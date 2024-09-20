Tough Negotiations
The 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has concluded. More meetings are scheduled for October and November and they still hope to reach agreement before the end of 2024.
The negotiations will continue:
Informal meetings are to be scheduled between September 30, 2024 to October 21, 2024
The 12th and possibly final meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is scheduled for November 4-15, 2024.
Their goal is to reach agreement by November 15, 2024 in order to schedule a special session of the World Health Assembly to adopt the “Pandemic Agreement” in December 2024.
Latest unofficial version of the “Pandemic Agreement”:
https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/who-pandemic-agreement-16Sep-17.30.pdf
Latest official version of the “Pandemic Agreement”:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-11.html
The entire concept is an abomination that must be stopped globally.
Tedros is a dangerously evil man.