This was written with valuable input from Shema Satya. I encourage everyone to subscribe to Shema’s Substack.

WHAT IF?…

What if today’s “world leaders” actually had the courage to lead?

A Global Agreement for Lasting Peace

Rather than focus on the details of individual conflicts that could easily escalate into World War III, what if Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping worked together on a more visionary approach to chart a new course for Peace on Earth?

What if Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping rose to the occasion and agreed to immediately end all hostilities, stop all threats and remove all sanctions?

What if Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed (along with Great Britain, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel?, Iran? and any and all other states with nuclear weapons) to start negotiations to dismantle their nuclear arsenals?

What if Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping also agreed to a 6-state solution and worked together to convince all the nations of the world to recognize people’s right to self determination?

Ukra-ssia (see below) Israel Palestine (West Bank/Judea-Samaria) Gaza Taiwan A reunified Korea

A new independent buffer nation (Ukra-ssia) must be created from the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kerson and Crimea.

Ukraine must NOT join NATO.

All nations must recognize Israel’s right to exist along the borders set after World War II.

Israel must return the Golan Heights to Syria and accept the creation of the separate sovereign states of Palestine (the West Bank/Judea Samaria) and Gaza.

Israel and Iran must agree to allow unhindered access for international inspections of their nuclear facilities in order to verify that their activities are exclusively for peaceful purposes, to certify that they do not have nuclear weapons capabilities and/or are working to dismantle their existing programs.

China must drop its claim to Taiwan and recognize its right to independence.

The Korean conflict must be brought to a peaceful settlement resulting in a single, unified, nuclear-free country.

An absolutely tremendous opportunity exists

The majority of people around the world are opposed to war and they ultimately seek the stability, improved living conditions, and progress that is possible when the horrors of war, and even the threat of war are removed.

This begins with respect for the right of people to exercise autonomy over their lives.

The technological innovations that are currently being used for violence should be used to foster better communication and understanding among people in order to help mitigate ethnic and cultural tension.

The funds that are used for military preparedness and outright war must be diverted to address poverty, health, education, and to build beneficial infrastructure. Trade and investment that benefits all parties can make peace more profitable than war.

Those who seek to profit from war must be overwhelmed by the vast majority of people who would benefit from peace.

We must work together to end the devastation, suffering and genocide that is being perpetrated around the world.

We the people must pressure our governments to end war and ensure a lasting peace.

Bold Leadership for Global Peace

In an idealistic future in which global “leaders” exhibit unprecedented courage and vision and put into action a collective commitment to dismantle nuclear arsenals, resolve long-standing conflicts through self-determination and redirect resources from warfare to the betterment of humanity, we would all benefit from a positively transformed world.

An immediate end to hostilities would prevent further loss of life, injuries, and trauma among civilian populations and combatants alike.

The universal acknowledgement of the sovereignty of nations like Ukra-ssia, Israel, Palestine, Gaza, Taiwan, and a reunified Korea would address historical grievances and territorial disputes, paving the way for lasting peace. Self-determination respects the cultural, political, and social rights of peoples.

Working towards the elimination of nuclear arsenals by the United States, Russia, China, and other nuclear-armed states would significantly reduce the risk of nuclear warfare, accidental launches, or proliferation to non-state actors. The removal of nuclear weapons would alleviate international tensions, fostering an environment of trust and cooperation among nations. North Korea, Israel, and Iran's cooperation with inspectors would strengthen global non-proliferation efforts and dramatically reduce the risk of nuclear annihilation.

A nuclear-free peninsula of a united Korea would dramatically reduce the risk of both local and global devastation and would begin to heal the divisions of families that have been separated for decades. Combining South Korea's technological prowess with the North's resources could create a robust economy that would benefit all.

Peace would provide the opportunity to rebuild infrastructure, economies, and communities devastated by war. The massive reallocation of financial resources that are currently wasted on military programs could instead be used to address pressing global issues such as poverty, healthcare, education and more. Without the threat of external interference or conflict, sovereign nations could focus on internal development, governance, and regional cooperation.

The positive outcomes of choosing peace over war are profound, multifaceted and would touch every aspect of human life on our planet.

A united human community would achieve feats unimaginable in a divided world.

By embracing disarmament, self-determination, and cooperative development, nations can unlock unprecedented potential for peace, innovation, and human flourishing.

This path toward a better future underscores the power of bold ideas and the imperative for global leaders and citizens alike to strive towards a future where peace is not just a distant hope, but a lived reality.

While the above plan for global peace is hypothetical and idealistic, it serves as an inspiring blueprint for what could be achieved through visionary leadership, international cooperation, and a collective commitment to peace.

We the People deserve to live in peace.

James Roguski

