Your Opinion Please...
I encourage everyone worldwide to review this video and express your insights and opinions about what was said, and more importantly, what was NOT said.
An “Urgent Question” regarding the WHO was raised in the UK Parliament on Wednesday, May 14, 2024.
https://rumble.com/v4v850f-uk-parliament-urgent-question-regarding-the-who.html
In the comment section below…
Please make the points that you believe should have been made, but weren’t.
Please raise the questions that you believe should have been asked, but weren’t.
Please be as creative and as thorough as possible, and express yourself without limitation.
I will publish the best comments in a future article.
by James Roguski
My opinion is that the WHO proposed pandemic treaty and IHR amendments are an attempt to undermine democracy of member's countries. I firmly oppose and would, in fact, encourage member countries to withdraw completely from the WHO. It is a corrupted organization, just like the UN snd the WEF.
No goverment doctors nurses who un wef priests bishop popes police un soldiers has any right to play god with anyone's life