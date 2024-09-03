Share

Leave a comment

IMMEDIATE ACTION IS NEEDED NOW!

If you live in Canada, scroll down to take immediate action. If you live anywhere else around the world, please help spread the word far and wide.

Please watch the video below:

The Canadian government is on the verge of passing legislation to create a pandemic prevention and preparedness (C-293) plan WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19.

Before any plans are made of how to respond to a future “pandemic” there must be an independent review of the various government’s response to the COVID-19 “pandemic.” Serious mistakes were made with COVID-19 including violations of fundamental rights and freedoms and the medical ethics of informed and voluntary consent. These mistakes must be acknowledged and rectified.

The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024, with 164 votes in favour and 144 votes against. The Liberals, NDP, and Green Party all voted in favour of this new legislation, while the Conservative Party and Bloc Quebecois voted against it.

Bill C-293 has already had its first reading in the Canadian Senate, and they will decide to either pass, amend, or reject C-293 at some point during the next session starting September 17, 2024.

The Canadian Senate will be in session starting September 17, 2024.

https://sencanada.ca/en/calendar/

PLEASE NOTE:

The original version of the proposed bill (C-293) included a section that would have required a comprehensive review of Canada’s response to COVID-19, BUT THE REQUIREMENT FOR A REVIEW WAS DELETED from the version that was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024!

How can the federal government, in good faith, vote in new legislation for the management of future pandemics while completely dismissing the opportunity to gain valuable information and evidence on the handling or the mishandling of the previous pandemic? https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/bill-c-293-quietly-legislated-to-prepare-canada-for-the-next-pandemic/

Canada needs a pandemic post-mortem NOW, not later

The bill Erskine-Smith has tabled would [have] compel[led] the health minister to create an advisory committee that would [have] pursue[d] a potentially broad study of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. That committee would [have] review[ed] the actions of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the federal department of health. It also would [have] look[ed] at the responses of provincial and municipal governments and "analyze[ed] the health, economic and social factors relevant to the impact of the pandemic in Canada." https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/pandemic-covid-review-erskine-smith-wherry-analysis-1.6610550

The original version of C-293 included the section below requiring a Comprehensive Review of the COVID-19 Response (see below).

THE TEXT BELOW WAS REMOVED!

Comprehensive Review of the COVID-19 Response Advisory committee 3 (1) Within 90 days after the day on which this Act comes into force, the Minister of Health must establish an advisory committee to review the response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Canada. Function (2) The function of the advisory committee is to make recommendations for the improvement, throughout Canada, of preparedness efforts and response capabilities in relation to disease outbreaks in order to reduce the risks associated with future pandemics. Composition (3) The committee must be gender-balanced and is to be composed of persons who reflect a range of relevant backgrounds and disciplines. Scope of review (4) In conducting its review, the advisory committee is, among other things, to (a) assess the capability of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Department of Health to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic before and during the pandemic; (b) in collaboration with provincial and municipal governments, assess the public health and pandemic response capabilities of those governments; (c) assess the effectiveness of the exercise of powers under any applicable federal laws before, during and after the pandemic and of the coordination of measures taken under those laws; and (d) analyse the health, economic and social factors relevant to the impact of the pandemic in Canada.

The above section was removed from C-293 before it was passed by the House of Commons.

https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/bill/C-293/first-reading

https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/bill/C-293/third-reading

The proposed legislation (C-293) is inadequate in many ways:

The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed. There is no definition of the term “pandemic.” There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19. There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions. There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks. The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics”. The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed. There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

Public Health Officials are NOT QUALIFIED to manage emergencies that impact every aspect of society.

The failures that occurred during COVID-19 must not be repeated!

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v5dab2i-david-redmond-interview.html

The video above includes excerpts from an interview with David Redmond that was originally published on November 26, 2022.

C-293 is a Private Members Bill that was submitted in the House of Commons by MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith.

C-293 was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024 by a vote of 164-144-12.

See which Members of Parliament voted for or against C-293: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/votes/44/1/802

C293 has already gone through its first reading in the Canadian Senate.

THE CURRENT TEXT OF C-293:

Preamble Whereas the costs of prevention and preparedness measures are insignificant in comparison to the human and economic costs of a pandemic; Whereas Parliament is committed to making efforts to prevent the risk of and prepare for future pandemics and to promote transparency and accountability in relation to those efforts; Whereas it is critical to build on the lessons learned from previous outbreaks of serious diseases, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola virus disease (EVD), Zika virus disease, tuberculosis, H1N1 flu and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); Whereas a One Health approach — a multisectoral and multidisciplinary collaborative approach that focuses on the human, animal, plant and ecosystem health and welfare interface — is central to preventing the risk of future pandemics; And whereas this approach requires sustained collaboration among various ministers, all levels of government and Indigenous communities; Now, therefore, Her Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate and House of Commons of Canada, enacts as follows: Short title 1 This Act may be cited as the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act. Purpose 2 The purpose of this Act is to prevent the risk of and prepare for future pandemics and to promote transparency and accountability in relation to the Government of Canada’s efforts to do so. DELETED: Comprehensive Review of the COVID-19 Response Pandemic prevention and preparedness plan 3 (1) The Minister of Health must establish a pandemic prevention and preparedness plan. Plan — contents (2) The pandemic prevention and preparedness plan must (a) set out a summary of mitigation strategies that the Minister of Health intends to implement in order to prevent the risk of and prepare for disease outbreaks that could lead to pandemics, as well as a projected timeline for their implementation; (b) identify the key drivers of pandemic risk and describe how Canadian activities, domestic and abroad, contribute to the risk; (c) ensure sustained collaboration between the Minister of Health and provincial governments and Indigenous communities in the development of the plan in order to align approaches and address any jurisdictional challenges, including with respect to the collection and sharing of data; (d) provide for training programs, including collaborative activities, with other levels of government, Indigenous communities and relevant agencies; (e) ensure that standards and guidelines that pertain to the prevention of and response to pandemic risk are aligned with the approach described in para­graph (3)‍(a); (f) describe the state of research in relation to preventing and responding to infectious diseases that could lead to pandemics; (g) provide for the establishment and interlinking of surveillance systems for infectious diseases in Canada and for infectious diseases of concern outside Canada; (h) support local public health and primary care capacity building; (i) identify preparedness strategies for public health services across Canada including in respect of (i) the protection of vulnerable and marginalized populations, (ii) working conditions of essential workers across all sectors, (iii) the availability and management of relevant stockpiles, including testing equipment and personal protective equipment, (iv) the surge capacity of human resources required for the testing and contact tracing of persons exposed to infectious diseases, and (v) communication of risk to the public; (j) provide for measures, including training, to increase the ability of healthcare workers in a range of settings to manage sudden and unexpected increases in patient volume; (k) include the following information, to be provided by the Minister of Industry: (i) the manufacturing capacity in Canada with respect to any product relevant to pandemic preparedness, including vaccines, testing equipment and personal protective equipment, and the measures that the Minister of Industry intends to take to address any supply chain gaps identified, and (ii) the communications capacity and infrastructure for electronic platforms and tools, including electronic applications that enable contact tracing of persons exposed to infectious diseases that could lead to pandemics; (l) after consultation with the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Minister of Industry and provincial governments, provide for measures to (i) reduce the risks posed by antimicrobial resistance, (ii) regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk, including industrial animal agriculture, (iii) promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk, including the production of alternative proteins, and (iv) phase out commercial activities that disproportionately contribute to pandemic risk, including activities that involve high-risk species; (m) include the following information, to be provided by the Minister of the Environment: (i) after consultation with relevant provincial ministers, a summary of changes in land use in Canada, including in relation to disturbed habitats, that could contribute to pandemic risk, such as deforestation, encroachment on wildlife habitats and urbanization and that were made, in the case of the first plan, since the last report on changes in land use published under the Federal Sustainable Development Act or, in the case of the updated plans, during the reporting period for the updated plan, (ii) a summary of the measures the Minister of the Environment intends to take to reduce the risk that the commercial wildlife trade in Canada and abroad will lead to a pandemic, including measures to regulate or phase out live animal markets, and (iii) a summary of the measures the Minister of the Environment intends to take to protect global biodiversity and to halt and reverse global deforestation; (n) include a summary, to be provided by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, of the measures that that minister intends to take to support global health equity, including measures to increase public health capacity around the world and to ensure equitable access to vaccines, testing equipment and treatment; (o) set out, in consultation with relevant ministers, a summary of key cooperative measures or agreements on disease outbreak prevention and preparedness between the Government of Canada, other foreign governments and key international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; and (p) set out, in consultation with the Minister of Transport, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and other relevant ministers, the routes by which and rates at which pathogens that could lead to pandemics could enter Canada and a summary of border-related measures that would be implemented to reduce any risk. Considerations (3) When establishing the plan under subsection (1) or when providing the required information under subsection (2), the Minister of Health or the ministers referred to in subsection (2), as the case may be, must (a) use a multisectoral and multidisciplinary collaborative approach, known as a One Health approach, that focuses on the human, animal, plant and ecosystem health and welfare interface; (b) take into account the best scientific information available; (c) leverage international expertise by using internationally developed metrics for pandemic prevention and preparedness, when applicable; and (d) take into account the recommendations made by the advisory committee following its review of the response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Canada. Tabling (4) Within two years after the day on which this Act comes into force, the Minister of Health must prepare a report setting out the plan and cause it to be tabled in each House of Parliament on any of the first 15 days on which that House is sitting after it is completed. Publication (5) The Minister of Health must publish the report on the website of the Department of Health within 10 days after it has been tabled in both Houses of Parliament. Updated plan 4 (1) The Minister of Health must update the pandemic prevention and preparedness plan at least once every three years and cause a report setting out the updated plan to be tabled in each House of Parliament on any of the first 15 days on which that House is sitting after it is completed. Updated plan — contents (2) In the updated plan, the Minister of Health must (a) report on the progress that has been made towards preventing pandemic risk and improving preparedness efforts in Canada; (b) in collaboration with the relevant ministers, provide any relevant updates on the information described under subsection 4(2); and (c) take into account the considerations set out in subsection 4(3). Publication (3) The Minister of Health must publish the report on the website of the Department of Health within 10 days after it has been tabled in both Houses of Parliament. 1996, c. 8 Amendment to the Department of Health Act 5 The Department of Health Act is amended by adding the following after section 4.‍1: National coordinator — pandemic prevention and preparedness 4.‍11 For the purpose of coordinating the activities under the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, the Minister shall appoint a national pandemic prevention and preparedness coordinator from among the officials of the Public Health Agency of Canada and delegate to the coordinator the powers, duties and functions that the Minister considers appropriate. https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-293/first-reading

RIGHT NOW would be a very good time to express your opinion!

Physical mail may be sent postage-free to any Senator at the following address:

Name of Senator

The Senate of Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Canada

K1A 0A4

To call, fax or email Canadian Senators:

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

Copy the email template below and send it to all 97 Senators.

SAMPLE EMAIL:

Feel free to copy the text below (edit it to suit your own personal opinion) and then paste it into your email account in order to send it to the 97 Senators listed below.

Please realize that you can send as many emails, as often as you want, to as many Senators as you wish.

Re: Bill C-293 should NOT pass because of the following deficiencies:

1. The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed.

2. There is no definition of the term “pandemic.”

3. There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19.

4. There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions.

5. There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks.

6. The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics.”

7. The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed.

8. There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

Please VOTE NO on C-293.

- - - - -

Objet : Le projet de loi C-293 ne devrait PAS être adopté en raison des lacunes suivantes:

1. La section exigeant un examen complet de la réponse à la COVID-19 a été supprimée.

2. Il n'existe pas de définition du terme "pandémie".

3. Il n'est pas fait mention de s'attaquer aux violations des droits et libertés qui se sont produites en raison de l'intervention excessive du gouvernement en réponse à la COVID-19.

4. Il n'est pas fait mention de s'attaquer aux effets indésirables causés par les vaccins COVID-19 et d'autres interventions médicales et de santé publique.

5. Il n'y a pas de clarté concernant les « leçons apprises » des épidémies précédentes.

6. Il n'a jamais été scientifiquement prouvé que l'« approche « Une seule santé » mentionnée dans le projet de loi C-293 est « essentielle pour prévenir le risque de pandémies futures ».

7. Le recours à des « tests » diagnostiques frauduleux (PCRfraud.com) et à des équipements de protection individuelle (MaskCharade.com) sans valeur n'est pas abordé.

8. Il n'y a aucune disposition permettant au public de participer au processus de création d'un plan de prévention et de préparation à toute future "pandémie".

S'il vous plaît, votez NON sur le projet de loi C-293.

For your convenience, the email addresses for all 97 of the 99 current Canadian Senators are listed below.

amina.gerba@sen.parl.gc.ca

andrew.cardozo@sen.parl.gc.ca

bernadette.clement@sen.parl.gc.ca

bev.busson@sen.parl.gc.ca

brent.cotter@sen.parl.gc.ca

brian.francis@sen.parl.gc.ca

chantal.petitclerc@sen.parl.gc.ca

charles.adler@sen.parl.gc.ca

claude.carignan@sen.parl.gc.ca

clement.gignac@sen.parl.gc.ca

colin.deacon@sen.parl.gc.ca

david.arnot@sen.parl.gc.ca

david.richards@sen.parl.gc.ca

david.wells@sen.parl.gc.ca

denise.batters@sen.parl.gc.ca

diane.bellemare@sen.parl.gc.ca

don.plett@sen.parl.gc.ca

donna.dasko@sen.parl.gc.ca

elizabeth.marshall@sen.parl.gc.ca

eric.forest@sen.parl.gc.ca

fabian.manning@sen.parl.gc.ca

flordeliz.osler@sen.parl.gc.ca

frances.lankin@sen.parl.gc.ca

gwen.boniface@sen.parl.gc.ca

h.yussuff@sen.parl.gc.ca

iris.petten@sen.parl.gc.ca

jane.cordy@sen.parl.gc.ca

jane.macadam@sen.parl.gc.ca

jean-guy.dagenais@sen.parl.gc.ca

jim.quinn@sen.parl.gc.ca

joan.kingston@sen.parl.gc.ca

john.mcnair@sen.parl.gc.ca

josee.verner@sen.parl.gc.ca

judith.seidman@sen.parl.gc.ca

judy.white@sen.parl.gc.ca

julie.miville-dechene@sen.parl.gc.ca

karen.sorensen@sen.parl.gc.ca

kim.pate@sen.parl.gc.ca

krista.ross@sen.parl.gc.ca

larry.smith@sen.parl.gc.ca

leo.housakos@sen.parl.gc.ca

lucie.moncion@sen.parl.gc.ca

manuelle.oudar@sen.parl.gc.ca

marc.gold@sen.parl.gc.ca

margaretdawn.anderson@sen.parl.gc.ca

margo.greenwood@sen.parl.gc.ca

marie-francoise.megie@sen.parl.gc.ca

marilou.mcphedran@sen.parl.gc.ca

marnie.mcbean@sen.parl.gc.ca

martin@sen.parl.gc.ca

marty.deacon@sen.parl.gc.ca

marty.klyne@sen.parl.gc.ca

mary.coyle@sen.parl.gc.ca

mary.robinson@sen.parl.gc.ca

maryjane.mccallum@sen.parl.gc.ca

michael.macdonald@sen.parl.gc.ca

michele.audette@sen.parl.gc.ca

mohamed-iqbal.ravalia@sen.parl.gc.ca

mohammad.alzaibak@sen.parl.gc.ca

nancy.hartling@sen.parl.gc.ca

pamela.wallin@sen.parl.gc.ca

pat.duncan@sen.parl.gc.ca

patrick.brazeau@sen.parl.gc.ca

patti.laboucane-benson@sen.parl.gc.ca

paul.massicotte@sen.parl.gc.ca

paul.prosper@sen.parl.gc.ca

paula.simons@sen.parl.gc.ca

paulette.senior@sen.parl.gc.ca

percy.downe@sen.parl.gc.ca

peter.boehm@sen.parl.gc.ca

peter.harder@sen.parl.gc.ca

pierrej.dalphond@sen.parl.gc.ca

pierrette.ringuette@sen.parl.gc.ca

ratna.omidvar@sen.parl.gc.ca

raymonde.gagne@sen.parl.gc.ca

raymonde.saint-germain@sen.parl.gc.ca

rebecca.patterson@sen.parl.gc.ca

rejean.aucoin@sen.parl.gc.ca

rene.cormier@sen.parl.gc.ca

robert.black@sen.parl.gc.ca

rodger.cuzner@sen.parl.gc.ca

rosa.galvez@sen.parl.gc.ca

rosemary.moodie@sen.parl.gc.ca

rosemay.poirier@sen.parl.gc.ca

salma.ataullahjan@sen.parl.gc.ca

scott.tannas@sen.parl.gc.ca

sharon.burey@sen.parl.gc.ca

stanley.kutcher@sen.parl.gc.ca

stephen.greene@sen.parl.gc.ca

toni.varone@sen.parl.gc.ca

tony.dean@sen.parl.gc.ca

tony.loffreda@sen.parl.gc.ca

tracy.muggli@sen.parl.gc.ca

victor.boudreau@sen.parl.gc.ca

wandathomas.bernard@sen.parl.gc.ca

yuenpau.woo@sen.parl.gc.ca

yvonne.boyer@sen.parl.gc.ca

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

The email addresses for two recently appointed Senators have not been made publicly available:

Dr. Kristopher Wells

Daryl Fridhandler

There are 6 vacant seats:

British Columbia (2), Nunavut (1), Ontario (1), Quebec (2)

Send both of the automated emails below:

Interest of Justice

Dear Senator,

Please VOTE NO on C-293

The Senate is on the verge of passing legislation to create a Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness plan WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19 The original version of the proposed bill included a section that would have required a comprehensive review of Canada’s response to COVID-19, BUT THE REQUIREMENT FOR A REVIEW WAS DELETED from the version that was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024

Re: Bill C-293 should NOT pass because of the following deficiencies:

The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed. There is no definition of the term “pandemic.” There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19. There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions. There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks. The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics.” The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed. There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

Please VOTE NO on C-293.

- - - - -

Chère sénatrice,

VEUILLEZ VOTEZ NON au projet de loi C-293

Le Sénat est sur le point d’adopter une loi visant à créer un plan de prévention et de préparation en cas de pandémie SANS avoir au préalable procédé à un examen et à une analyse officiels de la réponse à la COVID-19.

La version originale du projet de loi proposé comprenait une section qui aurait exigé un examen complet de la réponse du Canada à la COVID-19, MAIS L’EXIGENCE D’UN EXAMEN A ÉTÉ SUPPRIMÉE de la version adoptée par la Chambre des communes le 5 juin 2024

Objet : Le projet de loi C-293 ne devrait PAS être adopté en raison des lacunes suivantes :

La section exigeant un examen complet de la réponse à la COVID-19 a été supprimée. Il n’y a aucune définition du terme « pandémie ». Il n’est pas fait mention de la nécessité de remédier aux violations des droits et des libertés qui se sont produites en raison de l’intervention excessive du gouvernement en réponse à la COVID-19. Il n’est pas question de remédier aux effets indésirables causés par les vaccins contre la COVID-19 et d’autres interventions médicales et de santé publique. Il n’y a aucune précision concernant les « leçons tirées » des épidémies précédentes. L’« approche One Health » mentionnée dans le projet de loi C-293 n’a jamais été scientifiquement prouvée comme étant « essentielle pour prévenir le risque de futures pandémies ». Le recours à des « tests » de diagnostic frauduleux (PCRfraud.com) et à des équipements de protection individuelle sans valeur (MaskCharade.com) n’est pas abordé. Il n’est pas prévu de participation du public au processus de création d’un plan de prévention et de préparation à toute future « pandémie ».

VEUILLEZ VOTEZ NON au projet de loi C-293.

https://interestofjustice.org/rejectcanadianbillc-293

Stand For Health Freedom

Vaccine Choice Canada

Stand For Health Freedom along with Vaccine Choice Canada are asking you to reach out to your Senator and ask them to vote NO on this vague and bloated bill.

Please vote NO on C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act.

Before any plans are made of how to respond to a future WHO declared pandemic there must be an independent review of the various government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Serious mistakes were made with COVID including violations of fundamental rights and freedoms and the medical ethic of informed and voluntary consent. These mistakes must be acknowledged and rectified.

Originally the text of the bill stated that the Minister of Health was required to establish an advisory committee to review the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately the committee was voted out, so now the Health Minister just needs to work with a few other ministers (not specified who) to develop the Pandemic Preparedness Plan. This move completely removes any kind of accountability and all independent oversight.

The bill is too broad and creates yet another position in already oversized government.

"One Health" is also mentioned in the bill as a global agenda that Canadian citizens do not want to take part in, this agenda is a broad initiative and sweeps all aspects of life under the public health umbrella. For example: communications, mental health, travel, food, agriculture, surveillance, economies, environment, medicines, and more. ALSO, It has a heavy focus on sharing health data and information across many industries and across the globe.

Please vote NO on this bill or add back in the need for an advisory committee to review the response to the COVID-19 pandemic before we talk about another pandemic.

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/c293/

Many thanks to Lawyer Lisa Miron for her work on this issue.

https://rumble.com/v5d9ot8-sos-stop-trudeaus-senate.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Please review the articles below:

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment