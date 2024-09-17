The Latest Presidential Polls
The 2024 Presidential election is likely to be one of the closest contests in history. Based on the latest polling information, here are some of the most likely scenarios:
According to the most recent polling available on 270ToWin.com, the outcome of the 2024 Presidential election is likely to be a victory by Kamala Harris.
In order for Donald Trump to win the election, he needs to flip the two closest races (North Carolina and Pennsylvania):
OR…
Trump could also win if he flips the races in Pennsylvania and Nevada…
Obviously, many other scenarios are possible, but other outcomes are less likely.
Click on any of the links or graphics below for additional information.
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/national
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/north-carolina
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/pennsylvania
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/nevada
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/michigan
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/arizona
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/georgia
https://www.270towin.com/2024-presidential-election-polls/wisconsin
Now here's what's really going to happen:
1. Kamela Harris and Tim Walz -- and please Dear Jesus may I be totally wrong -- will be the next President and Vice President of America. As Scotty said in at least every third episode, "There's nothing in the Universe can stop it!" The blatant fraud won't matter and most Americans are too stupid to understand it anyway.
2. Two attempted assassination attempts in two months against Donald Trump? First one from where I'm sitting seems bogus, this second one yesterday stinks too, but that's not to say a real and successful assassination, won't happen.
3. The Neocons / Democrat on-going attempt to provoke Russia into a nuclear confrontation -- either in Ukraine or the Middle East will prove successful, if that doesn't work there will be a false flag nuclear detonation somewhere in America which will be the justification they need for declaring Martial Law and suspending elections "for the duration"; ie, "permanently"
4. And if all that isn't enough? At this point in time?
💣 We're on the verge of WWIII
💣 We're on the verge of a Banking collapse / hyperinflation
💣 We're on the verge of Cyber attack
💣 We're on the verge of Grid down catastrophe
Hope you've got your food and ammunition tucked away somewhere safe...
The US elections are fixed. Most elections worldwide are fixed in some way.
Whoever is the next US president will be whoever the cabal have chosen.