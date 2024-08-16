Share

The “ Declaration on Future Generations” , which is one of the three documents that are intended to be adopted during next month’s “Summit For The Future” is about to be accepted by acquiescence via the United Nations’ “ Silence Procedure ”.

This is the document that is about to be accepted:

Please note paragraph 32 in the document:

32. Strengthen cooperation among States to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration between countries of origin, transit and destination, including through expanding pathways for regular migration, while recognizing the positive contribution of migrants to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

If you object to any aspect of the Declaration on Future Generations then SHARE YOUR OPINION with America’s United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield :

You can also share your opinion with the UN’s “experts”:

Yanique.DaCosta@mfaft.gov.jm (Jamaica)

rja.voges@minbuza.nl (Netherlands)

Excerpt from the “Silence Procedure” letter that was sent to all member nations on August 13, 2024:

We share with you the enclosed REV3 of the Declaration on Future Generations. This revised draft document is hereby placed under silence procedure until 4:00pm EDT on Friday, 16th August 2024. For further questions regarding this letter, your delegation may contact our experts, Ms. Yanique DaCosta from the Permanent Mission of Jamaica (Yanique.DaCosta@mfaft.gov.jm) and Mr. Rogelio Voges from the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (rja.voges@minbuza.nl). https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-letter-dfg-co-facilitators-rev3-silence-procedure.pdf

READ THE DOCUMENTS:

