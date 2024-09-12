Get US Out
The 79th United Nations General Assembly is underway. The Summit of the Future is scheduled to be held September 22-23, 2024. The documents have still NOT been agreed upon.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v5egwwh-james-roguski-united-nations-general-assembly-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
General Assembly
The Summit of the Future
The United Nations is NOT being fully transparent about the process leading up to the Summit of the Future (big surprise).
At this moment in time, a consensus agreement has NOT been reached and the status of the three documents has NOT been honestly presented to the general public.
Pact for the Future
The “Silence” was broken on the third revision of the Pact for the Future, but this fact has not been made publicly available on the UN website.
http://ngosbeyond2014.org/articles/2024/9/4/summit-of-the-future-no-47-silence-broken-on-pact-for-the-fu.html
Action 43/paragraph 71 of the third revision of the Pact for the Future may very well be a Trojan Horse that contains the seeds of the destruction of the United Nations itself.
"Action 43. We will strengthen our efforts in the framework of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council Reform as a matter of priority and without delay.
71. We support the Member States driven nature of the reform of the Security Council..."
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-pact-for-the-future-rev.3.pdf
Lurking in the background of these negotiations, there is an international movement that seeks to forcibly EXPEL the United States from the United Nations.
https://www.change.org/p/invoke-article-6-and-expel-the-us-from-the-united-nations
The Security Council has not been reformed since 1965, and the pressure to address what many nations see as an outdated governance structure is mounting. The transition to true multilateralism has the potential to rip the United Nations to shreds.
"The inclusion of the segment on Council reform into the pact draft was held up because of the strong differences among UN members and was added only late last month."
https://menafn.com/1108663317/Summits-Pact-Of-Future-To-Be-Big-Step-Forward-For-UNSC-Reforms-UN-Official
"There is absolutely no question that India is the third-most powerful country in the world today after the United States and China. And Great Britain is no longer 'great'."
https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/uks-seat-should-go-to-india-ex-singaporean-diplomat-on-un-security-council-reforms-6461460
"A call has been made by United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres Security Council (UNSC) to reform its outdated structure and assign Africa a permanent seat at the table."
https://magneticmediatv.com/2024/09/africa-underrepresented-needs-permanence-on-un-security-council-says-sec-gen/
"Article 6
A Member of the United Nations which has persistently violated the Principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council."
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/un-charter/chapter-2#:~:text=Article%206,recommendation%20of%20the%20Security%20Council
Global Digital Compact
Regarding the Global Digital Compact, a fourth revision has been in existence since August 27, 2024, but as of September 11, 2024 this fourth revision has NOT been made publicly available on the UN website.
Rev 4 of the Global Digital Compact was released and put under “silence” until Thursday 29 August, 3pm (NY time). “Silence” was broken on a number of paragraphs, including: 8 (a) and 50, 24, 27, 29 (d), 31 (d), 35 (e), 39 (d), 55 (a) and (b), 56, 63, 68, 69 and 74 as well as 11(c), 23(a), 27, 28, 30, 31(b), 31(d), 29(d), 45(b), 56, and 57
The fourth revision is here:
http://ngosbeyond2014.org/articles/2024/9/4/summit-of-the-future-no-46-global-digital-compact-rev-4.html
https://static1.1.sqspcdn.com/static/f/1080111/28663562/1725441590387/GDC+rev4_27+August+silence+pocedure3.pdf?token=NS4VhaqTI%2BkZZWxTjJIhTOkPaVQ%3D
Declaration on Future Generations
The “silence” was broken on the Declaration on Future Generations. While quite a number of items are still in dispute, the UN has not publicly revealed which nations raised the objections.
In this regard, Member States are invited to note that silence was broken on the following paragraphs:
Preamble: paragraphs 2, 3 and 9
Guiding Principles: Chapeau, and paragraphs 13, 15, 16 and 17
Commitments: paragraphs 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32 and 34
Actions: paragraphs 35, 37 and 38
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-letter-dfg-co-facilitators-update-following-silence-procedure.pdf
CLICK HERE to join the movement to get the United States out of the United Nations and get the United Nations out of the United States:
Please read the following article:
