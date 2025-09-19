Share

Today (September 19, 2025), the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were adopted on June 1, 2024 came into legally binding effect for most, but not all nations.

A total of 11 nations have “rejected” the amendments, 2 more have filed "reservations" and "declarations", an additional 8 nations have submitted "declarations" and one nation has submitted a "statement.

The 2022 amendments that shortened the time for entry into force from 24 to 12 months has obviously made it difficult for many nations to abide by their internal rules, so many nations have requested extensions to the time allowed for them to complete the proper procedures in order to come into compliance with the 2024 amendments.

PLEASE NOTE: Under Article 63 of the International Health Regulations, nations may change their position and withdraw their rejections or reservations and decide to accept the amendments at any time in the future.

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/IHR_2014-2022-2024-en.pdf

APPENDIX 4 (pages 82-95)

REJECTIONS, RESERVATIONS, DECLARATIONS AND STATEMENTS BY STATES PARTIES IN CONNECTION WITH THE AMENDMENTS TO THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS (2005) ADOPTED THROUGH RESOLUTION WHA77.17 (2024) (1),(2)

(1) As at 19 September 2025. The process relating to reservations expressed is ongoing. The deadlines for submitting objections to reservations expressed are 8 November 2025 for States Parties to which the amendments adopted through resolution WHA75.12 (2022) apply, and 8 February 2026 for States Parties to which those amendments do not apply.

(2) This Appendix reproduces the relevant parts of the communications submitted by States Parties in connection with the amendments adopted through resolution WHA77.17 (2024).

I. REJECTIONS

PLEASE NOTE: Under Article 63 of the International Health Regulations, nations may withdraw their rejections or reservations and decide to accept the amendments at any time in the future.

If you live in any of the 11 nations listed below, YOU STILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY AND A RESPONSIBILITY to oppose the amendments to the International Health Regulations, but you must also realize that officials from these nations can change their position and withdraw their rejection of the amendments at any time.

1. ARGENTINA

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of the Argentine Republic to the international organizations in Geneva, received on 18 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of the Argentine Republic to the international organizations in Geneva presents its compliments to the World Health Organization and has the honour to refer to resolution WHA77.17 of 1 June 2024 whereby the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly adopted the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

Following a thorough review of the legal, institutional and budgetary implications, the Argentine Republic hereby rejects the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2024 under the terms stipulated in article 61 of the said Regulations.

The Permanent Mission of the Argentine Republic to the international organizations in Geneva conveys to the World Health Organization the renewed assurances of its highest consideration. (3)

(3) Translated from Spanish.

2. AUSTRIA

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, received on 17 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva presents its compliments to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), and has the honour to refer to the Circular Letter dated 19 September 2024, no. C.L.40.2024, concerning the amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly.

In accordance with Article 22 of the Constitution of the World Health Organization as well as Article 59, paragraph ibis, and Article 61 of the International Health Regulations (2005) (hereinafter referred to as “IHR”), the Republic of Austria rejects the amendments to the IHR adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly through Resolution WHA77.17 of 1 June 2024 (hereinafter referred to as “2024 amendments”), as notified by the Director-General of the World Health Organization on 19 September 2024.

The rejection is of preliminary nature and will be withdrawn once the Parliament of Austria has approved the 2024 amendments to the IHR.

The Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director-General of the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

3. BRAZIL

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of Brazil to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, received on 19 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of Brazil to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva presents its compliments to the World Health Organization and wishes to make the following considerations:

Brazil has consistently supported and will continue to support the process of reviewing and updating the legal framework underpinning WHO's response to public health emergencies, including the acceptance of the package of amendments to the IHR. Taking into account the adoption of Resolution WHA77.17 by the World Health Assembly – which confers a recommendatory status to the amendments – Brazil has already initiated internal discussions within the competent national bodies aimed at institutional and operational adjustments to implement the changes that reflect the best practices embodied in the amended IHR, in areas under the purview of the Executive Branch and Regulatory Agencies. Nevertheless, pursuant to Brazil 's constitutional framework, the International Health Regulations must be submitted to Congress for approval, in accordance with the principle of separation of powers and institutional harmony. In this context, with reference to Article 61 of the International Health Regulations (2005), Brazil notifies the rejection of the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly through Resolution WHA77.17.

