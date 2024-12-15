Share

This trial is about more than my innocence—it’s about the fundamental right to speak out, to question authority, and to stand for truth in the face of oppression.

- Iris Koh

Please watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqiqD0_WOqk

The power of His name

by Iris Koh



Verse 1

I sing praises to the Lord

Who delivered me before

Though a giant stands before me

In His name, a victory

Shepherd's staff and humble faith,

Armour not of steel and plate

In the face of great adversity

Stand I firm, He’s here with me



Chorus

For the battle isn't mine,

It's the Lord who saves the day.

With a sling and simple stone,

By His hand, He makes a way.

You come with sword and spear in hand,

I come with blessings from above.

For today we’ll know the Lord,

And the power of His name.



Verse 2

Armies tremble, hearts are faint

By His Spirit, He’s called my name

So this giant too will tumble

As we answer to His call



Chorus

You are Yahweh, Lord of Hosts,

El Shaddai, we need You most.

Adonai, You lead the way,

El Elyon, to You we pray.

Jehovah Jireh, You provide,

In Your name, we all abide.

For today we'll know the Lord

And the power of His name.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wi9WoxcGiGc

Subject: I’m Innocent. Please Help Me Seek Justice.

8th Dec 2024

Dear Friends,

It has been 3.5 years since I became an accidental activist—a journey I never planned, but one I now embrace fully. My activism began in July 2021, driven by a deep concern for the sudden deaths of three close acquaintances following their COVID-19 vaccinations. I could not stand idly by while so many unanswered questions loomed. Since then, my life has been a whirlwind of challenges, revelations, and faith.

Come December 16-19, I will stand trial, accused of conspiring with Dr. Jipson Quah to cheat the Ministry of Health by issuing fake vaccination certificates. These accusations are baseless and fundamentally contradict everything I have stood for.

My mission has always been to hold the government accountable through lawful and ethical means, advocating for transparency, informed consent, and the protection of individual rights.

What Happened:

On January 21, 2022, just one day before I was to speak at a World Council for Health event and days before I would be in a Crimes Against Humanity lawsuit against the Singapore government, I was arrested. I was thrown into remand for 15 days, during which:

I was denied a single phone call.

I was not allowed to speak to my lawyer.

I faced police misconduct, including being forced to represent myself in court on a Sunday, with no public present and no counsel present

In the middle of a Doctor’s appointment during remand, Dr. Stephen Phang from IMH wanted me to see the judge.

I endured circumstances that would have broken many, but I held on to my faith and the belief that truth will prevail.

These were some of the darkest days of my life, but even in the Lion’s Den, miracles occurred. I met a civilian who reminded me to trust in God’s plan and assured me that everything would be revealed in court. His faith strengthened mine, and I left remand with a renewed commitment to the truth.

But I cannot do this alone. I need your help to ensure that my story is heard, that justice is sought, and that my name is cleared.

My Call for Support

As this trial approaches, I need your solidarity more than ever. This battle is not just mine; it represents the fight for everyone who dares to stand for truth and justice. I humbly ask for your help in the following ways:

How You Can Help

Share My Story

Tell the world what is happening to me. Share my story with your networks and let them know this trial is about more than just me—it’s about standing for truth and justice. Show Your Support in a Video

Create a short video expressing your solidarity. