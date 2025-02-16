Share

Leave a comment

Please watch my interview with Dr. James Thorp:

https://rumble.com/v6lbpfs-sacrifice.html

SACRIFICE

This book documents the true story of Dr. James Thorp, a respected doctor of maternal-fetal medicine, who, in 2020, found that his entire profession had lost its mind, as well as its soul.

Stunned to find his col­leagues taking the bribe money, drinking the Kool-Aid, and pushing the shots, Thorp is one of the few OB/Gyns to bear witness and broadcast the multitude of pregnancy com­plications including miscarriage, stillbirths, and many other tragic outcomes resulting from the shots.

One of the few doctors from the maternal-fetal medicine realm who publicly protested the Covid shots as directly deadly to his patients’ unborn babies, Thorp witnessed the carnage daily firsthand, docu­mented it, published papers, and spoke up on countless media platforms, and at Senate hearings in Washington, DC.

He was ter­minated without any cause and went on to campaign around the country to get the truth out.

Order the book today:

Dr. James Thorp

Celia Farber

Share

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment