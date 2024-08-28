The UN Silence Has Been Broken!
The 193 members of the United Nations have NOT been able to reach consensus on the five page document that is one of the three documents that make up the "Pact for the Future".
The United Nations has FAILED to reach consensus agreement on the “Declaration on Future Generations”.
As I reported HERE, the document was placed into the “silence procedure” for 72 hours starting on August 13, 2024.
The UN has revealed which portions of the text were objected to, but it has NOT (yet) revealed which nation(s) submitted the objections:
Message from the Co-Facilitators of the Intergovernmental Process for the Declaration on Future Generations
Reference is made to the message from the Co-Facilitators of the Intergovernmental Process for the Declaration on Future Generations, issued on 16th August 2024, advising Member States that silence was broken on REV3 of the Declaration by several delegations and that further details would be provided in due course.
In this regard, Member States are invited to note that silence was broken on the following paragraphs:
Preamble: paragraphs 2, 3 and 9
Guiding Principles: Chapeau, and paragraphs 13, 15, 16 and 17
Commitments: paragraphs 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32 and 34
Actions: paragraphs 35, 37 and 38
In light of the foregoing, the Co-Facilitators will consult with the relevant delegations over the next few days to seek clarity on their rationales for breaking silence.
Following these consultations, Member States will be apprised of the immediate next steps as the Co-Facilitators endeavour to maintain a concise, action oriented, ambitious and balanced text.
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-letter-dfg-co-facilitators-update-following-silence-procedure.pdf
Stay tuned.
The “silence procedure” may be implemented in the near future for the other documents associated with the Summit of the Future, which is scheduled for September 22-23, 2024.
READ THE DOCUMENTS:
Summit of the Future
Pact for the Future
Declaration on Future Generations
Global Digital Compact
Please read the previous article regarding this issue:
