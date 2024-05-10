I strongly encourage everyone to review the World Health Organization's official 2023 financial documents and share your analyses and opinions in the comment section below:

Below are some excerpts from the official WHO financial documents:

Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_20-en.pdf

In 2023, the World Health Organization had expenses of $4.111 billion and revenue of $3.341 billion, for a net operating loss of $769.3 million dollars.

Please note that revenue has fallen dramatically.

The World Health Organization collected $247 million from their “Finance revenue” to reduce their total 2023 deficit to ($521.9 million dollars).

In 2023, the United States of America was the top “contributor” to the World Health Organization.

In 2023, the WHO spent just 3% of their revenue through their offices North America, Central America and South American COMBINED.

In 2023, 87% of the voluntary contributions were earmarked.

Please note that voluntary contributions have fallen dramatically.

In 2023, the World Health Organization allocated over 30% of their expenses to pay their 9,219 employees an average of $131,000 per year for a total of $1.248 billion dollars.

In 2023, the World Health Organization spent $230 million dollars on travel.

The World Health Organization’s Staff Health Care Insurance obligations are very well funded.

In 2023, the World Health Organization spend less than $330 million on medical supplies and materials. This is about 8% of their overall budget.

Voluntary contributions by fund and by contributor, 2023

A. GENERAL FUND

Nations:

United States: $367,655,492 Germany: $229,078,296 United Kingdom: $189,720,751 Canada: $65,074,315 Norway: $64,087,696 Netherlands: $44,063,570 France: $43,086,295 Australia: $38,211,462 India: $33,253,761 Switzerland: $28,563,510 Sweden: $26,625,178 Japan: $25,109,892 Republic of Korea: $20,764,189 United Arab Emirates: $19,754,045 Kuwait: $16,750,000 Luxembourg: $15,190,024 Spain: $13,076,696 Denmark: $12,005,093 Ireland: $11,110,417 Romania: $10,537,408 Malawi: $10,034,738 Russian Federation: $8,572,858 Somalia: $8,568,029 Burkino Faso: $8,379,458 Belgium: $7,745,665 Democratic Republic of the Congo: 7,313,882 Italy: $6,267,412 Nigeria: $5,912,301 Saudi Arabia: $5,787,337 Greece: $4,355,855 China: $3,969,523

There are many more member nation “contributors” listed in the document below.

Organizations:

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: $356,338,766 GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance: 259 600 523 European Commission: $189,362,233 World Bank: $89,881,621 United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund: $73,563,870 Rockefeller Foundation: $69,184,689 Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation: $43,033,183 United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office: $33,178,542 Unitaid: $16,904,979 Rotary International: $69,184,689 Sanofi Pasteur: $16,334,027 L’Institut de France: $15,930,224 Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: $13,231,214 Bloomberg Family Foundation: $13,006,288 United Nations Children ’s Fund: $11,315,634 United Nations Office for Project Services: $11,288,845 Gates Philanthropy Partners: $11,200,005 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: $10,345,707 Asia–Europe Foundation $10,000,000 United Nations Development Programme: $7,741,830 Wellcome Trust: $7,318,826 Helmsley Charitable Trust: $7,282,333 WHO Foundation: $6,632,519

There are many more organizational “contributors” listed in the document below:

Voluntary contributions by fund and by contributor, 2023

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_INF2-en.pdf

Sustainable financing: WHO investment round

The main investment round event will take place in the last quarter of 2024. The Secretariat continues to work with Member State co-hosts from all regions to organize the event that is expected to be attended by Heads of State and Government.

Sustainable financing: WHO investment round

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_17-en.pdf

A Healthy Return: Investment case for a sustainably financed WHO

The quantifiable return on investment in WHO is very substantial. The cost of WHO in net present value terms over the coming 10-year period, 2022–2031, is US$ 33 billion and the public value created as a result of this investment in the most conservative estimation possible is likely to be between US$ 1.155 trillion and US$ 1.46 trillion. The resulting return on investment is US $35 for every US $1 invested in WHO.

A Healthy Return: Investment case for a sustainably financed WHO

https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/354372/9789240050006-eng.pdf

At least 10 countries are at risk of having their voting privileges suspended during the 77th World Health Assembly because they are at least two years behind in their assessed payments.

Afghanistan Central African Republic Comoros Dominica Lebanon Lesotho Somalia South Sudan Venezuela Yemen

Even though the United States is the top “contributor,” they have a substantial outstanding balance due in regards to their assessed payments.

Status of collection of assessed contributions, including Member States in arrears in the payment of their contributions to an extent that would justify invoking Article 7 of the Constitution

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_21-en.pdf

Report of the Internal Auditor

62. Although the number of allegations rose across nearly all thematic areas, most reports received relate to abusive conduct, including harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination (223) followed by sexual misconduct, including sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment (172), and financial misconduct, including fraud, corruption and recruitment irregularities (168). Allegations of retaliation, in particular, rose exponentially, from 22 allegations received in 2022 to 50 in 2023 (see Table 4). page 20

Report of the Internal Auditor

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_23-en.pdf

Report of the External Auditor

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_22-en.pdf

