I hope that my readers will take this question seriously:

If someone that you know and care about asked you to provide them with EVIDENCE why they should NOT have gotten jabbed, and why they should never, ever get another mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 “booster,” what collection of EVIDENCE would you share with them?

Would you direct them to a specific…

website?

video, podcast or article?

peer-reviewed study?

government report?

PDF or other document?

book?

or some other resource?

Please post a link to your “go-to” resources in the comment section. Feel free to post as many links as you wish. I hope to collect them all together and organize them for an upcoming article.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

