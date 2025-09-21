WHO Update
The battle over the amendments to the International Health Regulations is NOT over and the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) negotiations continue.
The Inter-Governmental Working Group seeks to complete the negotiations of the PABS Annex in time for it to be considered for adoption by the 79th World Health Assembly in May 2026.
November 3-7, 2025: Third meeting of the IGWG
December 1-5, 2025: Fourth meeting of the IGWG
February 9-14, 2026: Fifth meeting of the IGWG
March 23-28, 2026: Sixth meeting of the IGWG
May 18-23, 2026: Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly
