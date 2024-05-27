Share

I encourage everyone (worldwide) to help identify the contact information for the people who purport to be “representing” your nation at the 77th World Health Assembly.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_DIV1-en.pdf

Delegates To The 77th World Health Assembly

If you identify the official contact information (no doxxing!) for delegates from your nation, please post that information in the comment section.

SAMPLE EMAIL:

NOTICE OF DEMAND TO TAKE OFFICIAL ACTION

You are hereby notified of the voting fraud perpetrated by the WHO during the 75th World Health Assembly (2022) which is detailed below.

DEMAND FOR ACTION:

The United States delegation to the 77th World Health Assembly (2024) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations.

You must DEMAND that the WHO provide evidence of a properly conducted vote regarding the 2022 amendments to the IHR.



The submission of document A75/A/Conf./7 by the United States and a number of other nations on May 24, 2022 was a clear violation of Article 55 of the International Health Regulations which requires at least 4 months notice for any proposed amendments.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7-en.pdf



Please do NOT attempt to claim that the submitted amendments were a technical addendum to document A75/18. That is NOT true, because A75/A/Conf./7 included the addition of a new authority in regards to Article 62 giving nations authority to submit reservations to amendments. This authority did NOT previously exist in the IHR and it was NOT included in document A75/18.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf



Four days later, on May 28, 2022 document WHA75/A75.R12 fraudulently claimed that the proposed amendments to Articles 55, 59, 61, 62 and 63 were adopted during the 8th Plenary Session of WHA75.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf



No such vote ever occurred.

Evidence of this failure to conduct a proper vote (the recording of the 8th plenary session) has been removed from the WHO website.

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha75.html



This is a clear and egregious case of voting fraud and a clear violation of Article 60 of the WHO Constitution.

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf



On November 28, 2023 a dozen members of the European Parliament demanded that the Director General provide evidence that a proper vote occurred. To this day, no evidence of a vote by the full plenary has been provided.

The 2022 amendments must be declared by all nations to be null and void.

https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1729563358485962784

“We have never received a response from your side, and we must therefore assume that WHO’s own procedural rules have been indeed violated, thereby rendering the [failure to] vote of 28 May 2022 regarding the changes on the IHR a wrongful act and therewith null and void.”

https://doortofreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/May-7-2024-Follow-up-Procedural-Issue-Rob-Roos-to-Tedros.pdf

On April 8, 2024, the WHO published document A77/8 fraudulently claiming that those amendments will enter into force on May 31, 2024. That is a fraudulent claim. No vote was ever properly held, so no entry into force can occur.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_8-en.pdf



The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Netherlands and the nations of New Zealand and Slovakia have seen through this fraud and have officially rejected the 2022 amendments.

The United States delegation must also reject these fraudulently adopted amendments.



The United States government (Office of Global Affairs) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations.

You must demand evidence of a properly conducted vote and reject the amendments if such evidence is not provided.

I request that you take the above action immediately.

Sincerely,

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Chief Delegate: Mr. Xavier Becerra Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services

Deputy Chief Delegate: Ms. Bathsheba (Sheba) Nell Crocker Ambassador, Permanent Representative, Geneva

Ms. Loyce Pace: Assistant Secretary, Global Affairs, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services

Xavier Becerra

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

Xavier.Becerra@hhs.gov

Loyce Pace

HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs

Loyce.Pace@hhs.gov

Pamela Hamamoto

Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov

Colin McIff

HHS Deputy Director, Office of Global Affairs, Vice-Chair of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR)

Colin.McIff@hhs.gov

Alternate(s)

Ms. Caya Atkins: Chief Advisor, Policy and Strategy, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Caya.Atkins@hhs.gov Mr. Michael Beard: Chief of Staff, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Michael.Beard@hhs.gov Dr. Mandy Cohen: Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services jbc7@cdc.gov Ms. B. De Rosa Joynt: Senior Health Advisor, Office of Economic and Development Affairs, Bureau of International Organization Affairs, Department of State Ms. T. Finerty: Deputy Permanent Representative, Geneva Dr. A. Gawande: Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Global Health, Agency for International Development Ms. Pamela Hamamoto: Ambassador, Chief Negotiator for the Pandemic Accord Negotiations, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Global Health Security and Services, Department of State Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov Ms. S. Korac: Deputy Health Attaché, Permanent Mission, Geneva Dr. Matthew Lim: Health Attaché, Permanent Mission, Geneva Matthew.Lim@hhs.gov Mr. Colin Mciff: Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Vivek Murthy: Surgeon General, Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Stephanie Psaki: Coordinator, Global Health Security, Deputy Senior Director, Global Health Security and National Security Council, The White House Ms. K. Skarsten: Deputy Director, Office of Economic and Development Affairs, Bureau of International Organization Affairs, Department of State Ms. M. Sumilas: Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau for Policy, Learning, and Resource Management, Agency for International Development Ms. Kimberlee Trzeciak: Deputy Commissioner, Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and Human Services Kimberlee.Trzeciak@fda.hhs.gov

Advisor(s)

