

but it sounded more like what she really meant:

https://rumble.com/v5o8uzn-what-are-the-who-member-states-going-to-do.html

Please watch the full press conference:

https://rumble.com/v5o910q-who-press-conference-november-11-2024.html

NOTE: I am aware that the volume on the recording needs to be louder. I am working on an edited version and I will upload it as soon as possible.

UPDATED (INCREASED VOLUME):

https://rumble.com/v5oajwz-who-press-conference-november-11-2024-louder-audio.html

The Co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body stated that they:

WILL NOT call for a special session of the World Health Assembly in December 2024

WILL be meeting again for a week in December, 2024

MAY call for a special session in early 2025

HOPE to conclude the agreement by May 2025, if not earlier

Here’s what they did NOT do:

They did NOT provide an updated version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement”

They did NOT even remotely consider providing a mechanism for the 8 billion people people around the world to submit their public comment

NOW is the time for people around the world to SPEAK UP and demand that your opinions be heard loud and clear.

Regardless of what the Trump administration does or does not do (after taking office on January 20, 2025), these negotiations constitute a clear and present danger to the health of billions of people from 194 nations around the world.

We the People of the United States must lead, but all activists around the world must SPEAK UP NOW!

CLICK HERE to properly inform yourself and speak your mind

Identify the WHO delegate from your country and contact them directly

Demand to see an up-to-date version of the “Pandemic Agreement” >OLD VERSION<

Let your public servants know exactly what your opinion is and exactly what you demand that they do