The Government of Brazil intends to make every effort to secure the prompt approval of the amended text by the National Congress, so that the rejection may be reversed pursuant to Article 63 of the IHR, once the legislative procedures are concluded.

The Permanent Mission of Brazil avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

4. CANADA

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations and the World Trade Organization at Geneva, received on 8 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations and the World Trade Organization at Geneva presents its compliments to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) and has the honour to refer to the Director-General 's notification Ref.: C.L.40.2024 of 19 September 2024, by which the Director-General notified States Parties to the International Health Regulation (2005), adopted by the Fifty-eighth World Health Assembly in Geneva on 23 May 2005 (hereinafter referred to as the "IHR"), of the amendments to the IHR adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in Geneva on I June 2024 (hereinafter referred to as the "2024 Amendments").

Canada supports the IHR as a cornerstone of the global health security architecture and the work done to strengthen the IHR through the 2024 Amendments. Canada also reiterates its full support for the role of the WHO as the directing and coordinating authority on global health and in supporting Member States in strengthening health systems.

The Permanent Mission notes that, per the above-mentioned notification and pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 55 and paragraph 2 of Article 59 of the IHR, the 2024 Amendments are scheduled to enter into force on 19 September 2025 for States Parties that did not reject the amendments to the IHR adopted by the Seventy-fifth World Health Assembly in Geneva on 28 May 2022.

The Permanent Mission wishes to inform the Director-General that Canada must avail itself, through the present note, of the option of submitting a notification of rejection of the 2024 Amendments in accordance with paragraphs I bis and 2 of Article 59 and Article 61 of the IHR to allow sufficient time to complete the remaining steps of its internal treaty adoption process. Indeed, the said process is not expected to be finalized prior to the entry into force of the 2024 Amendments. Canada has started and is progressing through its domestic procedures and will inform the Director-General of their completion in a subsequent note.

The Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations and the World Trade Organization at Geneva avails itself of the opportunity to renew to the Director-General of World health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

5. CZECH REPUBLIC

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of the Czech Republic to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations at Geneva, received on 14 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of the Czech Republic to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations at Geneva presents its compliments to the Director General of the World Health Organization and with reference to the Director General’s notification dated 19 September 2024, ref. C.L.40.2024, regarding the amendments of the International Health Regulations (2005) adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly on 1 June 2024, has the honour to inform the Director General as follows.

The Permanent Representation wishes to inform the Director General that in the Czech Republic, the constitutional requirements for the entry into force of the said amendments will not have been met before 19 September 2025.

Therefore, in accordance with Article 61 of the International Health Regulations (2005), the Czech Republic hereby notifies the Director-General of its rejection of the amendments of the international Health Regulations (2005) adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly on 1 June 2024.

In accordance with Article 63, paragraph 1, of the International Health Regulations (2005), once the constitutional requirements for the entry into force of said amendments have been met, the Czech Republic may notify the Director-General of its withdrawal of this rejection.

The Permanent Mission of the Czech Republic to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations at Geneva avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director General of the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

6. GERMANY

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Office of the United Nations and to the other International Organizations, received on 14 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Office of the United Nations and to the other International Organizations presents its compliments to the Director-General of the World Health Organization and has the honour to communicate the following:

On 1 June 2024, the final day of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, the States Parties adopted the amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) annexed to Resolution WHA77.17.

On 19 September 2024, the Director-General notified the adoption by the Health Assembly of the amended International Health Regulations (ref. C.L.40.2024).

In view of the imminent end of the period for rejection on 19 July 2025, the Federal Republic of Germany greatly regrets that it must declare that the requirements of the national constitution for the implementation of the amendments will not be achieved before 19 September 2025. The requisite legislative process is still ongoing.

