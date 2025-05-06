The American Grandaughter Interview
Carolyn "CC" Blakeman and I discuss the need to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v6t023j-the-american-granddaughter-podcast-interview-james-roguski-on-the-prep-act.html?start=82s
FOUR DEMOCRATS WHO SPOKE OUT AGAINST THE PREP ACT
THE PREP ACT IS NOT JUST ABOUT COVID-19:
As of May 5, 2025 a total of nine “PREP Act Declarations” are currently in force regarding the “health threats” listed below.
https://www.gao.gov/assets/880/874089.pdf
Signed and shared the petition.
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.