Mr. Adam Aasen: Senior Global Health Officer, Pandemic and Emerging Threats, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Adam.Aasen@hhs.gov Ms. Malea Atkins: Chief of Staff, Office of the Surgeon General, Department of Health and Human Services Melea.Atkins@hhs.gov Mr. M. Behan: Senior Development Advisor, Agency for International Development, Permanent Mission, Geneva Ms. Shira Berman: Policy Associate, Global Health Center, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services. qjm8@cdc.gov Ms. C. Blake: Senior Humanitarian Advisor, Agency for International Development, Permanent Mission, Geneva Ms. Kimberly Boland: Global Health Officer, Multilateral Relations, Office of Global Health, Department of Health and Human Services Kimberly.Boland@hhs.gov Dr. O. Cabello: Henry Senior Advisor, Team Leader, Regional and Multilateral Diplomacy, Bureau of Global health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State Ms. T. Carson: Acting Chief of Staff, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State Ms. C. Chatterton: Special Assistant, Bureau of Global Health, Agency for International Development Dr. M. Claros: Senior Multilateral Affairs Advisor, Office of Development Cooperation, Bureau for Planning, Learning and Resource Management, Agency for International Development Mr. J. Cormier: Senior Advisor, Permanent Mission, Geneva Mr. M. Daghir: Political Associate, Permanent Mission, Geneva Ms. Chelsea Dickson: Senior Global Health Officer, Pandemic and Emerging Threats, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Chelsea.Dickson@hhs.gov Ms. E.L. Diggs: Humanitarian Policy and Program Advisor, Office of Global Policy, Programs, and Communications, Agency for International Development Ms. Andrea Lipstein Fristedt: Deputy Director Communications, and Legislative Affairs, Chief Strategy Officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services lsa5@cdc.gov Ms. A. Galati: Senior Multilateral Policy Advisor, Office of Development Cooperation, Bureau for Planning, Learning and Resource Management, Agency for International Development Dr. Summer E. Galloway: Director for Pandemics and Emerging Threats, Office of Global Affairs, Department of health and Human Services Summer.Galloway@hhs.gov Ms. Casey Garay: Special Assistant to the Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services jvc5@cdc.gov Mr. K. Ghashghai: Counsellor, Multilateral Economic and Political Affairs, Permanent Mission, Geneva Mr. J. Hay: Chief, Peace and Security Unit, Permanent Mission, Geneva Ms. Mackenzie Klein: Senior Global Health Officer for the Americas, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Mackenzie.Klein@hhs.gov Ms. Gabrielle Lamourelle: Senior Advisor, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Gabrielle.Lamourelle@hhs.gov Dr. Kayla Laserson: Director, Global Health Center, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services kel4@cdc.gov Ms. J. Martin: Senior Health Advisor, Permanent Mission, Geneva Ms. Betsy Newcomer: Program Advisor, Office of Global Policy and Strategy, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and Human Services Betsy.Newcomer@fda.hhs.gov Dr. R. Patel: Economic Officer, Permanent Mission, Geneva Ms. C. Peters: Legal Adviser, Permanent Mission, Geneva Ms. R. Rangaswamy: Deputy Negotiator for the Pandemic Accord Negotiations, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State Mr. Tyler Rodgers: Engagement Advisor, Surgeon General Office, Department of Health and Human Services Mrs F. Rothschild Special Assistant, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Tyler.Rodgers@hhs.gov Dr. J. Seedorff: Acting Depurty Director, Office of Global Health Security, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State Mrs. T. Simpson: Deputy Director, Office of Health Systems, Bureau for Global Health, Agency for International Development Mr. S. Smith: Representative, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, Permanent Mission, Geneva Ms. Christina Taylor: Global Health Officer, Multilateral Relations, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Christina.Taylor@hhs.gov Ms. Katie Thomas: Multilateral Liaison Officer, Pandemic and Emerging Threats, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Katie.Thomas@hhs.gov Dr. Edward Trimble: Senior Advisor, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services Edward.Trimble@nih.hhs.gov Mr. G. Vaughan: International Relations Officer, Office of Global Security, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State Ms. Kacey Wulff: Counsellor to the Secretary, Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services Kacey.Wulff@hhs.gov Dr. M. Yilla: Deputy Coordinator, Health Diplomacy, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State Mr. R. Becsey: Department of Health and Human Services Mr. E. Bridiers: Specialist, Public Affairs, Permanent Mission, Geneva Mr. J. Halk: Department of Health and Human Services Mr. D. Kiesow: Department of Health and Human Services Ms. Alyssa Jones: Public Affairs Specialist, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Alyssa.Jones@hhs.gov Mr. B. Molnar: Department of Health and Human Services Ms. E. Oruma: Communications Specialist, Bureau for Global health, Agency of International Development Ms. M. O’Toole: Department of Health and Human Services Ms. A. Parada Department of Health and Human Services Mr. Brian Reich: Director of Speechwriting, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Brian.Reich@hhs.gov Mr. J. Rojas: Special Assistant for Scheduling and Advance, Immediate Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services Ms. H. Salazar: Special Assistant for Scheduling and Advance, Immediate Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services Ms. S. Davis: International Economist, International Development Policy, Department of the Treasure Ms. M. Hayes: Foreign Affairs Officer, Office of Regional and Multilateral Diplomacy, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State

