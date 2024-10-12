Share

On September 19, 2024, the World Health Organization officially notified the 196 states parties of the adoption of amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that occurred on June 1, 2024.

The reason for the delay in notification was due to the need to ensure that the amendments were uniformly translated into the 6 languages supported by the WHO: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

States Parties had until August 16, 2024 to review and submit their inputs on language conformity and accuracy of the 2024 amendments. Input was submitted by 10 States Parties, and certain adjustments were made to the Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish texts of the amendments, based on the input received.

SUMMARY:

A. For States Parties to which the 2022 amendments apply:

Any State Party intending to reject or to make reservations to any of the amendments “adopted” on June 1, 2024 may notify the Director-General accordingly within a period of 10 months from the date of this notification, i.e. no later than July 19, 2025.

B. For States Parties to which the 2022 amendments do NOT apply (because they rejected the 2022 amendments):

If the Islamic Republic of Iran, Netherlands, New Zealand, or Slovakia intend to reject or to make reservations to any of the amendments that were “adopted” on June 1, 2024, they may notify the Director-General accordingly within a period of 18 months from the date of this notification, i.e. no later than March 19, 2026.

Please read the articles below to understand why the amendments to the IHR should be rejected by all nations.

