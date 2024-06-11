SHARE THIS LINK: TheCompleteGuideToHealth.com

Right now, and for the foreseeable future, our world will be improved by a NEW method of human interaction.

Adaptability is replacing bureaucracy.

Change is replacing the status quo.

Courage is replacing fear.

Creativity is replacing indoctrination.

Dynamic equilibrium is replacing homeostasis.

Expression is replacing suppression, repression and depression.

Generosity is replacing greed.

Independent thought is replacing group think.

Individuality is replacing conformity.

Interconnectedness is replacing hierarchy.

Love is replacing hate.

Movement is replacing stagnancy.

Passion is replacing apathy.

Responsibility is replacing anonymity.

Truth is replacing propaganda.

Variety is replacing uniformity.

Many people take the time to regularly change their oil, check the pressure on their tires and rebalance and rotate the wheels on their car. Other people regularly get their car “detailed” or add additional aftermarket features to their car.

Why don’t people do regular maintenance and optimization on their body, mind and spirit?

Imagine a world in which people take positive action to maintain and optimize their health on a regular basis, rather than ignore their health until it fails.

The graphic above only begins to touch the surface of the possibilities. Your preferred “Health Optimization Program” could include any and all of the following (please suggest other modalities in the comment section below):

Acupressure Acupuncture Alexander Technique Applied Kinesiology Aromatherapy Ayurvedic Medicine Biofeedback Chelation Therapy Chiropractic Colonic Therapy Color/Light Therapy Cranial/Sacral Therapy Earthing/Grounding Enzyme Therapy Far Infrared Therapy Feldenkrais Method Flower Essence Therapy Food (Living, Organic, Raw) German New Medicine Herbology Homeopathy Hot and Cold Therapy Hydrotherapy Iridology Lymphatic Massage Magnet Therapy Massage Medicinal Music Meditation Microbiome Wellness Naturopathy Orthobionomy Pilates Prayer Rebirthing Red Light Therapy Reflexology Regression Hypnosis Reiki Rolfing Salt Therapy Shiatsu Sound Therapy Spirit Releasement Swedish Massage Tai Chi Thai Massage Therapeutic Touch Touch For Health Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Transcendental Mediation Yoga

This project is a work in progress.

I encourage you to imagine and help create and organize a new and better system of “health care” where people regularly optimize their health in order to avoid dis-ease.

Please contact me directly if you want to be involved.