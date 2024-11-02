Share

“President Biden and I believe that a fully-resourced Pandemic Fund will enable us to better prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemics – protecting Americans and people around the world from tremendous human and economic costs. That is why I am calling on all current donors to double their initial pledges and new donors to pledge so that we can reach our $2 billion goal.” Janet Yellen, United States Secretary of the Treasury

At the G20 Finance and Health Ministers' Joint Meeting, the Pandemic Fund announced that it has mobilized $2.8 billion over the past three months in new international financing for low- and middle-income countries to strengthen critical pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities.

The additional resources include commitments from 10 countries amounting to $982 million, and co-financing from international organizations totaling over $1.8 billion.

Pledges from sovereign contributors were as follows:

$667 million from the United States (reaffirming their pledge announced at the start of the campaign in July) $50 million from Japan $12 million from India $10 million from Singapore CLICK HERE to watch video AUD 60 million from Australia EUR 100 million from Italy which announced its intention to pledge in the same range as its former contribution in the coming months EUR 50 million from Germany (reaffirming their pledge announced at the start of the campaign in July) EUR 5 million from Spain EUR 300 thousand from Portugal is (a first-time contributor to the Pandemic Fund) NOK 240 million from Norway

In addition, the governments of Brazil and Canada signaled their intentions to announce new pledges in the coming months.

The European Commission, France, Indonesia, and the Republic of South Africa expressed their strong support for the Pandemic Fund and called for urgent action from sovereign and non-sovereign contributors to provide additional resources.

Private sector organization PhRMA signaled its support and intention to partner with the Pandemic Fund, including through future financial contributions.

Statement by Ambassador John Nkengasong and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury Eric Meyer on the Pandemic Fund Pledging Event

November 1, 2024 As a proud co-founder and supporter of the Pandemic Fund, the United States has pledged up to $667 million towards the Fund’s current replenishment, subject to Congressional appropriations and the availability of funds. The United States is proud to be the world’s largest donor for global health and health security, having dedicated over $53 billion in total to global health funding since 2021. Yesterday’s event, on the margins of the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers’ Meeting in Rio, marked a key milestone in the Pandemic Fund resource mobilization campaign, successfully securing additional pledges and catalytic financial resources and attracting new partners. New pledges to the Pandemic Fund now total nearly $1 billion, a significant step toward fulfilling the Fund’s $2 billion resource mobilization goal. Several additional donors announced their intention to pledge to the Fund in the near future; and philanthropy and private sector entities also pledged their support. Collectively, these pledges demonstrate the Fund’s robust, growing, and diverse donor support. In addition to the continued support from many G20 partners, we were pleased today to welcome Portugal as a new donor to the Pandemic Fund. We also welcome AfroChampions, Merieux Foundation, and Sentinel Bio announcing their support and intention to deepen cooperation with the Pandemic Fund as it continues its mission to improve pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response globally. Through a joint statement, a group of philanthropic partners affirmed their strong support for the Pandemic Fund and announced their intention to raise $100 million in support of the Fund, as well as their intention to ensure the Fund is sustainable and successful in its mission. Biopharmaceutical industry partners also conveyed their strong support for the mission of the Pandemic Fund, and their intention to leverage their resources, expertise and innovation to advance the Fund’s mission. In its first two years, the Pandemic Fund has made significant progress delivering on its mission of strengthening capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to pandemic threats in low and middle-income countries through galvanizing predictable financing and improving collaboration. The Fund has awarded grants totaling $885 million to support proposals in 75 countries and economies across six geographical regions. This support will bolster country and regional capacity in disease surveillance, diagnostics, laboratory networks, and health workforce, all of which are essential to addressing immediate health emergencies and those of the future. These grants have also been catalytic, mobilizing an additional $6 billion in resources through co-financing and co-investment, and creating the conditions for sustainable, recipient-led future financing. We applaud the Pandemic Fund’s swift action to support countries affected by mpox, fast-tracking grant approvals for $129 million USD to support 10 mpox affected countries. The threat of the next pandemic remains a global problem that requires a global solution. We encourage countries, other donors and partners to step up and contribute to the Pandemic Fund, and to ensure that our collective investments are well coordinated and achieve the maximum impact. Investments in global health save lives and have a high return on investment. At this critical moment, we must step up and make the necessary investments to ensure that the world is protected from the next pandemic. We look forward to continued announcements of support toward the $2 billion goal in the coming weeks and months. https://www.state.gov/statement-by-ambassador-john-nkengasong-and-deputy-assistant-secretary-of-treasury-eric-meyer-on-the-pandemic-fund-pledging-event/

"The COVID-19 pandemic brought it home to us all that viruses know no borders. The Pandemic Fund strengthens health systems in developing countries worldwide, thus helping the entire international community to improve pandemic prevention and preparedness. This also makes good sense financially, because effective prevention and preparedness is much less expensive than the extremely high costs of a pandemic. The German government has therefore provided another 50 million euros to strengthen the Pandemic Fund. This is well-invested money."— H.E. Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany

“Our pledge recognises the importance of additional support for the Pandemic Fund’s vital work and complements Australia’s contributions to boost health security capabilities across our region. We are working in partnership to build resilient communities, improve health outcomes and save lives.”— The Hon. Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia

“Spain is deeply committed with Global Health, and therefore, Spain will increase its support to the Pandemic Fund by 25%, totalling 25 million euros for the period 2025 – 2028.”— H.E. Mónica García Gómez, Minister of Health, Spain

"The Pandemic Fund is an important international initiative to marshal global resources to strengthen global preparedness and response to pandemics. We should continue to focus on global surveillance, and to enhance the pandemic readiness of less developed countries. Singapore is committed to this global endeavour.’ — H.E. Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health, Singapore

“The global fight against infectious diseases never ends, as revealed again by the Mpox. Increased support to the Pandemic Fund is even more critical to break the cycle of “panic and neglect” and make the world better prepared for the next pandemic. Today, Japan is proud to announce its intention to make an additional contribution of US$ 50 million. Japan remains committed to supporting the Pandemic Fund to play a pivotal role in enhancing coordination across the multiple stakeholders as well as catalyzing additional investments. To broaden the Fund’s donor base, I call on other donors to join.”— H.E. Katsunobu Kato, Minister of Finance, Japan

“Emerging diseases are on the rise. Predictable financing is a precondition for preventing, detecting and responding to new outbreaks. The Pandemic Fund plays a crucial role connecting countries, regional and global needs and financing channels. Norway is proud to continue to contribute to this work and provide an additional NOK 240 million to The Pandemic Fund (2025-2027). Pandemic preparedness and response is a collective global responsibility and we are never stronger than the weakest link. We call upon other countries, private sector, philanthropies, civil society, implementing entities and others to join us to mobilize resources for the Pandemic Fund.“ — H.E. Anne Beathe Kristiansen Tvinnereim, Minister for International Development, Norway

“Portugal recognises that the need for robust pandemic preparedness remains critical. In supporting the Pandemic Fund, we contribute not only to strengthening individual health systems but also to a safer and healthier world.” — H.E. Cristina Vaz Tomé, Secretary of State for Health Management, Portugal

