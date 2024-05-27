Delegates to the 77th World Health Assembly
Please help to identify the contact info for the people who are purportedly "representing" your nation at the 77th World Health Assembly. Customize the template email and send it to all of them.
I encourage everyone (worldwide) to help identify the contact information for the people who purport to be “representing” your nation at the 77th World Health Assembly.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_DIV1-en.pdf
If you identify the official contact information (no doxxing!) for delegates from your nation, please post that information in the comment section.
SAMPLE EMAIL:
NOTICE OF DEMAND TO TAKE OFFICIAL ACTION
You are hereby notified of the voting fraud perpetrated by the WHO during the 75th World Health Assembly (2022) which is detailed below.
DEMAND FOR ACTION:
The United States delegation to the 77th World Health Assembly (2024) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations.
You must DEMAND that the WHO provide evidence of a properly conducted vote regarding the 2022 amendments to the IHR.
The submission of document A75/A/Conf./7 by the United States and a number of other nations on May 24, 2022 was a clear violation of Article 55 of the International Health Regulations which requires at least 4 months notice for any proposed amendments.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7-en.pdf
Please do NOT attempt to claim that the submitted amendments were a technical addendum to document A75/18. That is NOT true, because A75/A/Conf./7 included the addition of a new authority in regards to Article 62 giving nations authority to submit reservations to amendments. This authority did NOT previously exist in the IHR and it was NOT included in document A75/18.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf
Four days later, on May 28, 2022 document WHA75/A75.R12 fraudulently claimed that the proposed amendments to Articles 55, 59, 61, 62 and 63 were adopted during the 8th Plenary Session of WHA75.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf
No such vote ever occurred.
Evidence of this failure to conduct a proper vote (the recording of the 8th plenary session) has been removed from the WHO website.
https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha75.html
This is a clear and egregious case of voting fraud and a clear violation of Article 60 of the WHO Constitution.
https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf
On November 28, 2023 a dozen members of the European Parliament demanded that the Director General provide evidence that a proper vote occurred. To this day, no evidence of a vote by the full plenary has been provided.
The 2022 amendments must be declared by all nations to be null and void.
https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1729563358485962784
“We have never received a response from your side, and we must therefore assume that WHO’s own procedural rules have been indeed violated, thereby rendering the [failure to] vote of 28 May 2022 regarding the changes on the IHR a wrongful act and therewith null and void.”
https://doortofreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/May-7-2024-Follow-up-Procedural-Issue-Rob-Roos-to-Tedros.pdf
On April 8, 2024, the WHO published document A77/8 fraudulently claiming that those amendments will enter into force on May 31, 2024. That is a fraudulent claim. No vote was ever properly held, so no entry into force can occur.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_8-en.pdf
The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Netherlands and the nations of New Zealand and Slovakia have seen through this fraud and have officially rejected the 2022 amendments.
The United States delegation must also reject these fraudulently adopted amendments.
The United States government (Office of Global Affairs) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations.
You must demand evidence of a properly conducted vote and reject the amendments if such evidence is not provided.
I request that you take the above action immediately.
Sincerely,
Adam.Aasen@hhs.gov
Alyssa.Jones@hhs.gov
Betsy.Newcomer@fda.hhs.gov
Brian.Reich@hhs.gov
Caya.Atkins@hhs.gov
Chelsea.Dickson@hhs.gov
Christina.Taylor@hhs.gov
Colin.McIff@hhs.gov
Edward.Trimble@nih.hhs.gov
Gabrielle.Lamourelle@hhs.gov
Kacey.Wulff@hhs.gov
Katie.Thomas@hhs.gov
Kimberlee.Trzeciak@fda.hhs.gov
Kimberly.Boland@hhs.gov
Loyce.Pace@hhs.gov
Mackenzie.Klein@hhs.gov
Matthew.Lim@hhs.gov
Melea.Atkins@hhs.gov
Michael.Beard@hhs.gov
Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov
Summer.Galloway@hhs.gov
Tyler.Rodgers@hhs.gov
Xavier.Becerra@hhs.gov
jbc7@cdc.gov
jvc5@cdc.gov
kel4@cdc.gov
lsa5@cdc.gov
qjm8@cdc.gov
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Chief Delegate: Mr. Xavier Becerra Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Deputy Chief Delegate: Ms. Bathsheba (Sheba) Nell Crocker Ambassador, Permanent Representative, Geneva
Ms. Loyce Pace: Assistant Secretary, Global Affairs, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services
Xavier Becerra
Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services
Xavier.Becerra@hhs.gov
Twitter: @SecBecerra
Loyce Pace
HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs
Loyce.Pace@hhs.gov
Twitter: @HHS_ASGA
Pamela Hamamoto
Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov
Twitter: @AMBHamamoto
linkedin.com/in/pamelahamamoto
Colin McIff
HHS Deputy Director, Office of Global Affairs, Vice-Chair of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR)
Colin.McIff@hhs.gov
Twitter: @CLMcIff
Alternate(s)
Ms. Caya Atkins: Chief Advisor, Policy and Strategy, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Caya.Atkins@hhs.gov
Mr. Michael Beard: Chief of Staff, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Michael.Beard@hhs.gov
Dr. Mandy Cohen: Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services jbc7@cdc.gov
Ms. B. De Rosa Joynt: Senior Health Advisor, Office of Economic and Development Affairs, Bureau of International Organization Affairs, Department of State
Ms. T. Finerty: Deputy Permanent Representative, Geneva
Dr. A. Gawande: Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Global Health, Agency for International Development
Ms. Pamela Hamamoto: Ambassador, Chief Negotiator for the Pandemic Accord Negotiations, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Global Health Security and Services, Department of State Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov
Ms. S. Korac: Deputy Health Attaché, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Dr. Matthew Lim: Health Attaché, Permanent Mission, Geneva Matthew.Lim@hhs.gov
Mr. Colin Mciff: Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services
Dr. Vivek Murthy: Surgeon General, Department of Health and Human Services
Dr. Stephanie Psaki: Coordinator, Global Health Security, Deputy Senior Director, Global Health Security and National Security Council, The White House
Ms. K. Skarsten: Deputy Director, Office of Economic and Development Affairs, Bureau of International Organization Affairs, Department of State
Ms. M. Sumilas: Assistant to the Administrator, Bureau for Policy, Learning, and Resource Management, Agency for International Development
Ms. Kimberlee Trzeciak: Deputy Commissioner, Policy, Legislation, and International Affairs, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and Human Services Kimberlee.Trzeciak@fda.hhs.gov
Advisor(s)
Mr. Adam Aasen: Senior Global Health Officer, Pandemic and Emerging Threats, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Adam.Aasen@hhs.gov
Ms. Malea Atkins: Chief of Staff, Office of the Surgeon General, Department of Health and Human Services Melea.Atkins@hhs.gov
Mr. M. Behan: Senior Development Advisor, Agency for International Development, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Ms. Shira Berman: Policy Associate, Global Health Center, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services. qjm8@cdc.gov
Ms. C. Blake: Senior Humanitarian Advisor, Agency for International Development, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Ms. Kimberly Boland: Global Health Officer, Multilateral Relations, Office of Global Health, Department of Health and Human Services Kimberly.Boland@hhs.gov
Dr. O. Cabello: Henry Senior Advisor, Team Leader, Regional and Multilateral Diplomacy, Bureau of Global health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State
Ms. T. Carson: Acting Chief of Staff, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State
Ms. C. Chatterton: Special Assistant, Bureau of Global Health, Agency for International Development
Dr. M. Claros: Senior Multilateral Affairs Advisor, Office of Development Cooperation, Bureau for Planning, Learning and Resource Management, Agency for International Development
Mr. J. Cormier: Senior Advisor, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Mr. M. Daghir: Political Associate, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Ms. Chelsea Dickson: Senior Global Health Officer, Pandemic and Emerging Threats, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Chelsea.Dickson@hhs.gov
Ms. E.L. Diggs: Humanitarian Policy and Program Advisor, Office of Global Policy, Programs, and Communications, Agency for International Development
Ms. Andrea Lipstein Fristedt: Deputy Director Communications, and Legislative Affairs, Chief Strategy Officer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services lsa5@cdc.gov
Ms. A. Galati: Senior Multilateral Policy Advisor, Office of Development Cooperation, Bureau for Planning, Learning and Resource Management, Agency for International Development
Dr. Summer E. Galloway: Director for Pandemics and Emerging Threats, Office of Global Affairs, Department of health and Human Services Summer.Galloway@hhs.gov
Ms. Casey Garay: Special Assistant to the Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services jvc5@cdc.gov
Mr. K. Ghashghai: Counsellor, Multilateral Economic and Political Affairs, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Mr. J. Hay: Chief, Peace and Security Unit, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Ms. Mackenzie Klein: Senior Global Health Officer for the Americas, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Mackenzie.Klein@hhs.gov
Ms. Gabrielle Lamourelle: Senior Advisor, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Gabrielle.Lamourelle@hhs.gov
Dr. Kayla Laserson: Director, Global Health Center, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services kel4@cdc.gov
Ms. J. Martin: Senior Health Advisor, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Ms. Betsy Newcomer: Program Advisor, Office of Global Policy and Strategy, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and Human Services Betsy.Newcomer@fda.hhs.gov
Dr. R. Patel: Economic Officer, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Ms. C. Peters: Legal Adviser, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Ms. R. Rangaswamy: Deputy Negotiator for the Pandemic Accord Negotiations, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State
Mr. Tyler Rodgers: Engagement Advisor, Surgeon General Office, Department of Health and Human Services Mrs F. Rothschild Special Assistant, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Tyler.Rodgers@hhs.gov
Dr. J. Seedorff: Acting Depurty Director, Office of Global Health Security, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State
Mrs. T. Simpson: Deputy Director, Office of Health Systems, Bureau for Global Health, Agency for International Development
Mr. S. Smith: Representative, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Ms. Christina Taylor: Global Health Officer, Multilateral Relations, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Christina.Taylor@hhs.gov
Ms. Katie Thomas: Multilateral Liaison Officer, Pandemic and Emerging Threats, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Katie.Thomas@hhs.gov
Dr. Edward Trimble: Senior Advisor, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services Edward.Trimble@nih.hhs.gov
Mr. G. Vaughan: International Relations Officer, Office of Global Security, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State
Ms. Kacey Wulff: Counsellor to the Secretary, Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services Kacey.Wulff@hhs.gov
Dr. M. Yilla: Deputy Coordinator, Health Diplomacy, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State
Mr. R. Becsey: Department of Health and Human Services
Mr. E. Bridiers: Specialist, Public Affairs, Permanent Mission, Geneva
Mr. J. Halk: Department of Health and Human Services
Mr. D. Kiesow: Department of Health and Human Services
Ms. Alyssa Jones: Public Affairs Specialist, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Alyssa.Jones@hhs.gov
Mr. B. Molnar: Department of Health and Human Services
Ms. E. Oruma: Communications Specialist, Bureau for Global health, Agency of International Development
Ms. M. O’Toole: Department of Health and Human Services
Ms. A. Parada Department of Health and Human Services
Mr. Brian Reich: Director of Speechwriting, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services Brian.Reich@hhs.gov
Mr. J. Rojas: Special Assistant for Scheduling and Advance, Immediate Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Ms. H. Salazar: Special Assistant for Scheduling and Advance, Immediate Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services
Ms. S. Davis: International Economist, International Development Policy, Department of the Treasure
Ms. M. Hayes: Foreign Affairs Officer, Office of Regional and Multilateral Diplomacy, Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy, Department of State
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
If you are from the United States, I have identified a number of delegates from the United States. The WHO PDF lists delegates from every nation. Everyone is encouraged to help identify as many delegates as possible. The hope is that people can help identify the delegations from their home country and post that information here in the comment section. The document is in French, so the United States is listed as ETATS-UNIS D'AMERIQUE starting on page 18. I have listed all the U.S. delegates that I could identify. The United Kingdom is listed as ROYAUME-UNI DE GRANDE-BRETAGNE ET D'IRLANDE DU NORD starting on page 51.
SWITZERLAND:
The Swedish permanent rep. Anna Jardfelt Telefon: +41 22 908 08 00
E-post: sweden.geneva@gov.se and the Swedish minister of health Jacob Forssmed socialdepartementet.registrator@regeringskansliet.se
Representante de México: José Moya Medina