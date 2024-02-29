Is this about health? Or is it something else?
Why are the nations in the African Region and the Group for Equity seeking "equitable access to pandemic related products"? Certainly there must be a reason? What could it possibly be?
Does anyone have any ideas why the low-income nations that largely avoided death due to COVID-19 are demanding “equitable access to pandemic-related products?
Why are 290 scientists calling for “vaccine equity” when the facts and the data clearly show that the very best vaccines are no vaccines at all?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists began to design vaccine candidates only a few hours after the first SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence was shared. By the end of 2020, mass vaccination had begun in the United States and Europe. High-income countries promised to share vaccines through the voluntary WHO COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) programme, but failed to meet their commitments. When South Africa and India appealed to the World Trade Organization for an emergency waiver of intellectual-property rights related to COVID-19 vaccines, so that every country could start their own manufacturing, high-income countries blocked the proposal for months.
Since 2014, under the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-sharing, countries have developed their own legislation to ensure that they receive benefits (such as financial compensation or scientific collaboration) when scientists and others from outside the country access their genetic resources.
Across all fields, scientists from the global north have frequently extracted data and samples from the global south without the permission of the people there, without collaborating meaningfully — if at all — with local scientists, and without providing any benefit to the countries where they conduct their work.
Discussions on access and benefit-sharing in global health began in earnest in 2007, when the Indonesian government refused to share avian influenza samples with the rest of the world, on the grounds that such samples were often used to make vaccines that were never made available in most places.
Under the [proposed Pathogen Access and benefits Sharing] PABS System, scientists would share pathogen samples and data through a global network of laboratories and sequence data repositories. In exchange for access to samples and data, manufacturers of vaccines or therapeutics would give at least 20% of their products to the WHO (half for free, and half at affordable prices). The WHO would then distribute these on the basis of public-health risk and needs.
Intellectual property, not benefit-sharing, is the antithesis of open science.
290 scientists have co-signed this call for action:
As a collective of 290 scientists from 36 countries, we argue that a pandemic treaty cannot succeed unless it ensures that everyone will benefit from pandemic science.
https://media.nature.com/original/magazine-assets/d41586-024-00545-3/26769774
Why do these 290 “scientists” want access to products and technology that did NOT stop infection, did NOT stop transmission, cause imbalances in the immune systems of the recipients, and continue to harm hundreds of millions of people and are causing sudden and excess deaths worldwide?
The answer is simple: $
World Health Organization’s COVID-19 data on February 28, 2024…
https://data.who.int/dashboards/covid19/deaths?m49=953&n=c
The International Trade Commission report on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Supply, Demand, and TRIPS Agreement Flexibilities contains the following graph on page 46.
Take a close look at that red line at the bottom of the graph showing the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in low-income countries (LIC).
LIC - Lower Income Countries (red - flatline)
LMIC - Lower Middle Income Countries (light green)
UMIC - Upper Middle Income Countries (dark green)
HIC - High Income Countries (blue)
SOURCE:
https://www.usitc.gov/publications/332/pub5469.pdf
The International Trade Commission report also contains the obviously false claim below…
“Manufacturing of diagnostics and therapeutics involves multiple stages, each of which requires careful attention to detail and strict quality control measures.”
Could it be that the low and middle income nations want money to build up the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex in their own nations so that they can profit from the next pandemic?
The amendment below was proposed by the 47 nations of the African region:
New Article 44A - Financial Mechanism for Equity in Health Emergency Preparedness and Response
1. A mechanism shall be established for providing the financial resources on a grant or concessional basis to developing countries. Such financial mechanism shall provide the financial assistance to achieve the following purposes:
(i) building, developing, strengthening, and maintaining of core capacities mentioned in Annex 1;
(ii) strengthening of Health Systems including its functioning capacities and resilience;
(iii) building, developing and maintaining research, development, adaptation, production and distribution capacities for health care products and technologies, in the local or regional levels as appropriate.
(iv) addressing the health inequities existing both within and between States Parties such that health emergency preparedness and response is not compromised;
2. The WHA shall make arrangements to implement the above-mentioned provisions, within 24 months of the adoption of this provision, reviewing and taking into existing availability of funds and WHO arrangements for health emergency preparedness and response and whether they shall be maintained.
Every four years thereafter, the WHA shall review the financial mechanism and take appropriate measures to improve the functioning of the mechanism. WHA shall also ensure that the financial mechanism functions under the guidance of and be accountable to States Parties, which shall decide on its policies, programme priorities and eligibility criteria.
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr1/WGIHR_Submissions_Original_Languages.pdf (pages 50-51)
The following amendment to the International Health Regulations was proposed by Bangladesh:
ANNEX 1, New 1 bis.
Developed Countries States parties shall provide financial and technological assistance to the Developing Countries States Parties in order to ensure state-of-the-art facilities in developing countries States Parties, including through international financial mechanism as envisaged in Article 44.
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr1/WGIHR_Submissions_Original_Languages.pdf (page 15)