Accordingly, in compliance with Article 22 of the Constitution of the World Health Organization and Article 61 of the International Health Regulations, the Federal Republic of Germany hereby notifies the Director-General of its rejection of the aforementioned amendments to the International Health Regulations.

In accordance with Article 63 (1) of the International Health Regulations, the Federal Republic of Germany will notify the Director-General of the withdrawal of the rejection as soon as the national requirements for the implementation of the amendments have been achieved.

The Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Office of the United Nations and to the other International Organizations avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director General of the World Health Organization the assurance of its high consideration. (4)

(4) English translation from German provided by the Government.

7. ISRAEL

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, received on 4 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva presents its compliments to the Director General of the World Health Organization in Geneva, and has the honor to inform his office of the following:

Due to the continuation of the current circumstances, the State of Israel finds it necessary to reject the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Therefore, in accordance with Article 61 of the International Health Regulations, we hereby notify the Director-General of Israel’s rejection of all of the amendments to the International Health Regulations adopted in decision 77.17 by the World Health Assembly in its 77th session in May 2024.

Please note that Israel maintains its right under Article 63 of the IHR to withdraw its rejection to the IHR amendments in the future with or without reservations.

The Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director General of the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

8. ITALY

Letter of the Minister of Health of Italy, received on 18 July 2025

I am writing to you with reference to your notification dated 19 September 2024, regarding the amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) adopted by the Seventy-Seventh World Health Assembly with Resolution WHA77.17 (2024).

In accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 55 and paragraph 2 of Article 59 of the International Health Regulations ( 2005 ), the above-mentioned amendments shall enter into force 12 months after the date of the above mentioned notification, i.e. on 19 September 2025, except for those Parties that have notified the WHO's Director-General of their rejection or reservations in respect of the said amendments.

In accordance with Article 61 of the International Health Regulations ( 2005 ), I hereby notify Your Excellency of Italy's rejection of all the amendments adopted by the Seventy Seventh World Health Assembly with Resolution WHA77.17 (2024).

Please accept, Director-General, the assurance of my highest consideration. (5)

(5) English translation from Italian provided by the Government.

9. NETHERLANDS (KINGDOM OF THE)

Note Verbale from the Permanent Representation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva, received on 21 February 2025

The Permanent Representation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva presents its compliments to the Director-General of the World Health Organization and with reference to the Director-General’s notification dated 19 September 2024, ref. C.L.40.2024, regarding amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (hereinafter referred to as the “IHR”) adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly on 1 June 2024 (hereinafter referred to as “2024 amendments”), has the honour to inform the Director-General as follows.

Since the Kingdom of the Netherlands rejected the amendments to the IHR adopted by the Seventy-fifth World Health Assembly through resolution WHA75.12 (hereinafter referred to as “2022 amendments”), the articles of the IHR as they were worded prior to the 2022 amendments apply to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 55 and paragraph 2 of Article 59 of the IHR (prior to the 2022 amendments), the 2024 amendments shall enter into force for the Kingdom of the Netherlands 24 months after the date of the Director-General’s notification, i.e. on 19 September 2026, except if the Kingdom has notified the Director-General on or before 19 March 2026 of its rejection of, or reservations in respect of, the 2024 amendments.

The Permanent Representation wishes to inform the Director-General that in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the constitutional requirements for the entry into force of the 2024 amendments will not have been met before 19 March 2026.

Therefore, in accordance with Article 61 of the IHR (prior to the 2022 amendments), the Kingdom of the Netherlands hereby notifies the Director-General of its rejection of the 2024 amendments pending the parliamentary approval procedure.

If the constitutional requirements for the acceptance of the 2024 amendments in the Kingdom of the Netherlands are met, the Kingdom of the Netherlands will notify the Director-General of its withdrawal of this rejection in accordance with Article 63, paragraph 1, of the IHR (prior to the 2022 amendments).

The Permanent Representation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva kindly asks WHO for confirmation of receipt of this Note Verbale and avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director-General of the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

10. PHILIPPINES

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, received on 15 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva presents its compliments to the Director-General of the World Health Organization and, with reference to the notification C.L.40.2024 dated 19 September 2024 on the amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly on 1 June 2024, has the honor to inform the Director-General as follows:

The Philippines welcomes the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) and is undertaking steps to implement the same.

In accordance with domestic legal requirements, international instruments and changes thereto may not enter into force for the Philippines before such requirements are met. Therefore, the Philippines formally registers its rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) as conveyed via C.L.40.2024 in accordance with Article 61.

The Philippines will notify the Director-General of the withdrawal of this rejection upon completion of domestic requirements in accordance with Article 63 of the International Health Regulations (2005).

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director-General of the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration

11. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of the United States of America to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, received on 17 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of the United States of America to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva (“The Mission”) presents its compliments to the World Health Organization and refers to the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) and the amendments thereto adopted in Geneva on June 1, 2024 (the 2024 amendments) in resolution WHA77.17 and set forth in the notification of the 2024 amendments by the Director-General on September 19, 2024 (C.L.40.2024).

The Mission, by means of this note and pursuant to IHR Articles 59.lbis and 61, informs the Director-General of the World Health Organization that the Government of the United States of America rejects the 2024 amendments.

The Permanent Mission of the United States of America avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

II. RESERVATIONS AND DECLARATIONS

1. HOLY SEE

Letter of the Secretary of State of the Holy See, received on 11 July 2025

The undersigned Secretary of State of the Holy See has the honour to certify hereby that the Holy See, acting in the name and on behalf of the Vatican City State, accepts the Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) adopted by the Seventy-Seven World Health Assembly through its Resolution WHA 77.17 of 1 June 2024. Enclosed are the text of 4 declarations and 2 reservations, which are an integral part of this Instrument of Accession. In witness whereof the undersigned Secretary of State of the Holy See has signed this document and has affixed thereto the seal of the Secretariat of State.

Reservations and Declarations

annexed to the Instrument of Accession Declarations

In light of the territorial nature of the provisions contained in the Amended International Health Regulations, the Holy See declares, for the avoidance of doubt, that in acceding to the Amended Regulations only in the name and on behalf of the Vatican City State, it intends to apply their provisions exclusively within the Territory of the Vatican City State as circumscribed by the Leonine Walls. The Holy See, acting in the name and on behalf of the Vatican City State, declares that it will apply the Amended International Health Regulations in a manner compatible with the particular nature of the Vatican City State, the Sources of its Law (Law LXXI of 1 October 2008) and Catholic moral doctrine. The Holy See, in conformity with its particular mission, underlines, acting in the name and on behalf of the Vatican City State, that any reference to “gender” in the Amended International Health Regulations and in any document that has been or that will be adopted in relation to those Regulations is to be understood as grounded on the biological sexual identity that is male and female. The Holy See declares, acting in the name and on behalf of the Vatican City State, that the terms “health services”, “relevant health products” and “cell- and gene-based therapies and other health technologies” may not be construed as to include abortion nor access to abortion, abortifacients, contraceptives, assisted reproductive technologies, human cloning or to other technologies and therapies contrary to Catholic moral doctrine.

Reservations

Since neither the Holy See or the Vatican City State are members of the World Health Organization, the Holy See, acting in the name and on behalf of the Vatican City State, makes a reservation to article 44 bis of the Amended International Health Regulations, thus reserving the right to decide on a case- by-case basis whether to implement the decisions and recommendations of the Coordinating Financial Mechanism. Since neither the Holy See nor the Vatican City State are members of the World Health Organization, the Holy See, acting in the name and on behalf of the Vatican City State, makes a reservation to article 56.5 of the Amended International Health Regulations so that any disputes that may arise between itself and the World Health Organization concerning the interpretation or application of the 2024 amendments should not be submitted to the Health Assembly.

2. SWITZERLAND

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the Office of the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, received on 10 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the Office of the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva presents its compliments to the World Health Organization (WHO) and with reference to the decision of the Federal Council dated 20 June 2025, has the honour to notify it that Switzerland accepts the amendments made in 2024 to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR), with the following reservation and declarations, in accordance with Article 62, paragraph 2, of the said Regulations:

Reservation concerning Annex 1, Part A, paragraph 2 (c), ch. vi and paragraph 3 (i)

Switzerland makes a reservation with regard to the question of managing misinformation and disinformation in core capacities for risk communication. It intends to pursue its objective and evidence based activities regarding risks, as specified under its legislation (Epidemics Act of 28 September 2012, art. 9, para. 1) and with strict regard for freedom of expression, the media and science as guaranteed under articles 16, 17 and 20 of the Federal Constitution of the Swiss Confederation of 18 April 1999.

Interpretative declaration on Annex 1, Part A, paragraph 2 (c), ch. v and paragraph 3 (h)

With regard to the obligations concerning the implementation, maintenance and strengthening of core capacities in respect of access to health services and health products needed for action, as referred to in Annex 1, the Swiss Confederation or its cantons will apply the Regulations in accordance with the division of jurisdiction specified by the Federal Constitution of the Swiss Confederation of 18 April 1999 in the areas of health (art. 117 et seq.), federalism (art. 3 and 42 et seq.) and according to the principle of subsidiarity (art. 5 (a)).

Declaration under Article 4, paragraph 4

The competent National IHR Authority is the Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP), Schwartzenburgerstrasse 157, 3003 Berne, Switzerland, tel. +41 58 462 21 11, info@bag.admin.ch

The Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the Office of the United Nations and the other international organizations in Geneva takes this opportunity to convey to the World Health Organization (WHO) the renewed assurances of its highest consideration. (6)

(6) Translated from French.

III. DECLARATIONS UNDER ARTICLE 59, PARAGRAPH 3, OF THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS (2005)

1. CROATIA

Letter of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Croatia, received on 10 July 2025

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Croatia presents its compliments to the Director-General of the World Health Organization and has the honour to refer to the Notification to State Parties concerning amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) (Ref.: C.L.40.2024), specifically page 2, paragraph 3 under section ADA.

In accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 59 of the IHR (2005), which provides that any State Party unable to fully implement the necessary domestic legislative and administrative arrangements may submit a declaration to the Director-General within ten months from the date of notification – i.e. no later than 19 July 2025 – the Republic of Croatia hereby submits its declaration to postpone the application of the said amendments, including the obligation to designate or establish a National IHR Authority (NIA).

This declaration is based on the following considerations:

– Full implementation of the amended IHR obligations requires amendments to the current Law on the Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases;

– The process of establishing or appointing the NIA involves:

– Adoption of a formal decision on the establishment or designation of the NIA;

– Enactment or revision of the relevant legal framework to provide a solid basis for such designation or establishment;

– Preparation of official documentation clearly defining the responsibilities, scope of authority, and mandate of the NIA.

Given the complexity of the legislative process, including the stages of legal drafting, public consultation, inter-institutional coordination, and parliamentary adoption, it is not feasible to finalize all necessary changes by the stipulated deadline of 19 September 2025.

Accordingly, the Republic of Croatia respectfully requests the postponement of the application of the above-mentioned amendments, with the relevant legislative activities planned within the scope of the 2026 National Legislative Programme.

The Ministry of Health avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director-General the assurances of its highest consideration

2. CYPRUS

Letter of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Cyprus, received on 13 June 2025

I refer to your letter dated 19 September, 2024 regarding the National Adoption of Amendments to the International Health Regulations as per the provisions of the resolution WHA77.17 and note the following:

On behalf of the Republic of Cyprus I acknowledge receipt of your written notification regarding the amendments to the International Health Regulations as adopted through resolution·WHA77.17 on 1 June 2024 at the Seventy-Seventh World Health Assembly.

I appreciate the commitment of the World Health Organization to strengthening global health security and recognize the importance of timely implementation of the updated International Health Regulations provisions. However, due to the complexity of our national procedures, as this includes a legislative·process, l respectfully request a 12-month extension to the deadline for national adoption of these amendments beyond the current deadline of 19 September 2025. This of additional time will allow us to align our national legislative frameworks and procedures with the revised regulations.

I thank you in advance for your consideration of this request.

3. FRANCE

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of France to the Office of the United Nations and the international organizations in Switzerland, received on 17 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of France to the Office of the United Nations and other international organizations in Switzerland presents its compliments to the World Health Organization at Geneva and has the honour to refer to its circular letter C.L.40.2024 notifying States Parties of amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).

In accordance with Article 59, paragraph 3, of the International Health Regulations (2005), this Mission hereby informs Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, that France requires an extension of the period to effect the legal and administrative adjustments necessary for the full implementation of the amendments to the International Health Regulations. In accordance with the Article referred to above, the necessary legal and administrative arrangements will be in place to facilitate the implementation of the amendments by 19 September 2026 at the latest.

The Permanent Mission of France to the Office of the United Nations and other international organizations in Switzerland takes this opportunity to convey to the World Health Organization at Geneva the renewed assurances of its highest consideration.

(7) Translated from French.

4. HUNGARY

Letter of the Minister of Interior of Hungary, received on 18 July 2025

Following the adoption of amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (hereinafter referred to as the "2024 amendments to the IHR") by the World Health Assembly on 1 June 2024, pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 55 and paragraph 2 of Article 59, the 2024 amendments to the IHR will enter into force on 19 September 2025.

The Government of Hungary reaffirms its strong commitment to the IHR (2005) as a cornerstone of global health security and international cooperation. We recognize the critical role that the IHR (2005) play in strengthening countries’ capacities to detect, assess, report, and respond to public health events, thereby ensuring collective preparedness and safeguarding populations worldwide. Its effective implementation is essential for promoting transparency, coordination, and rapid response to health threats across borders. Hungary remains dedicated to supporting the continuous improvement of the IHR and its implementation, both nationally and through collaborative efforts at the regional and global levels.

With this in mind, Hungary has taken a number of steps to prepare for the entry into force of the 2024 amendments to the IHR. However, the incorporation of necessary amendments in our national legislation is a complex legislative process requiring longer time beyond 19 September 2025 in order to ensure the desirable legal consistency with the purpose of ensuring smooth applicability of relevant provisions.

Due to the sharing of competences between the EU and its Member States, the Council Decision “inviting Member States to accept, in the interest of the European Union, the amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) contained in the Annex to Resolution WHA77.17 and adopted on 1 June 2024” was adopted by the Council of the European Union on 26 May 2025. Taking the rules of procedures into account, the remaining time until 19 September 2025 does not permit Hungary to conduct the necessary legislative procedure.

On behalf of the Government of Hungary, and in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 59 of the IHR 2005, I hereby declare that the amendments of the relevant Hungarian laws will not be completed by 19 September 2025.

The outstanding adjustments are to complete the review of EU and Hungarian legislation to ensure legislative consistency with the 2024 amendments to the IHR.

Along with this declaration it's my pleasure to confirm that the Government of Hungary is truly committed to bring the national legislation into full conformity with the 2024 amendments to the IHR by 19 September 2026.

Please accept, Director-General, the assurances of my highest consideration

(8) English translation from Hungarian provided by the Government

5. IRELAND

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of Ireland to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, received on 11 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of Ireland to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva presents its compliments to the World Health Organisation and refers document C.L.40.2024 received on l 9th September 2024, through which States Parties to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) received notification from the Director-General of amendments thereto.

Pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 59 of the IHR, the Permanent Mission of Ireland to the United Nations and other International Organisations wishes to formally submit a declaration notifying the Director-General of Ireland’s intent to avail of the permissible 12-month period to adjust its domestic legislative and administrative arrangements to accommodate the 2024 amendments to the IHR.

The Permanent Mission of Ireland to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the World Health Organisation the assurances of its highest consideration.

6. LATVIA

Letter of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Latvia, received on 16 July 2025

On behalf of the Republic of Latvia, I would like to reaffirm our full support for the International Health Regulations (IHR) and express our commitment to implementing the recent amendments adopted by the World Health Assembly (resolution WHA77.17 (2024)). Latvia has initiated the necessary administrative and legislative procedures to align national laws and regulations with the updated IHR. However, due to the requirement for parliamentary approval of legislative changes, it will not be feasible to complete all necessary adjustments by the deadline of 19 September 2025. Therefore, in accordance with Article 59, paragraph 3 of the IHR, I hereby formally notify the World Health Organization that the following actions may not be finalized by the above-mentioned deadline:

1. An inter-institutional l discussion process is currently underway to identify and appoint the National IHR Authority in Latvia.

2. Following the designation of the relevant Authority, amendments will be required to several national laws and regulatory acts, including:

– Cabinet of Ministers Regulations No. 1050 “Procedure for Implementing Public Health Protection Measures”;

– Cabinet of Ministers Regulations No. 417 “On the International Health Regulations”;

– The Epidemiological Safety Law.

Until the official designation of the National IRR Authority is completed, the State Emergency Medical Service (NMPD) – currently serving as the National IHR Focal Point – will perform the responsibilities of the National IHR Authority.

Once a formal decision is made at the national level, the nomination will be updated accordingly, and the World Health Organization will be promptly informed.

Latvia remains fully committed to the principles and obligations of the IHR and will continue contributing to global effort to safeguard public health and uphold international cooperation. It is our intention to complete all outstanding adjustments by 19 September 2026.

7. MALTA

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Malta to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva, received on 18 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Malta to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva presents its compliments to the Director-General of the World Health Organization and, with reference to circular letter C.L.40.2024, has the honour to kindly request that Malta be granted an extension under Article 59(3) of the International Health Regulations (2005), as amended in 2024.

This request is submitted in accordance with the provisions of the International Health Regulations, as Government of the Republic of Malta is presently not in a position to fully align its domestic legislative and administrative framework with the requirements set out in the 2024 amendments, within the twelve-month period following their formal notification, which ends on 19 September 2025.

The Government of the Republic of Malta reiterates its strong commitment to the objectives of the Regulations and appreciates the continued support of WHO during the transitional phase.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Malta to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director-General of the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

8.SOUTH AFRICA

Letter of the Minister of Health of the Republic of South Africa, received on 19 July 2025

I have the honour to refer to the amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005), adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly through resolution WHA77.17 (2024) (“the 2024 amendments”) and notified to States Parties via circular letter C.L. 40.2024 of 19 September 2024.

South Africa welcomes the 2024 amendments and, pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 59 of the International Health Regulations (2005), submits its declaration to the Director-General, noting the need for outstanding adjustments regarding its domestic legislative and administrative arrangements.

Accordingly, South Africa shall enjoy twelve additional months from the entry into force of the 2024 amendments, that is, until 19 September 2026, to adjust the above-referenced arrangements with the 2024 amendments.

South Africa looks forward to a well-considered and sustainable approach to the implementation of the amended International Health Regulations (2005) in order to advance global public health.

IV. STATEMENTS

1. TÜRKIYE

Note Verbale from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Türkiye to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, received on 14 July 2025

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Türkiye to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland presents its compliments to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) and with reference to the Latter's Note dated 19 September 2024 (Ref.: C.L.40.2024) has the honour to notify the Director-General of the following:

“Türkiye will implement the provisions of the International Health Regulations in accordance with the Convention regarding the regime of the Turkish Straits, signed at Montreux on 20 July 1936, as well as by taking into account Turkish 2019 Maritime Traffic Regulations for the Turkish Straits and any future revisions to be made thereto.”

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Türkiye to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Director-General of the World Health Organization the assurances of its highest consideration.

