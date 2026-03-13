James Roguski

James Roguski

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
2d

Wonderful work James . Thank you.

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Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
2d

I was an airline pilot for 30 years. The air being routed into the cabin and cockpit bypasses the combustion section of the engine. Once you get above the haze layer or above about 10,000' you will not find cleaner air anywhere. That's what you're breathing for nearly the entire flight.

If you've ever flown into someplace warm and humid, like Miami, you've probably noticed that as you descend below the scattered cumulus clouds you start to feel the humidity and smell the vegetation. That's because you're breathing outside air that's continually fed into the cabin. It's absolutely untrue that the air is unfiltered: It's fed through HEPA filters that filter out 99.97% of particulates. The entire pressure vessel is refreshed about every 2-3 minutes, so there's no "stale" air. It's clean, continually refreshed air from the atmosphere that hasn't touched anything except the ducting that routes it to the cabin. Some of it is recirculated from the cabin, but it's still "new" every 2-3 minutes because the air is constantly discharged through the outflow valves to maintain the cabin pressure. It's cleaner than what's in your house and car and what you're exposed to at your job. It smells sometimes? Yeah, because condensation created as bleed air pressure is reduced is added back in before the air goes into the cabin so people don't complain about how dry the air is. That humidified air can have an odor for the same reason a humidifier does. And oil doesn't "generally" leak into the air. That's ridiculous. It happens rarely. The last thing the airlines want is to lose operating fluids through bad seals. That list of alleged symptoms is ridiculous, too. "Strong emotions and crying spells"? Seriously? Is that why you see people constantly bawling as they drive around? Because they're breathing way more unfiltered oil in traffic than they are in airplanes. And "burnout symptoms" being listed as a consequence should get the whole idea dismissed as a joke.

If crews were at the greatest risk then after 30 years of that I should be dead, or beset with respiratory ailments, strong emotions, and crying spells. I'm not, because the air doesn't get any cleaner than it does when it's pulled in from 30,000'. In fact, I flew for a cargo airline that was usually in no hurry to load the airplanes, so we'd sit there typically at least 30 minutes past departure time sucking diesel fumes from the loaders and tugs. Even after that much exposure, five nights a week for 26 weeks a year, I can't check off one item on that list of alleged symptoms. So everybody can stop panicking about the extremely rare occasions when "fume events" happen. In 30 years and 17,000 hours of flying, I never saw one, and a single exposure is far less than you get cumulatively from driving around with the fresh air intake open or the windows down on your car.

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