Please watch the brief video excerpt below:

The negotiations will continue:

Informal meetings are to be scheduled between September 30, 2024 to October 21, 2024

The 12th and possibly final meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is scheduled for November 4-15, 2024.

Their goal is to reach agreement by November 15, 2024 in order to schedule a special session of the World Health Assembly to adopt the “Pandemic Agreement” in December 2024.

Latest unofficial version of the “Pandemic Agreement”:

https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/who-pandemic-agreement-16Sep-17.30.pdf

Latest official version of the “Pandemic Agreement”:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-11.html

