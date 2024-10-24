Say Goodbye to Your Money
The Pandemic Fund has allocated a second round of grants to 50 countries.
In 2022, the United States Congress passed, and President Biden signed into law:
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
Subtitle D—International Pandemic Preparedness
SEC. 5559. SHORT TITLE. This subtitle may be cited as the ‘‘Global Health Security and International Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Act of 2022’’.
SEC. 5564. GENERAL PROVISIONS (page 966)
(a) AUTHORIZATION OF APPROPRIATIONS.— (1) IN GENERAL.—There is authorized to be appropriated $5,000,000,000 for the 5-year period beginning on October 1, 2022.
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr7776/BILLS-117hr7776enr.pdf (pages 950-967)
On October 17, 2024, the Pandemic Fund’s Governing Board approved $418 million in new grants to 40 countries. These grants will provide funding for:
Disease surveillance and early warning systems
Upgrading laboratories
Building health workforce
It is not known if any of this money will actually be used to treat those who may be ill.
Please note that many of the projects focus on the “One Health Approach” and that the World Health Organization is one of the “Implementing Entities” in nearly all of the projects.
https://www.thepandemicfund.org/news/press-release/pandemic-fund-allocates-second-round-grants-boost-pandemic-preparedness-50-countries
On September 19, 2024, the Pandemic Fund Board fast-tracked $128.89 million to combat Mpox in 10 countries.
Burundi
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
Djibouti
Ethiopia
Kenya
Rwanda
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Uganda
The five projects that will be supported under the fast-tracked allocation include:
Strengthening One Health-based Pandemic Prevention & Response in the Greater Virunga Landscape;
Preparedness for Pandemic Response in the IGAD region;
Strengthening One Health Preparedness & Response Capabilities Against Pandemics in the Democratic Republic of Congo;
Enhancing National Capacities for Health Emergency Preparedness & Response in Burundi; and
Strengthening Pandemic Prevention & Response through a One Health Approach in Rwanda.
https://www.thepandemicfund.org/news/statement/decision-to-fast-track-us128_89-million-to-combat-mpox-in-10-countries
Contributors:
Hosted by the World Bank Group, the Pandemic Fund raised $2 billion from 27 sovereign and philanthropic contributors and has launched a resource mobilization campaign seeking another $2 billion in contributions for its investment case over the next two years.
The initial round of grants awarded $338 million.
This latest allocation brought the total funding awarded under the second round to $547 million.
To date, the Pandemic Fund’s two rounds of funding have distributed $885 million.
President Biden and I believe that a fully-resourced Pandemic Fund will enable us to better prevent, prepare for, and respond to pandemics – protecting Americans and people around the world from the devastating human and economic costs of infectious disease threats. That is why I am calling on all current donors to double their initial pledges and new donors to pledge so that we can reach our $2 billion goal.
- Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen (July 24, 2024)
The Fund is managed by a secretariat housed at the World Bank and governed by a Board of 21 voting members, including
Ambassador Dr. John Nkengasong, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy at the State Department and
Mr. Eric Myer, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Africa and the Middle East.
https://www.state.gov/u-s-support-for-the-pandemic-fund-strengthening-global-health-security/
