The mainstream media will not allow honest discussion of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. I strongly encourage you to watch all the videos below and share your opinion as well as additional articles and/or videos in the comment section.

Negotiate with Moscow to end the Ukraine war and prevent nuclear devastation

by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump Jr.

Imagine if Russia were providing another country with missiles, training and targeting information to strike deep into American territory. The U.S. would never tolerate it. We shouldn’t expect Russia to tolerate it either.

This game of nuclear “chicken” has gone far enough. There is no remaining step between firing U.S. missiles deep into Russian territory and a nuclear exchange. We cannot get any closer to the brink than this.

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to end this war, but by the time he takes office, it might be too late.

We need to demand, right now, that Harris and President Biden reverse their insane war agenda and open direct negotiations with Moscow.

