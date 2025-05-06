Share

Leave a comment

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v6t023j-the-american-granddaughter-podcast-interview-james-roguski-on-the-prep-act.html?start=82s

CALL OR TEXT 310-619-3055 TO VOLUNTEER

FOUR DEMOCRATS WHO SPOKE OUT AGAINST THE PREP ACT

Four Democrats Speak Out Against The Prep Act 377KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE PREP ACT IS NOT JUST ABOUT COVID-19:

As of May 5, 2025 a total of nine “PREP Act Declarations” are currently in force regarding the “health threats” listed below.

https://www.gao.gov/assets/880/874089.pdf

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment