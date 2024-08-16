Declaration On Future Generations
The United Nations' "Silence Procedure" has been set to end at 4pm Eastern on Friday, August 16, 2024. If no nation objects to the document, it will be assumed to have been accepted.
The “Declaration on Future Generations”, which is one of the three documents that are intended to be adopted during next month’s “Summit For The Future” is about to be accepted by acquiescence via the United Nations’ “Silence Procedure”.
This is the document that is about to be accepted:
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-declaration-on-future-generations-rev3.pdf
Please note paragraph 32 in the document:
32. Strengthen cooperation among States to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration between countries of origin, transit and destination, including through expanding pathways for regular migration, while recognizing the positive contribution of migrants to inclusive growth and sustainable development.
If you object to any aspect of the Declaration on Future Generations then SHARE YOUR OPINION with America’s United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield:
You can also submit the form below:
You can also share your opinion with the UN’s “experts”:
Yanique.DaCosta@mfaft.gov.jm (Jamaica)
rja.voges@minbuza.nl (Netherlands)
Excerpt from the “Silence Procedure” letter that was sent to all member nations on August 13, 2024:
We share with you the enclosed REV3 of the Declaration on Future Generations.
This revised draft document is hereby placed under silence procedure until 4:00pm EDT on Friday, 16th August 2024.
For further questions regarding this letter, your delegation may contact our experts, Ms. Yanique DaCosta from the Permanent Mission of Jamaica (Yanique.DaCosta@mfaft.gov.jm) and Mr. Rogelio Voges from the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (rja.voges@minbuza.nl).
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-letter-dfg-co-facilitators-rev3-silence-procedure.pdf
READ THE DOCUMENTS:
Summit Of The Future
Pact For The Future
Declaration On Future Generations
Global Digital Compact
ALSO - CLICK ON THIS LINK TO SEND AN AUTOMATED MESSAGE
https://whowatch.org/unsilenceprocedure
