WHY THIS MATTERS TO EVERYONE:

The Canadian government’s order to cull 400 ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, is not just a tragedy for the farmers, it’s a chilling warning for all of us. This isn’t just about 400 ostriches. It’s about whether we have the right to medical freedom, property rights, and basic due process. If the government can swoop in and destroy an entire research facility based on flimsy evidence, what stops them from coming for your farm, your animals, or your business?

Universal Ostrich Farm isn’t just another farm, it’s a research facility studying natural antibodies in ostrich eggs. Their work could reduce dependence on Big Pharma’s expensive, side-effect-ridden treatments. This isn’t about health, it’s about WEALTH. It’s about eliminating a disruptive technology that threatens the pharmaceutical industry’s monopoly on medicine.

Universal Ostrich Farm has been targeted for destruction under the pretense of an avian flu outbreak, but the deeper story reveals a global push to eliminate natural medicine, independent farming, and food sovereignty.

This isn’t about public health or food safety. These ostriches are NOT part of the food supply, and their only crime appears to be their incredible ability to produce life-saving antibodies that could rival Big Pharma’s most profitable treatments.

If we don’t stop this now, we are allowing a dangerous precedent to be set, one that could lead to more government overreach, more destruction of independent businesses, and total control over what we are allowed to consume and research.

Control Disguised as Safety

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) claims that their actions are about preventing the spread of avian flu, but their reasoning doesn’t add up. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) relied solely on PCR “testing,” a highly questionable method that is well known to produce false positives. The only two birds that were tested were already dead for two days before samples were taken. None of the people and none of the live ostriches were tested. The inspectors refused to test any of the live birds and the owners were threatened with both enormous fines and jail time if they were to test or treat their own birds.

One Health

Pushed by global institutions like the United Nations and the World Health Organization, the "one health approach" seeks to give government sweeping powers to interfere in private industry, personal health choices, and food production under the guise of preventing future pandemics. Under the one health approach, independent farms, holistic medicine, and alternative research are all at risk because they challenge the corporate and globalist monopoly on health. If we allow this to happen, where does it end? What happens when the government decides your backyard chickens pose a risk? Or claims that your dog or cat might be carrying an illness that warrants mass euthanasia?

During COVID-19, the governments in Australia and China rounded up and killed pet dogs and cats under the pretense of public health. In Denmark, thousands of mink were forcibly culled in 2020 due to fears of a mutated COVID strain, even though the risk was never scientifically confirmed. Once a government establishes that it has the power to exterminate animals without proof of danger, that power will be expanded. It always is.

We need to demand answers. The CFIA must be forced to publicly justify their decision with full transparency of test results, methodology, and the legal basis for this order.

The cull date was originally set for February 1, 2025. On January 31, 2025, Justice Michael Battista ruled to stay the cull order imposed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency while the farm seeks a judicial review of the case.

Battista said in a written decision that going ahead with Saturday’s order before the matter could be further examined “would expose the applicant to irreparable harm.”

Now of course that seemed like a win but was it? While joy was felt around the globe, it was short lived. CFIA, in an attempt to bully the owners and set them up for failure, issued a whole new list of quarantine demands, knowing full well that it will be impossible to fulfill most of the demands. Hopefully Judge Battista will see through this ploy when they are brought back to the courtroom on February 12 or 13, 2025 at the request of CFIA, who is pushing to be allowed to go ahead with the killing of 400 healthy birds that could very well hold the key to literally saving mankind from so-called deadly diseases.

If the ostriches are culled, it would be nearly impossible to reclaim their economic or research value. These birds are not just livestock, they are a unique, living bio-repository of natural antibodies developed over years of careful research. Once they are gone, the specific genetic and immune adaptations and more would be lost forever. Even if the farmers were allowed to start again, it would take decades to breed, test, and validate new birds capable of replicating these results. Research partnerships, potential investors, and any commercial applications for their discoveries could be permanently derailed.

This is precisely why such actions are so effective in erasing competition and ensuring that only government-approved or Big Pharma-backed solutions remain in play. The ostrich farm’s groundbreaking work threatens the pharmaceutical industry’s profit model, and if the birds are destroyed, so too is the proof that alternative, natural medicine could provide a safer, more affordable path forward.

The information above is summarized from Connie Shields’ article HERE.

