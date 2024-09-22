DEMAND PEACE
WE must demand that the United States does everything in its power to bring an end to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East BEFORE they expand into World War III. YOUR SILENCE IS CONSENT.
The United States MUST exert its power and DEMAND PEACE in both Ukraine and the Middle East.
Our collective failure to DEMAND PEACE makes each and every American complicit with the enormous crimes against humanity that are being committed.
The mainstream media will not allow honest discussion of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. I strongly encourage you to watch all the videos below and share your opinion as well as additional articles and/or videos in the comment section.
United Nations General Assembly
United Nations Security Council
Colonel Douglas Macgregor
Jeffrey Sachs
Video #1:
Jeffrey Sachs
Video #2:
Professor John Mearsheimer
Scott Ritter
Video #1:
Scott Ritter
Video #2:
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson
Chris Hedges
Alastair Crooke
NATO Countries
Negotiate with Moscow to end the Ukraine war and prevent nuclear devastation
by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump Jr.
Imagine if Russia were providing another country with missiles, training and targeting information to strike deep into American territory. The U.S. would never tolerate it. We shouldn’t expect Russia to tolerate it either.
This game of nuclear “chicken” has gone far enough. There is no remaining step between firing U.S. missiles deep into Russian territory and a nuclear exchange. We cannot get any closer to the brink than this.
Former President Donald Trump has vowed to end this war, but by the time he takes office, it might be too late.
We need to demand, right now, that Harris and President Biden reverse their insane war agenda and open direct negotiations with Moscow.
https://thehill.com/opinion/international/4882868-negotiate-with-moscow-to-end-the-ukraine-war-and-prevent-nuclear-devastation/
Gaza
The Death Cult In Charge has purposed to follow the globalist plan to reduce the U.S. (once great Constitutional Republic) to another third world puppet dictatorship under the U.N. globalist totalitarian regime....complete with civilian casualties (what is happening in Gaza is just the test to refine their strategy for eliminating whole swaths of citizenry in "first world" countries) and to establish and advantage themselves (assuming as they must they will earn a seat at the table when all the dust settles and the bonuses are handed out) of the opportunities for multi-polar, omni-war and the installment of the now semi-hidden transnational deep state into full view....as they move the remainder of the populations into electronic enslavement and servitude to those deeming themselves worthy of rule. Climate fraud, scamdemics, the purposeful and nearly complete division of "neighbor against neighbor", industrial strength propaganda, the intentional poisoning and installation of nano technology and the use of military grade 5G weaponry to subsume and control the masses -- the use of psychological and physical torture of varying kinds -- all in their bag of tricks to ensure compliance or at the very lest, what you've stated -- silent complicity. Too many have been bought off, ensnared by their own misdeeds bow documented and held against them, or have masterfully woven into their political aspirations the dark magic of the mystery cult religions and the soon to be open worship of satan, These are times that try men's and women's souls, but they are not yet the end. We who resist may pay a price but the truth is its own antidote to the dark lies that are being propagated and reinforced on every level of the 5th generation warfare being actively conducted against each individual who is alive and registers a heartbeat. Appreciate your helping to awaken the sleeping and to call those who are fit for the purpose to action.
Peace is the only way forward for humanity 😁