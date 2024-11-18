An updated (unofficial) version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” has been made available by Health Policy Watch. The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has still not released an updated official version since May 24, 2024.
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/INB12-Proposal-for-WHO-Pandemic-Agreement-14-November-at-20_00-CET.pdf
Large portions of the document are highlighted in green, indicating that basic agreement has been reached on the highlighted sections.
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body plans to “resume” its 12th meeting on December 2-6, 2024.
No one has a right to make medical decisions except for the individual involved. Sovereignty of the individual should never be obliterated by a government or a governmental entity or anyone for any reason. Our individuality is our only way to maintain this Country!
Really looking forward to the USA defunding and leaving the WHO. Mickail Farrin RN BSN MS.