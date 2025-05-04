Share

This is a very comprehensive article.

You will NOT be able to watch all the videos, listen to the audio and read all the documents in one attempt.

Please come back again and again.

This article is designed to be a resource center for the next 18 months (until the 2026 mid-term elections) for an enormous nationwide campaign to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

Please take the time to review the information thoroughly.

I invite you to participate in this effort.

Please watch the video below. This is very important. It will explain all that you need to know about the PREP Act.

Please do NOT skip over this video.

Watch the video in its entirety and then take the time to actually read the PREP Act.

Watch the embedded video above or watch it on any of the platforms below (they are all the same video).

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v6sxc3d-repeal-the-prep-act.html

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt8REu-GbwE

BITCHUTE: https://old.bitchute.com/video/dfteje4dIl9G/

Also, please watch these additional videos:

Please watch the videos above and also listen to the audio below:

(the interview begins about 4 minutes into the audio recording)

1× 0:00 -1:00:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Why The Prep Act Must Be Repealed 34.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Below is the one page bill that is all that is needed to REPEAL THE PREP ACT

Bill To Repeal The Prep Act 30.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

READ THE PREP ACT:

Please download the PDF below and read the PREP Act. At the very least, please read the sections in the PDF that are highlighted.

Read The Prep Act 326KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A SUMMARY OF THE PREP ACT:

Prep Act Summary Color 228KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Prep Act Summary Black And White 228KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TABLOID SIZE (11x17)

The tabloid/newspaper style version below contains the same information as the documents above.

Prep Act Summary Tabloid Size 11x17 Outside 126KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Prep Act Summary Tabloid Size 11x17 Inside 170KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE PREP ACT VIOLATES THE CONSTITUTION

I STRONGLY encourage everyone to download the PDF and read the following document in its entirety.

Eight Ways The Prep Act Violates The Constitution 849KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Interest of Justice has identified 45 defects in the PREP Act.

Non-delegation Doctrine Judicial Review Preclusion Adjudicative Authority Transfer First Amendment Petition Clause Fifth Amendment Due Process Seventh Amendment Civil Jury Trial Ninth & Tenth Amendments Federalism Principles Remedial Scheme Inadequacies Article I Commerce Clause Overreach Due Process Procedural Failures Takings Clause Violations Contracts Clause Impairments Article III Judicial Power Encroachments Excessive Delegations Lacking Specificity State Sovereignty Invasions Bill of Attainder Characteristics Void-for-Vagueness Concerns Suspension Clause Parallels Unenumerated Rights Infringements Bodily Integrity Violations Fourth Amendment Intrusions Republican Guarantee Problems Sovereign Immunity Distortions Structural Separation of Powers Defects Equal Protection Risks Substantive Due Process Violations Supremacy Clause Overreach Cruel & Unusual Punishments Presentment & Bicameralism Sidesteps Legislative Power Abdications Fundamental Justice Denials Regulatory Capture & Revolving Doors Emergency Powers Abuse & Perpetuity Bodily Autonomy Violations & Coercion Property Deprivations Without Process Privacy & Liberty Invasions Non-Consensual Human Experimentation Medical Coerced Choice Between Fundamental Rights Chilling of Scientific Debate & Dissent Conscription of States as Federal Enforcers Uncompensated Injuries & Losses Preemption of Traditional State Authorities Discrimination Between Similarly Situated Persons State Sovereignty & Constitution Violations Warping of Pandemic Response Policy Judgments

45 Reasons To Repeal The Prep Act 506KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Petition To The United States House Of Representatives Concerning The Public Readiness And Emergency Preparedness (prep) Act 1.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE PREP ACT IS NOT JUST ABOUT COVID-19:

As of May 3, 2025 a total of nine “PREP Act Declarations” are currently in force regarding the “health threats” listed below.

https://www.gao.gov/assets/880/874089.pdf

FOR COMPLETE DETAILS ABOUT THE PREP ACT, DOWNLOAD AND READ THE PDF BELOW:

Repeal The Prep Act 2.84MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please watch the instructional video below:

ACTIONS:

ACTION #1: LEARN

The biggest problem that we face is a lack of awareness of how we have all been abused. The PREP Act is the source of the way in which the government and the medical establishment have protected themselves from liability for the harms that they have caused. We need to fully comprehend the problem before we can properly address this issue.

Step #1 is to raise the awareness of as many people as we possibly can.

Begin with yourself:

Take the time to watch the video at the top of this article.

Watch it several times.

Listen to the recorded audio.

Read the one page bill to REPEAL The PREP Act.

Read the one page summary explaining “Why The PREP Act Should Be Repealed.”

Read the PREP Act.

Read the summary of the PREP Act.

Read the “Eight Ways the PREP Act Violates the Constitution.”

Read Interest of Justice’s “45 Defects in the PREP Act”

Read the “REPEAL THE PREP ACT” PDF

PLEASE do NOT skip over ACTION #1.

Scroll back up the page and inform yourself by watching, listening to and reading all of the information that you skipped over to get here.

ACTION #2: SIGN THE PETITION

PETITION DEMANDING THE REPEAL OF THE PREP ACT:

I strongly encourage you to support legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

The PREP Act clearly violates the United States Constitution and the unalienable rights of the people that are supposed to be guaranteed by the Bill of Rights in many, many ways.

All of the existing PREP Act declarations providing lawsuit and liability protection for “covered persons” who manufacture, distribute, promote and administer “covered countermeasures” must be REVOKED.

The PREP Act was attached to the end of H.R. 2863, the "Department of Defense, Emergency Supplemental Appropriations to Address Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and Pandemic Influenza Act, 2006" at the last minute, under very questionable circumstances, and over the objections of many prominent members of Congress.

The PREP Act was signed into law by President George W. Bush on December 30, 2005.

The PREP Act does not provide adequate compensation for the harms that have been caused by “covered countermeasures.”

The PREP Act has led to a state of lawlessness in which those who manufacture, distribute, promote and administer “covered countermeasures” have been literally able to get away with murder and have received an enormous profit with absolutely no accountability for their actions.

The only solution to the problems that have been caused by the PREP Act is for Congress to pass legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

I strongly encourage you to support legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

Invite others to visit https://REPEALThePREPAct.ORG to sign the petition.

FULL TRANSPARENCY:

This PETITION will operate differently than any “petition” you have ever seen before.

Quite frankly, I am fed up with “activist” organizations that collect “signatures” for their “petitions,” only to then be bombarded by endless requests for donations and ultimately, not a damn thing happens as a result of the “petition.”

Where does the petition go?

Does it ever get delivered?

Who signed the petition?

More importantly, who did NOT sign the petition?

Is it all done digitally and do the government officials simply ignore it?

Does it ultimately have any effect at all?

Does it help activists to achieve their goals, or does it merely build the donor base of the organization pretending to support the “petition.”

In many cases, it’s all a big scam designed to siphon off activist’s data, time, energy and money.

This petition will be a living, growing, interactive document that will always be openly available for everyone to download and SUBMIT DIRECTLY to their Representative in the House and to both of their Senators at any time.

As the number of signatures increases, everyone, everywhere will instantly be able to download the most current version of the “petition,” print it out and physically deliver it to THEIR Representative in the House and both of their Senators. Yes, you may also deliver it digitally.

Everyone can download the latest version of the petition to REPEAL THE PREP ACT which includes the names of all the people who have already signed the petition.

CURRENT SIGNATORIES:

1250+ Signatures from all 50 States, 29 Countries, 3 Organizations

Petition With Signatories Update #31 May 2, 2025 1.55MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THIS IS THE HEART OF THE EFFORT TO ORGANIZE AMERICANS TO TAKE ACTION.

There is an enormous amount of very important information in the PDF Document above. Please download the PDF above and review the information that it contains.

If you have any questions, call me at 310-619-3055.

Invite other people to sign the petition:

Invite everyone you possibly can to visit this page and encourage them to sign the petition to REPEAL The PREP Act.

If you feel that there are not yet enough signatures on the petition from your Congressional District and/or your state for the petition to be as effective as you would like it to be, THEN GO OUT AND GET MORE SIGNATURES IN YOUR AREA!!! (See the promotional materials below.)

When will the petition be delivered to Congress?

The petition will be delivered when YOU deliver it to your Representative in the House and to both of your Senators.

YOU get to deliver the petition to your Representative and both of your Senators whenever you want!

YOU can download the petition anytime and deliver it to your public servants whenever YOU decide to take action.

Your information will NEVER be sold.

You will NEVER receive requests for donations.

YOU will always be able to see the most up-to-date version of the petition to Congress and

YOU will be able to download and deliver the petition to your public servants whenever you wish.

ACTION #3

Download, print and MAIL this simple four page letter to your Representative in the House and to both of your Senators.

Four Page Letter To Congress 75.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You are encouraged to download the PDF above and MAIL the simple, four-page letter above to your Congressional Representative and both of your Senators. Or even better, visit their local offices to hand deliver the letter and speak to them.

I strongly encourage you to MAIL a copy of the four-page letter to each of the many local offices as well as the Washington DC office of your Congressional Representative and both of your Senators.

If your Congressional Representative or either of your Senators is a member of the Democratic Party, then I strongly suggest that you also MAIL the following three-page document to them.

Click on the images above to enlarge them. Please take the time to learn what the late Senator Edward Kennedy, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton said about the PREP Act in 2005.

Three Democrats Speak Out Against The Prep Act 278KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please realize that you are likely to get a form letter in response to your form letter.

It is very important to save a copy of the response that you receive from both of your Senators and your Congressional Representative.

I will be collecting response letters and publishing them as they are received. Please forward whatever response you receive to:

REPEALThePREPAct@gmail.com

ACTION #4: CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE AND SENATORS

One of the most important first steps in the effort to REPEAL THE PREP Act is to make it your goal to connect to three important people. These people are staff members that work for your Congressional Representative and each of your two Senators.

Call your Congressperson’s and Senators’ offices and let them know that you would like to send/email some documents to a legislative assistant who would be able to discuss proposed legislation with you. Ask for their name, email and phone number so that you can begin your advocacy/lobbying efforts.

You can call all the Senators and all the Representatives in Congress

https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm

https://www.house.gov/representatives

I strongly recommend that you also call each of their many local offices.

You can also call after hours and leave a recorded message on their voicemail.

If you are a serious activist and would like to do more, CLICK HERE

ACTION #5: SPREAD THE WORD

The easiest way to help is to simply invite people to read this article. Invite them to watch the video and read the PREP ACT.

Invite people to SIGN THE PETITION:

You may also download and share all of the PDF documents in the article above. Scroll down this page to see the many marketing tools that you can use to help spread the word.

USE THE IMAGE BELOW ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA PROFILE

Click on the image above to download.

TAKE-ONE PULL-TAB POSTER

Download the Take-One Pull-Tab Poster, print it out, get a pair of scissors and make cuts between the pull-tabs so that people can easily tear them off one at a time, and post it everywhere.

Take One Pull Tab Flyer 22.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TRI-FOLD BROCHURE

Repeal The Prep Act Tri Fold Brochure 139KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DIGITAL GRAPHICS:

If you would like to have a personalized graphic like the one above, contact James Roguski at 310-619-3055.

THREE DEMOCRATS SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE PREP ACT

Three Democrats Speak Out Against The Prep Act 278KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.c-span.org/clip/senate-proceeding/user-clip-senator-ted-kennedy/5157419

What Did Senator Edward Kennedy Say About The Prep Act? 154KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.congress.gov/109/crec/2005/12/21/CREC-2005-12-21-bk2.pdf (page: S14242)

What Did Senator Joe Biden Say About The Prep Act? 78.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.congress.gov/109/crec/2005/12/21/CREC-2005-12-21-bk2.pdf (page: S14243)

What Did Senator Hillary Clinton Say About The Prep Act? 95.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

MERCHANDISE

NOTICE TO ALL:

I, James Roguski, do NOT benefit financially from the sale of the merchandise below.

I strongly encourage people who are much more creative than I to let their entrepreneurial spirit flow. Design whatever you can imagine to support the movement to REPEAL THE PREP ACT. Send the link to your designs/products, etc, to me at REPEALThePREPAct@gmail.com and I will add them to the merchandise section below. All revenue will be completely controlled by you as a reward for your creative and entrepreneurial efforts.

Two Sided Business Cards

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_business_cards_2_sided-256662783395683343

Bumper Stickers

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_bumper_sticker-256589229276528755

Yard Signs

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_24x18_inch_yard_sign-256653164351863133

Embroidered Hats

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_embroidered_hat-256897571545206414

T-Shirts

(Image on the front)

https://www.zazzle.com/make_murder_a_crime_again_tshirt-256498533440177131

Two Sided T-Shirts

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_tshirt_2_sided_design-256686732051322052

One Sided T-Shirts

(Image on the front)

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_tshirt-256173213770316015

One-sided T-Shirts

(small image on the front)

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_on_white_womens_tshirt-256246014321069933

One-sided T-Shirts

(image on the front)

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_on_womens_white_tshirt-256326547854974709

One-sided T-Shirts

(image on the back)

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_art_backon_womens_white_tshirt-256597462456906970

Car Magnets

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_bumper_sticker_car_magnet-256711752563137160

Coffee Mugs

https://www.zazzle.com/repeal_the_prep_act_two_tone_coffee_mug-256445210497336301

Bumper Stickers

https://www.zazzle.com/make_murder_a_crime_again_bumper_sticker_3x9-256260246687539732

One-sided T-Shirts

(image on the front)

https://www.zazzle.com/make_murder_a_crime_agairepeal_the_prep_act_tshirt-256105012593913151

One-sided T-Shirts

(image on the back)

https://www.zazzle.com/make_murder_a_crime_again_prep_act_tshirt_back-256022863164626978

Many thanks to Jane Taguchi and Shema Satya for their skills, encouragement, support and collaboration in this campaign to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

