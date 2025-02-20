Emmanuelle Soubeyran
Emmanuelle Soubeyran heads the global organization that maintains the policy that has resulted in the needless slaughter of millions of animals worldwide.
Emmanuelle Soubeyran is the 8th Director General of the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH).
I encourage you to follow Emmanuelle Soubeyran on Twitter/X and let her know what you think of the World Organization for Animal Health’s policy of “stamping out” avian influenza by killing millions of innocent, healthy animals.
https://x.com/WOAH_DG
#AvianInfluenza #BirdFlu #SaveOurOstriches
LinkedIn: https://fr.linkedin.com/in/emmanuelle-soubeyran-054b49140
Birds of a feather flock together.
The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) is responsible for the stamping out” policy that has resulted in the culling of millions of chickens and other animals.
STAMPING-OUT POLICY means a policy designed to eliminate an outbreak by carrying out under the authority of the Veterinary Authority the following:
a) the killing of the animals which are affected and those suspected of being affected in the herd or flock and, where appropriate, those in other herds or flocks which have been exposed to infection by direct animal to animal contact, or by indirect contact with the causal pathogenic agent; animals should be killed in accordance with Chapter 7.6. [WARNING: Chapter 7.6 is a dystopian horror show.]
b) the disposal of carcasses and, where relevant, animal products by rendering, burning or burial, or by any other method described in Chapter 4.13.;
c) the cleansing and disinfection of establishments through procedures defined in Chapter 4.14.
https://www.woah.org/fileadmin/Home/eng/Health_standards/tahc/current/glossaire.pdf
EVEN IF THERE IS JUST ONE POSITIVE TEST, ALL THE OSTRICHES MUST BE DESTROYED!
WATCH:
The 183 countries that are members of WOAH do NOT implement the “stamping out” policy for the benefit of the animals.
The vast majority of animals that are slaughtered are healthy.
Countries follow this policy in order to maintain their status as “Avian Influenza Free” for trade purposes because the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) is a reference organization for the World Trade Organization (WTO) when it comes to international animal health standards.
Article 10.4.6. Recovery of free status
If infection with high pathogenicity avian influenza virus has occurred in poultry in a previously free country or zone, the free status may be regained after a minimum period of 28 days (i.e. two flock-level incubation periods) after a stamping-out policy has been completed.
https://www.woah.org/fileadmin/Home/eng/Health_standards/tahc/2023/chapitre_avian_influenza_viruses.pdf
THEIR POLICY IS TO STAMP OUT LIFE. ALL OF IT.
SO THAT INTERNATIONAL TRADE MAY CONTINUE.
WE NEED TO MAKE WOAH CHANGE THIS “POLICY.”
IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS
https://www.woah.org/fileadmin/Home/eng/Health_standards/tahc/2018/en_chapitre_aw_killing.htm
http://higiene.unex.es/bibliogr/Carne/MS200389.pdf
INFECTION WITH HIGH PATHOGENICITY AVIAN INFLUENZA VIRUSES
https://www.woah.org/en/what-we-do/standards/codes-and-manuals/terrestrial-code-online-access/?id=169&L=1&htmfile=chapitre_avian_influenza_viruses.htm
https://www.woah.org/fileadmin/Home/eng/Health_standards/tahc/2023/chapitre_avian_influenza_viruses.pdf
AVIAN INFLUENZA
https://www.woah.org/fileadmin/Home/eng/Health_standards/tahm/3.03.04_AI.pdf
GLOSSARY
https://www.woah.org/fileadmin/Home/eng/Health_standards/tahc/current/glossaire.pdf
HISTORY OF THE WORLD ORGANIZATION FOR ANIMAL HEALTH
https://www.woah.org/en/who-we-are/mission/history/
CONTACT YOUR NATION’S DELEGATE TO WOAH:
Canada
Dr. Mary Jane Ireland
https://inspection.canada.ca/en/animal-health/chief-veterinary-officer-0
https://www.goc411.ca/en/356710/Mary-Jane-Ireland
Mary-Jane.Ireland@inspection.gc.ca
Phone: 343-553-5166
Fax: 613-228-6631
USA
Dr. Rosemary B. Sifford
Rosemary.Sifford@usda.gov
301-851-3498
Dr. Rosemary B. Sifford
Associate Deputy Administrator
Animal Care, APHI
4700 River Road, Unit 84
Riverdale, Maryland 20737
https://www.aphis.usda.gov/leadership (then scroll down the page)
The representative from your nation should be listed here:
https://www.woah.org/en/who-we-are/members/
WOAH.org
SaveOurOstriches.com
The fraud that is perpetrated on the world and the needless murder of millions of animals is a crime. She deserves to be put in prison.
Thanks go out, to the Stalwart James Roguski - for putting a face to the insanity of "culling" aka the KILLING OFF, of our food supplies.