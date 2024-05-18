Share

The 8th meeting of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations has concluded. They will be continuing negotiations and they seem optimistic that they will reach an agreement.

The video below is all that was made public at this point.

https://rumble.com/v4vyoxz-wgihr-meeting-may-18-2024.html

On May 15, 2025, the WGIHR published an interim report of the 8th meeting in which they stated:

The Bureau would circulate its revised text by 10 May 2024. https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr8/A_wgihr8_3-en.pdf

However, as of May 17, 2024, the revised text had NOT been made available HERE.

As of this moment, the most recent version of the proposed amendments is available HERE.

The interim report of the 8th meeting also stated:

The Co-Chairs introduced the WGIHR draft resolution for consideration by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, which would be considered separately from the INB draft resolution in order to ensure clarity. The two draft resolutions would contain cross-references to each other, as needed. https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr8/A_wgihr8_3-en.pdf

The draft resolution for the proposed amendments to the IHR has also NOT yet been made available. If it is made available, it may be made available here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_9-en.pdf

The draft resolution for the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” has also NOT been made available. If it is made available, it may be made available here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf

As I have stated before, the issue below is of great concern:

Article 31 below is from the existing International Health Regulations (2005):

PLEASE REVIEW THIS ARTICLE:

Plea to African Union: Halt votes on WHO pandemic agreement and International Health Regulations amendments

The Pan-Africa Epidemic and Pandemic Working Group calls on the African Union to table a motion to postpone the votes for the draft World Health Organisation (WHO) Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). The adoption of any amendments to the IHR at the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024 are being processed in an unlawful manner. Article 55(2) of the IHR sets out the procedure for amending these regulations: The text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all states parties by the director general at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration. The deadline for the WHO’s director general to circulate the package of proposed amendments to the IHR to state parties lawfully in advance of the 77th assembly was 27 January 2024, and yet the text is still being negotiated, with a version released to the public in mid-April 2024. As such, the agenda item of passing the amendments to the IHR cannot be legitimately tabled at the assembly, as tabling it without complying with the requisite four-months rule would jeopardise procedural justice, democratic legitimacy and equitable outcomes for all. https://mg.co.za/thought-leader/opinion/2024-05-17-plea-to-african-union-halt-votes-on-who-pandemic-agreement-and-international-health-regulations-amendments/

