An updated (unofficial) version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” has been made available by Health Policy Watch. The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has still not released an updated official version since May 24, 2024.

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/INB12-Proposal-for-WHO-Pandemic-Agreement-14-November-at-20_00-CET.pdf

Large portions of the document are highlighted in green, indicating that basic agreement has been reached on the highlighted sections.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body plans to “resume” its 12th meeting on December 2-6, 2024.

