JUNE 2, 2024

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

77TH SESSION OF THE WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

MAY 27-JUNE 1, 2024

Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) and Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to Draft and Negotiate a WHO Convention, Agreement or Other International Instrument on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response

Agenda Items 13.3 and 13.4

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – NATIONAL STATEMENT

Two and half years ago, our delegation introduced a proposal to update the international health regulations for the first time in nearly 20 years. There were people who questioned whether we could – or should – succeed. But we knew each of us had a responsibility for making the world better, safer, and stronger.

That’s what these amendments do: enhance transparency and timeliness of information, improve equitable access to critical health products, and make global health security architecture overall more fit for purpose while maintaining full respect for sovereignty of individual states. I want to thank the many individuals who have sacrificed so much for this moment. You make your countries proud.

The United States is honored to co-sponsor this IHR resolution and support the adoption of an INB decision. We are confident that the new package of IHR amendments and continued work towards a pandemic agreement will have a positive impact on improving our collective preparedness and response.

Our collective efforts to update the IHR regulations and make them clearer, more precise, and fit for purpose, while maintaining full respect for the sovereignty of individual states, have been successful.

We applaud IHR Co-Chairs Drs Ashley Bloomfield and Abdullah Assiri for guiding our often-difficult discussions and our fellow delegations for the consistent dedication and care they applied to this process. We would also like to thank the co-chairs of the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, Ms. Precious Matsoso and Roland Driece, for their commitment to the negotiations for the Pandemic Agreement.

The United States sought to strengthen the IHR to strengthen health capacities, health equity, and pandemic preparedness and response through a number of ambitious proposals that are included in the consensus package of IHR amendments.

Notably, we replaced the binary alert system with one that includes a pandemic emergency alert to allow for a proportionate response at all levels.

We improved access to critical health products so we can more equitably prevent, prepare and respond to pandemic emergencies regardless of where they arise.

We also strengthened IHR implementation by establishing an Implementation Committee to help Member States improve progress on identified capacity gaps and enhanced the list of capacities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to health emergencies. This Committee can highlight the important link between country-level efforts and global preparedness; we are only as prepared as our least prepared State Party.

While we had hoped to include specific timelines for event notification and early response in the final package, we encourage all Member States to interpret the new language in the consensus package as a call for immediate action.

The IHR includes several new financing-related provisions requiring collective action of States Parties, which no one state can do alone. We wish to highlight that we are limited to what we can do under our national laws and retain discretion on how we carry out the financing provisions, particularly under Article 44, para 2bis. In the United States, our Congress maintains discretion on funding.

As the world’s leading foreign assistance donor, our commitment to health and health security is unmatched. The United States has pledged $700 million to the new Pandemic Fund and believes in its mission to provide a dedicated stream of additional, long-term financing to strengthen core capacities in low- and middle-income countries. We recently expanded our bilateral partnerships to 50 countries and in the amended IHR package now, there are commitments to collaboration to help countries address their needs so that they can fully implement the commitments that they are making.

The conclusion of these negotiations ensures we are better prepared to respond to the next international health emergency, including future pandemics.

https://geneva.usmission.gov/2024/06/02/u-s-national-statement-for-agenda-items-13-3-and-13-4-ihr-and-inb/