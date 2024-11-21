I hope that my readers will take this question seriously:
If someone that you know and care about asked you to provide them with EVIDENCE why they should NOT have gotten jabbed, and why they should never, ever get another mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 “booster,” what collection of EVIDENCE would you share with them?
Would you direct them to a specific…
website?
video, podcast or article?
peer-reviewed study?
government report?
PDF or other document?
book?
or some other resource?
Please post a link to your “go-to” resources in the comment section. Feel free to post as many links as you wish. I hope to collect them all together and organize them for an upcoming article.
I would direct them to a video made during a session of the EU Parliament, where the Dutch delegate, Rob Roos, asked the Pfizer representative, Janine Small, to show the Parliament the study proving that asymptomatic unvaccinated people could transmit disease. She admitted that no such study had ever been done due to Pfizer's having to work "at the speed of science" due to emergency conditions. Roos answered that this meant that the entire basis for vaccine passports, lockdowns, and forced vaccination is based on a lie. There is no proof, no study, to justify any of these things.