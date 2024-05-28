Share

https://rumble.com/v4y1za9-the-secret-who-negotiations-are-continuing....html

UPDATE:

WHO Member States agreed to continue to work during the World Health Assembly, which ends on 1 June, with the aim to: finalize the package of amendments to the IHR (2005)

agree the timing, format and process to conclude the pandemic agreement. https://www.who.int/news/item/28-05-2024-who-member-states-agree-way-forward-to-conclude-pandemic-agreement

The latest version of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations are available here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_9-en.pdf

Below are some important excerpts:

I first reported on this back on March 31, 2024:

