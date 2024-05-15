Share

Leave a comment

An “Urgent Question” regarding the WHO was raised in the UK Parliament on Wednesday, May 14, 2024.

I encourage everyone, worldwide, to review the video below and submit your comments about it.

https://rumble.com/v4v850f-uk-parliament-urgent-question-regarding-the-who.html

In the comment section below…

Please make the points that you believe should have been made, but weren’t.

Please raise the questions that you believe should have been asked, but weren’t.

Please be as creative and as thorough as possible, and express yourself without limitation.

I will publish the best comments in a future article.

Leave a comment

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment