The “Pandemic Treaty”
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3Rev1-en.pdf
Amendments to the International Health Regulations
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr8/WGIHR8_Proposed_Bureau_text-en.pdf
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
There is no doubt, any country with a grain of common sense, MUST leave the who. An incompetent organisation run by too many incompetent people and we are footing the bill for ALL of this incompetence. TIME TO PULL THE PLUG ON THIS GRAVY TRAIN!!!!
💯👍😉 combining this with the notice of liability that got delivered to WHO head quarters from Tess Laurie' s crew, I'd say Teddy is in for a rough week😉
WHO media and marketing department will be pulling all nighters to deal with damage control I suspect, if they haven't already been.🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
#wearemany #wearememory #wewillnotforgive #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised