At least three separate draft resolutions regarding the adoption of the amendments to the IHR and the continuation of the WHO negotiations are being considered by the 77th World Health Assembly:

Several nations have expressed their desire to reach agreement on the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations before the end of this assembly.

The recordings of the meetings of Committee A of the 77th World Health Assembly can be viewed here:

https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh

The documents associated with the 77th World Health Assembly are available here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha77.html

Draft resolution proposed by France, Indonesia, Kenya, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United States of America

(PP6) [Recalling that, in fulfilment of the requirement set out in paragraph 2 of Article 55 of the International Health Regulations (2005), the Director-General communicated all proposals for amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) received in accordance with decision WHA75(9) on 16 November 2022; and further communicated all iterations of such proposals for amendments as developed by the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) during its meetings]; (OP)1. [ADOPTS, in accordance with Article 55 of the International Health Regulations (2005), the package of amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) annexed to this resolution (hereinafter referred to as the “amended International Health Regulations (2005)”)]; [NOTE: The package of amendments that were claimed to be annexed to the resolution was not attached.] (OP)2. [CALLS UPON States Parties and the Director-General to implement fully the amended International Health Regulations (2005), in accordance with the purpose and scope set out in Article 2 and the principles embodied in Article 3]. (OP)3. DECIDES: (a) in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 54 of the International Health Regulations (2005), and recalling resolution WHA61.2 (2008) and decision WHA71(15) (2018), States Parties and the Director-General shall continue to report to the Health Assembly, on the implementation of the Regulations annually; (b) [in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 54 of the International Health Regulations (2005) the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly shall consider whether to update and/or complement the modalities for reporting to the Health Assembly on the implementation of the amended International Health Regulations (2005)]; (c) [in accordance with paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article 54 of the amended International Health Regulations (2005) that a review of the functioning of the Regulations shall be made by the Eightieth World Health Assembly]; (d) [that amendments to the Model International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis contained in Annex 6 will only apply to certificates issued after the date of the entry into force date of the amended International Health Regulations (2005)]. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF8-en.pdf

Draft resolution proposed by the 47 Member States of the African Region

DECIDES: (1) to extend the mandate of the INB, which shall continue its work to finalize the Pandemic Agreement under the same Bureau, and shall submit its final outcome for consideration by a special session of the World Health Assembly; (2) to request the Director-General to convene the above referenced special session of the World Health Assembly before the end of 2024, and to include on the agenda of the special session, only one item, dedicated to considering the final outcome of the INB referred to in paragraph 1; (3) to request the Executive Board at its 155th session to determine, in accordance with Rule 2 of the Rules of Procedure of the World Health Assembly, that the special session of the World Health Assembly referred to in paragraphs 1 and 2 of this resolution will be held before the end of 2024 at WHO headquarters; (4) to request the Director-General to continue to provide the INB with the necessary services and facilities for the performance of its work. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF10-en.pdf

Draft resolution proposed by Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Norway, and Pakistan

(OP)1. DECIDES: (1) to extend the mandate of the INB, which shall continue its work to finalise the Pandemic Agreement under the same Bureau, and shall submit its final outcome for consideration by a special session of the World Health Assembly; (1) 1 Alt to [extend the INB, allowing for rotation of Bureau members, as appropriate and if agreed within each region, with the mandate to continue its work] / [establish, in accordance with Rule 41 of its Rules of Procedure, an open-ended Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG), open to all Member States and Associate Members,1 ] to finalize the WHO Pandemic Agreement; 1 Alt bis that the [next meeting of the INB] / [first meeting of the IGWG] shall be held no later than [1 XXX 2024] [, in order to elect [a chair] / [two co-chairs] / [and six vice-chairs], and to decide on its working methods, building on the working methods of the INB and considering lessons learned]; (based on OP1.2 in WHASS2(5)) (2) to request the Director General to convene the above referenced Special Session of the World Health Assembly before the end of 2024, and to include on the agenda of the special session, only one item, dedicated to considering the final outcome of the INB referred to in paragraph 1; (3) to request the Executive Board at its 155th session to determine, in accordance with Rule 2 of the Rules of Procedure of the World Health Assembly, that the special session of the World Health Assembly referred to in paragraph 1 and 2 of this resolution will be held before the end of 2024 at WHO headquarters; and 2 and 3 Alt that the [INB] / [IGWG] shall submit the outcome of its work for consideration by [a resumed meeting of the 77th World Health Assembly, to be held no later than XXX] / [a special session of the World Health Assembly, to be held no later than XXX] / [the XX session of the World Health Assembly]. (4) to request the Director-General to continue to provide the INB with the necessary services and facilities for the performance of its work. 4 Alt to request the Director-General to [continue to] provide the [INB] / [IGWG] with the necessary services and facilities for the performance of its work, including complete, relevant and timely information and advice; https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF12-en.pdf

