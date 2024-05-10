Share

The WHO negotiations are based on flawed assumptions.

Equitable access to more “tests,” drugs or "vaccines" and a One Health surveillance approach to identify pathogens with pandemic potential will NOT prevent pandemics.

The premise under which these negotiations have been conducted is blatantly fradulent.

ARTICLE UPDATED AT 3:30PM PACIFIC, MAY 10, 2024:

The final meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) WAS scheduled to be held at approximately 8am Pacific time on May 10, 2024. At 11am Pacific, the WHO sent out a notification stating that the open session was scheduled to occur, then they removed the session from the video player on the WHO website and the public session was never held.

The INB seems to be planning to continue the secret negotiations up to the very last moment before the 77th World Health Assembly is scheduled to begin on May 27, 2024.

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

