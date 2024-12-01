Share

The progress in the upcoming round of negotiation (2-6 December) will determine the fate of such an effort.

According to some delegates, efforts are still on to have an early conclusion of the negotiations to facilitate a Special Session of WHA immediately after the 156 th Session of the WHA Executive Board, which would take place 3-11 February 2025.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-12-resumed-session.html

In its negotiations of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” the World Health Organization has failed to address the following issues:

DIVERSION OF RESOURCES The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate that the proposed "Pandemic Agreement" will actually improve the health of people around the world. On the contrary, it is merely a means to redistribute wealth under the guise of "equity." The “Pandemic Agreement” is not about improving health. It’s a corrupt business deal designed to make countries purchase pharmaceutical products. In a world were the vast majority of people do NOT die from infectious diseases, the "Pandemic Agreement" amounts to a massive misallocation of funds, resources and energy. The open-ended “coordinated financing mechanism” would redirect billions of dollars towards the manufacturing of "pandemic-related products" that actually cause more harm than good. Pandemics are extremely rare events. With estimated contributions totaling $30 billion annually, the “coordinated funding mechanism” would divert valuable resources away from the primary causes of disease and death. The net result would likely be a worldwide decline in health. See Article 20

NO AFTER EVENT REVIEW OR ANALYSIS The World Health Organization has failed to conduct a thorough independent investigation into the mistakes, crimes and abuse of power that has occurred over the past 5 years. Their "lessons learned" completely ignore the harms that were caused by lockdowns, mask and "vaccine" mandates as well as the adverse health effects caused by the masks, PCR swabs, “approved therapeutics” and the "vaccines" themselves. The absence of a truly independent and impartial review of the WHO’s role and recommendations during the COVID-19 “pandemic” risks the legitimization of ineffective, failed and harmful pandemic responses. A thorough independent investigation and analysis of the past 5 years must occur before any agreement may be adopted.

THE PARADOX OF INEQUITY The World Health Organization has failed to adequately explain what possible health benefits could arise by ensuring “equitable access” to poisonous pandemic-related products and deadly injections to the low and middle income nations that did 10-30 times better on a per capita basis than the wealthy nations that had far greater access to these unsafe and ineffective, but highly profitable pharmaceutical products. https://data.who.int/dashboards/covid19/deaths?n=c

FAILED PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES The World Health Organization has failed to admit that travel restrictions, lockdowns, contact tracing, social distancing and mask mandates are not valid methods to contain the spread of disease and that the enforcement of these “public health measures” actually severely damaged the physical, mental and emotional health of millions of people and ripped apart the very fabric of our society. Not to mention that they are a clear violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms!

PCR FRAUD The World Health Organization has failed to admit that pretending to determine cases via inadequate RT-PCR protocols is a fraudulent and inappropriate way to attempt to diagnose disease. They have failed to address the fact that the act of inserting a swab into someone’s nasopharynx, especially when done improperly, requires truly informed consent due to the serious harm that such an invasive procedure can cause and has caused. >PCRfraud.com<

NO EVIDENCE OF A VIRUS The World Health Organization has failed to provide evidence that the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2 exists anywhere outside of a computer storage device and has been properly isolated in the physical realm.

NO CAUSAL EVIDENCE The World Health Organization has failed to provide evidence that the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2 is actually capable of causing of the disease that they named COVID-19 and they have failed to provide evidence that it can be transmitted from one human to another.

NO ANIMAL (ZOONOTIC) SOURCE

The World Health Organization has failed to truly identify the purported animal source of the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2.

NO PATIENT ZERO

The World Health Organization has failed to identify the so-called “patient zero” who was the first human to (supposedly) be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and contract COVID-19.

INFLUENZA DISAPPEARED

The World Health Organization has failed to explain how and why typical seasonal influenza simply disappeared when respiratory ailments were rebranded as COVID-19.

PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS ONLY The WHOhas failed to recognize the benefits of preventative treatments with fundamental nutrition, natural vitamins, minerals, herbs and and other non-pharmaceutical remedies. These are not included nor are they even considered to be “pandemic related health products.”

AVOIDANCE OF ESSENTIAL MEDICINES The World Health Organization has failed to recognize the benefits of repurposed essential medicines that are affordable and truly shown to be safe and effective after decades of use and they have failed to recognize that the failure to recommend the use of effective essential medicines was a catastrophic mistake.

NO PREVENTATIVE OR EARLY TREATMENTS The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge and admit to the enormous harm that was caused by the rejection of preventative and early treatment with truly safe and effective methods and they have been silent regarding the brutal persecution of those brave souls who tried to save lives with reasonable, affordable, logical and scientifically valid protocols.

HARMFUL PROTOCOLS

The World Health Organization has failed to recognize the deadly side effects of “approved” therapies such as remdesivir, high-flow oxygen and the misuse of Midazolam and ventilators.

FAILED “VACCINES” The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge the undeniable fact that the AstraZeneca and the J&J jabs were taken off the market due to the massive amount of serious adverse events that they caused.

MORE FAILED “VACCINES” The World Health Organization has failed to come to terms with the fact that the COVID-19 mRNA gene-therapy injections were never studied to stop infection or transmission because they are unable to perform the most fundamental purpose associated with something referred to as a “vaccine.”

THE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” LIE The World Health Organization has failed to define the term “safe and effective” and they continue to ignore the massive numbers of serious adverse events and deaths that have been caused by these injections.

UNDEFINED TERMS Despite the fact that the word "pandemic" appears in the latest version of the document 244 times, the term "pandemic" is not defined in the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.” The failure to define the terms “pandemic” and “vaccine,” as well as many other terms, is absolutely unacceptable. See Article 1

MISGUIDED FOCUS The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge the reality that spending billions of dollars on a massive “One Health Agenda” for the worldwide “preventive” surveillance of pathogens with pandemic potential will only succeed in monetizing and incentivizing the discovery and spread of such pathogens.

GAIN OF FUNCTION The World Health Organization has failed to address the hazards associated with gain-of- function research as well as the desire of many people that such research be permanently stopped.

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST The World Health Organization has failed to address the ongoing and pervasive issue of conflicts of interest. Corporate representatives and a vast array of special interest lobbyists have been allowed to participate in the “Pandemic Agreement” negotiations, but there has effectively been no true public discussion or debate. We the people neither want nor need a "Pandemic Agreement," and certainly not one that fails to take our input into account. The conflicts of interest involved in the core structure of the World Health Organization are absolutely enormous. CLICK HERE and HERE for a detailed list of special interest groups that have been participating in these negotiations.

NO, YOUR AGREEMENT IS NOT OUR RESPONSIBILITY The World Health Organization has failed to justify inclusion of text which claims

that “individuals... are under responsibility to strive for the observance of the objective of the present Agreement.” It is absolutely absurd to claim to place every man, woman and child in a position of responsibility for any agreement in which their participation has largely been prohibited. The World Health Organization has failed to justify the statement that member states bear the primary responsibility for the health and well-being of their peoples. Individual men and women are ultimately responsible for their own health.

ONE HEALTH APPROACH The World Health Organization has failed to justify how the “One Health Approach” is anything more than a vague and scientifically unproven concept. The only reason that such a concept is being considered is for the all-inclusive reach that it would give to unelected bureaucrats around the world to control each and every aspect of life on Earth. See Article 1(b) and Article 5

REGULATORY CAPTURE The World Health Organization has failed to address the obvious fact that regulatory agencies around the world have been captured by pharmaceutical interests. In fact, they are profiting from it. >LINK< The subsequent lowering of safety and quality standards has actually resulted in a level of adverse events that, in and of themselves constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The proposed “Pandemic Agreement” seeks to expedite a regulatory review and/or emergency regulatory authorization process that would surely fail to protect the health and safety of billions of people. The deeply flawed and corrupt process by which the WHO grants “authorization” for products, and the fees that it charges for “vaccines,” diagnostics, and male circumcision devices, MUST be reformed. Also, see Article 14.2(a)

LIABILITY The World Health Organization has failed to address the untold amount of damage that has been done to the health of millions of people by pharmaceutical drugs and injections. Rather than strengthen and globalize liability protection for pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers must be held accountable for the harm that their products continue to inflict upon billions of people worldwide. See Articles 13.6 and 13bis (8) HERE

PATHOGEN ACCESS AND BENEFIT SHARING The proposed Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System would effectively monetize and incentivize the search for "pathogens with pandemic potential." This will not make the world safer, but will have exactly the opposite effect. See Article 12

INAPPROPRIATE CELL AND GENE BASED THERAPIES The World Health Organization has failed to justify the inclusion of cell- and gene- based therapies in the category of pandemic-related health products. It is absolutely unethical to experiment with genetic manipulation under the guise of emergency response. See Article 1(d)

GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS NETWORK The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate why it should be given the authority to oversee and/or operate a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network to control access to pandemic-related products. See Article 13.

CONFERENCE OF THE PARTIES The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate the need to set up yet another new bureaucracy (the Conference of the Parties) consisting of unelected, unaccountable and largely unknown bureaucrats. This will surely lead to more waste and corruption long before it helps to prevent, prepare for, or respond to any future "pandemics." See Articles 21-37.