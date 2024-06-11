The Complete Guide To Health
The optimization of health MUST replace the management of disease.
Right now, and for the foreseeable future, our world will be improved by a NEW method of human interaction.
Adaptability is replacing bureaucracy.
Change is replacing the status quo.
Courage is replacing fear.
Creativity is replacing indoctrination.
Dynamic equilibrium is replacing homeostasis.
Expression is replacing suppression, repression and depression.
Generosity is replacing greed.
Independent thought is replacing group think.
Individuality is replacing conformity.
Interconnectedness is replacing hierarchy.
Love is replacing hate.
Movement is replacing stagnancy.
Passion is replacing apathy.
Responsibility is replacing anonymity.
Truth is replacing propaganda.
Variety is replacing uniformity.
Many people take the time to regularly change their oil, check the pressure on their tires and rebalance and rotate the wheels on their car. Other people regularly get their car “detailed” or add additional aftermarket features to their car.
Why don’t people do regular maintenance and optimization on their body, mind and spirit?
Imagine a world in which people take positive action to maintain and optimize their health on a regular basis, rather than ignore their health until it fails.
The graphic above only begins to touch the surface of the possibilities. Your preferred “Health Optimization Program” could include any and all of the following (please suggest other modalities in the comment section below):
Acupressure
Acupuncture
Alexander Technique
Applied Kinesiology
Aromatherapy
Ayurvedic Medicine
Biofeedback
Chelation Therapy
Chiropractic
Colonic Therapy
Color/Light Therapy
Cranial/Sacral Therapy
Earthing/Grounding
Enzyme Therapy
Far Infrared Therapy
Feldenkrais Method
Flower Essence Therapy
Food (Living, Organic, Raw)
German New Medicine
Herbology
Hot and Cold Therapy
Hydrotherapy
Iridology
Lymphatic Massage
Magnet Therapy
Massage
Meditation
Microbiome Wellness
Naturopathy
Orthobionomy
Pilates
Prayer
Rebirthing
Red Light Therapy
Reflexology
Regression Hypnosis
Reiki
Rolfing
Salt Therapy
Shiatsu
Sound Therapy
Spirit Releasement
Swedish Massage
Tai Chi
Thai Massage
Therapeutic Touch
Touch For Health
Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)
Transcendental Mediation
Yoga
This project is a work in progress.
I encourage you to imagine and help create and organize a new and better system of “health care” where people regularly optimize their health in order to avoid dis-ease.
Please contact me directly if you want to be involved.
just discovered and tried Bio Magnetism Pair Therapy, a very powerful quantum healing tool! Add this healing modality to your long list!
UNITE WE THE PEOPLE WITH GOD AND LIKE MINDED