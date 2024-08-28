Share

Leave a comment

, the document was placed into the “silence procedure” for 72 hours starting on August 13, 2024.

Message from the Co-Facilitators of the Intergovernmental Process for the Declaration on Future Generations

Reference is made to the message from the Co-Facilitators of the Intergovernmental Process for the Declaration on Future Generations, issued on 16th August 2024, advising Member States that silence was broken on REV3 of the Declaration by several delegations and that further details would be provided in due course.

In this regard, Member States are invited to note that silence was broken on the following paragraphs:

Preamble: paragraphs 2, 3 and 9

Guiding Principles: Chapeau, and paragraphs 13, 15, 16 and 17

Commitments: paragraphs 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32 and 34

Actions: paragraphs 35, 37 and 38

In light of the foregoing, the Co-Facilitators will consult with the relevant delegations over the next few days to seek clarity on their rationales for breaking silence.

Following these consultations, Member States will be apprised of the immediate next steps as the Co-Facilitators endeavour to maintain a concise, action oriented, ambitious and balanced text.

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-letter-dfg-co-facilitators-update-following-silence-procedure.pdf