Share

Leave a comment

Please watch the videos below…

https://rumble.com/v6z9pay-update-on-the-invasion-of-ihr-amendments.htm

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-updated-international-health

https://ANewSocialContract.com

https://TheCompleteGuideToHealth.com

https://rumble.com/v6z5wv0-podcast-rise-episode-53-no-pabs-special-report-with-james-roguski.html

The Inter-Governmental Working Group seeks to complete the negotiations of the PABS Annex in time for it to be considered for adoption by the 79th World Health Assembly in May 2026.

November 3-7, 2025: Third meeting of the IGWG

December 1-5, 2025: Fourth meeting of the IGWG

February 9-14, 2026: Fifth meeting of the IGWG

March 23-28, 2026: Sixth meeting of the IGWG

May 18-23, 2026: Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly

https://apps.who.int/gb/IGWG/

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment