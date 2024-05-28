Plot Twist #5
A "Drafting Group" has been created to continue the WHO negotiations. It appears that several countries are still trying to reach an agreement before the end of the 77th WHA on June 1, 2024.
https://rumble.com/v4y1za9-the-secret-who-negotiations-are-continuing....html
UPDATE:
WHO Member States agreed to continue to work during the World Health Assembly, which ends on 1 June, with the aim to:
finalize the package of amendments to the IHR (2005)
agree the timing, format and process to conclude the pandemic agreement.
https://www.who.int/news/item/28-05-2024-who-member-states-agree-way-forward-to-conclude-pandemic-agreement
The latest version of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations are available here:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_9-en.pdf
.