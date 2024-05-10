WHO 2023 Financial Information
I strongly encourage everyone to review the World Health Organization's official 2023 financial documents and share your analyses and opinions in the comment section of this article.
Below are some excerpts from the official WHO financial documents:
Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_20-en.pdf
In 2023, the World Health Organization had expenses of $4.111 billion and revenue of $3.341 billion, for a net operating loss of $769.3 million dollars.
Please note that revenue has fallen dramatically.
The World Health Organization collected $247 million from their “Finance revenue” to reduce their total 2023 deficit to ($521.9 million dollars).
In 2023, the United States of America was the top “contributor” to the World Health Organization.
In 2023, the WHO spent just 3% of their revenue through their offices North America, Central America and South American COMBINED.
In 2023, 87% of the voluntary contributions were earmarked.
Please note that voluntary contributions have fallen dramatically.
In 2023, the World Health Organization allocated over 30% of their expenses to pay their 9,219 employees an average of $131,000 per year for a total of $1.248 billion dollars.
In 2023, the World Health Organization spent $230 million dollars on travel.
The World Health Organization’s Staff Health Care Insurance obligations are very well funded.
In 2023, the World Health Organization spend less than $330 million on medical supplies and materials. This is about 8% of their overall budget.
Voluntary contributions by fund and by contributor, 2023
A. GENERAL FUND
Nations:
United States: $367,655,492
Germany: $229,078,296
United Kingdom: $189,720,751
Canada: $65,074,315
Norway: $64,087,696
Netherlands: $44,063,570
France: $43,086,295
Australia: $38,211,462
India: $33,253,761
Switzerland: $28,563,510
Sweden: $26,625,178
Japan: $25,109,892
Republic of Korea: $20,764,189
United Arab Emirates: $19,754,045
Kuwait: $16,750,000
Luxembourg: $15,190,024
Spain: $13,076,696
Denmark: $12,005,093
Ireland: $11,110,417
Romania: $10,537,408
Malawi: $10,034,738
Russian Federation: $8,572,858
Somalia: $8,568,029
Burkino Faso: $8,379,458
Belgium: $7,745,665
Democratic Republic of the Congo: 7,313,882
Italy: $6,267,412
Nigeria: $5,912,301
Saudi Arabia: $5,787,337
Greece: $4,355,855
China: $3,969,523
Organizations:
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: $356,338,766
GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance: 259 600 523
European Commission: $189,362,233
World Bank: $89,881,621
United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund: $73,563,870
Rockefeller Foundation: $69,184,689
Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation: $43,033,183
United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office: $33,178,542
Unitaid: $16,904,979
Rotary International: $69,184,689
Sanofi Pasteur: $16,334,027
L’Institut de France: $15,930,224
Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: $13,231,214
Bloomberg Family Foundation: $13,006,288
United Nations Children ’s Fund: $11,315,634
United Nations Office for Project Services: $11,288,845
Gates Philanthropy Partners: $11,200,005
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: $10,345,707
Asia–Europe Foundation $10,000,000
United Nations Development Programme: $7,741,830
Wellcome Trust: $7,318,826
Helmsley Charitable Trust: $7,282,333
WHO Foundation: $6,632,519
Voluntary contributions by fund and by contributor, 2023
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_INF2-en.pdf
Sustainable financing: WHO investment round
The main investment round event will take place in the last quarter of 2024. The Secretariat continues to work with Member State co-hosts from all regions to organize the event that is expected to be attended by Heads of State and Government.
Sustainable financing: WHO investment round
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_17-en.pdf
A Healthy Return: Investment case for a sustainably financed WHO
The quantifiable return on investment in WHO is very substantial.
The cost of WHO in net present value terms over the coming 10-year period, 2022–2031, is US$ 33 billion and the public value created as a result of this investment in the most conservative estimation possible is likely to be between US$ 1.155 trillion and US$ 1.46 trillion.
The resulting return on investment is US $35 for every US $1 invested in WHO.
A Healthy Return: Investment case for a sustainably financed WHO
https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/354372/9789240050006-eng.pdf
At least 10 countries are at risk of having their voting privileges suspended during the 77th World Health Assembly because they are at least two years behind in their assessed payments.
Afghanistan
Central African Republic
Comoros
Dominica
Lebanon
Lesotho
Somalia
South Sudan
Venezuela
Yemen
Even though the United States is the top “contributor,” they have a substantial outstanding balance due in regards to their assessed payments.
Status of collection of assessed contributions, including Member States in arrears in the payment of their contributions to an extent that would justify invoking Article 7 of the Constitution
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_21-en.pdf
Report of the Internal Auditor
62. Although the number of allegations rose across nearly all thematic areas, most reports received relate to abusive conduct, including harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination (223) followed by sexual misconduct, including sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment (172), and financial misconduct, including fraud, corruption and recruitment irregularities (168). Allegations of retaliation, in particular, rose exponentially, from 22 allegations received in 2022 to 50 in 2023 (see Table 4).
page 20
Report of the Internal Auditor
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_23-en.pdf
Report of the External Auditor
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_22-en.pdf
