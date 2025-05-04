REPEAL THE PREP ACT
The PREP Act provides legal immunity from lawsuits and liability to those who manufactured and administered harmful pharmaceutical products. Congress must pass legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
This is a very comprehensive article.
This article is designed to be a resource center for the next 18 months (until the 2026 mid-term elections) for an enormous nationwide campaign to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v6sxc3d-repeal-the-prep-act.html
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt8REu-GbwE
BITCHUTE: https://old.bitchute.com/video/dfteje4dIl9G/
Republic Broadcasting Network William Repillem’s Punch Bowl, April 11, 2025
(the interview begins about 4 minutes into the audio recording)
Below is the one page bill that is all that is needed to REPEAL THE PREP ACT
READ THE PREP ACT:
Please download the PDF below and read the PREP Act. At the very least, please read the sections in the PDF that are highlighted.
A SUMMARY OF THE PREP ACT:
TABLOID SIZE (11x17)
The tabloid/newspaper style version below contains the same information as the documents above.
THE PREP ACT VIOLATES THE CONSTITUTION
I STRONGLY encourage everyone to download the PDF and read the following document in its entirety.
Interest of Justice has identified 45 defects in the PREP Act.
Non-delegation Doctrine
Judicial Review Preclusion
Adjudicative Authority Transfer
First Amendment Petition Clause
Fifth Amendment Due Process
Seventh Amendment Civil Jury Trial
Ninth & Tenth Amendments Federalism Principles
Remedial Scheme Inadequacies
Article I Commerce Clause Overreach
Due Process Procedural Failures
Takings Clause Violations
Contracts Clause Impairments
Article III Judicial Power Encroachments
Excessive Delegations Lacking Specificity
State Sovereignty Invasions
Bill of Attainder Characteristics
Void-for-Vagueness Concerns
Suspension Clause Parallels
Unenumerated Rights Infringements
Bodily Integrity Violations
Fourth Amendment Intrusions
Republican Guarantee Problems
Sovereign Immunity Distortions
Structural Separation of Powers Defects
Equal Protection Risks
Substantive Due Process Violations
Supremacy Clause Overreach
Cruel & Unusual Punishments
Presentment & Bicameralism Sidesteps
Legislative Power Abdications
Fundamental Justice Denials
Regulatory Capture & Revolving Doors
Emergency Powers Abuse & Perpetuity
Bodily Autonomy Violations & Coercion
Property Deprivations Without Process
Privacy & Liberty Invasions
Non-Consensual Human Experimentation
Medical Coerced Choice Between Fundamental Rights
Chilling of Scientific Debate & Dissent
Conscription of States as Federal Enforcers
Uncompensated Injuries & Losses
Preemption of Traditional State Authorities
Discrimination Between Similarly Situated Persons
State Sovereignty & Constitution Violations
Warping of Pandemic Response Policy Judgments
THE PREP ACT IS NOT JUST ABOUT COVID-19:
As of May 3, 2025 a total of nine “PREP Act Declarations” are currently in force regarding the “health threats” listed below.
https://www.gao.gov/assets/880/874089.pdf
FOR COMPLETE DETAILS ABOUT THE PREP ACT, DOWNLOAD AND READ THE PDF BELOW:
Please watch the instructional video below:
ACTIONS:
1. LEARN
2. SIGN THE PETITION
3. MAIL A LETTER TO CONGRESS
4. CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE AND SENATORS
5. SPREAD THE WORD
ACTION #1: LEARN
The biggest problem that we face is a lack of awareness of how we have all been abused. The PREP Act is the source of the way in which the government and the medical establishment have protected themselves from liability for the harms that they have caused. We need to fully comprehend the problem before we can properly address this issue.
Step #1 is to raise the awareness of as many people as we possibly can.
Begin with yourself:
Take the time to watch the video at the top of this article.
Watch it several times.
Listen to the recorded audio.
Read the one page bill to REPEAL The PREP Act.
Read the one page summary explaining “Why The PREP Act Should Be Repealed.”
Read the PREP Act.
Read the summary of the PREP Act.
Read the “Eight Ways the PREP Act Violates the Constitution.”
Read Interest of Justice’s “45 Defects in the PREP Act”
Read the “REPEAL THE PREP ACT” PDF
ACTION #2: SIGN THE PETITION
PETITION DEMANDING THE REPEAL OF THE PREP ACT:
I strongly encourage you to support legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
The PREP Act clearly violates the United States Constitution and the unalienable rights of the people that are supposed to be guaranteed by the Bill of Rights in many, many ways.
All of the existing PREP Act declarations providing lawsuit and liability protection for “covered persons” who manufacture, distribute, promote and administer “covered countermeasures” must be REVOKED.
The PREP Act was attached to the end of H.R. 2863, the "Department of Defense, Emergency Supplemental Appropriations to Address Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and Pandemic Influenza Act, 2006" at the last minute, under very questionable circumstances, and over the objections of many prominent members of Congress.
The PREP Act was signed into law by President George W. Bush on December 30, 2005.
The PREP Act does not provide adequate compensation for the harms that have been caused by “covered countermeasures.”
The PREP Act has led to a state of lawlessness in which those who manufacture, distribute, promote and administer “covered countermeasures” have been literally able to get away with murder and have received an enormous profit with absolutely no accountability for their actions.
The only solution to the problems that have been caused by the PREP Act is for Congress to pass legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
I strongly encourage you to support legislation to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
Invite others to visit https://REPEALThePREPAct.ORG to sign the petition.
FULL TRANSPARENCY:
This PETITION will operate differently than any “petition” you have ever seen before.
Quite frankly, I am fed up with “activist” organizations that collect “signatures” for their “petitions,” only to then be bombarded by endless requests for donations and ultimately, not a damn thing happens as a result of the “petition.”
Where does the petition go?
Does it ever get delivered?
Who signed the petition?
More importantly, who did NOT sign the petition?
Is it all done digitally and do the government officials simply ignore it?
Does it ultimately have any effect at all?
Does it help activists to achieve their goals, or does it merely build the donor base of the organization pretending to support the “petition.”
In many cases, it’s all a big scam designed to siphon off activist’s data, time, energy and money.
This petition will be a living, growing, interactive document that will always be openly available for everyone to download and SUBMIT DIRECTLY to their Representative in the House and to both of their Senators at any time.
As the number of signatures increases, everyone, everywhere will instantly be able to download the most current version of the “petition,” print it out and physically deliver it to THEIR Representative in the House and both of their Senators. Yes, you may also deliver it digitally.
Everyone can download the latest version of the petition to REPEAL THE PREP ACT which includes the names of all the people who have already signed the petition.
CURRENT SIGNATORIES:
1250+ Signatures from all 50 States, 29 Countries, 3 Organizations
THIS IS THE HEART OF THE EFFORT TO ORGANIZE AMERICANS TO TAKE ACTION.
There is an enormous amount of very important information in the PDF Document above. Please download the PDF above and review the information that it contains.
If you have any questions, call me at 310-619-3055.
Invite other people to sign the petition:
Invite everyone you possibly can to visit this page and encourage them to sign the petition to REPEAL The PREP Act.
If you feel that there are not yet enough signatures on the petition from your Congressional District and/or your state for the petition to be as effective as you would like it to be, THEN GO OUT AND GET MORE SIGNATURES IN YOUR AREA!!! (See the promotional materials below.)
When will the petition be delivered to Congress?
The petition will be delivered when YOU deliver it to your Representative in the House and to both of your Senators.
YOU get to deliver the petition to your Representative and both of your Senators whenever you want!
YOU can download the petition anytime and deliver it to your public servants whenever YOU decide to take action.
Your information will NEVER be sold.
You will NEVER receive requests for donations.
YOU will always be able to see the most up-to-date version of the petition to Congress and
YOU will be able to download and deliver the petition to your public servants whenever you wish.
ACTION #3
Download, print and MAIL this simple four page letter to your Representative in the House and to both of your Senators.
You are encouraged to download the PDF above and MAIL the simple, four-page letter above to your Congressional Representative and both of your Senators. Or even better, visit their local offices to hand deliver the letter and speak to them.
I strongly encourage you to MAIL a copy of the four-page letter to each of the many local offices as well as the Washington DC office of your Congressional Representative and both of your Senators.
https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member
https://ziplook.house.gov/htbin/findrep_house
If your Congressional Representative or either of your Senators is a member of the Democratic Party, then I strongly suggest that you also MAIL the following three-page document to them.
Click on the images above to enlarge them. Please take the time to learn what the late Senator Edward Kennedy, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton said about the PREP Act in 2005.
Please realize that you are likely to get a form letter in response to your form letter.
It is very important to save a copy of the response that you receive from both of your Senators and your Congressional Representative.
I will be collecting response letters and publishing them as they are received. Please forward whatever response you receive to:
REPEALThePREPAct@gmail.com
ACTION #4: CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE AND SENATORS
One of the most important first steps in the effort to REPEAL THE PREP Act is to make it your goal to connect to three important people. These people are staff members that work for your Congressional Representative and each of your two Senators.
Call your Congressperson’s and Senators’ offices and let them know that you would like to send/email some documents to a legislative assistant who would be able to discuss proposed legislation with you. Ask for their name, email and phone number so that you can begin your advocacy/lobbying efforts.
You can call all the Senators and all the Representatives in Congress
https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm
https://www.house.gov/representatives
I strongly recommend that you also call each of their many local offices.
You can also call after hours and leave a recorded message on their voicemail.
If you are a serious activist and would like to do more, CLICK HERE
ACTION #5: SPREAD THE WORD
The easiest way to help is to simply invite people to read this article. Invite them to watch the video and read the PREP ACT.
REPEALThePREPAct.COM
Invite people to SIGN THE PETITION:
REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
You may also download and share all of the PDF documents in the article above. Scroll down this page to see the many marketing tools that you can use to help spread the word.
USE THE IMAGE BELOW ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA PROFILE
Click on the image above to download.
TAKE-ONE PULL-TAB POSTER
Download the Take-One Pull-Tab Poster, print it out, get a pair of scissors and make cuts between the pull-tabs so that people can easily tear them off one at a time, and post it everywhere.
TRI-FOLD BROCHURE
DIGITAL GRAPHICS:
If you would like to have a personalized graphic like the one above, contact James Roguski at 310-619-3055.
THREE DEMOCRATS SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE PREP ACT
https://www.c-span.org/clip/senate-proceeding/user-clip-senator-ted-kennedy/5157419
https://www.congress.gov/109/crec/2005/12/21/CREC-2005-12-21-bk2.pdf (page: S14242)
https://www.congress.gov/109/crec/2005/12/21/CREC-2005-12-21-bk2.pdf (page: S14243)
Many thanks to Jane Taguchi and Shema Satya for their skills, encouragement, support and collaboration in this campaign to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.
SERIOUS ACTIVISTS PLEASE CLICK HERE
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
I totally agree! Pfizer made over $18 BILLION DOLLARS on their Covid vaccine and endless “ boosters “.
And the 1986 NCVIA needs to go also.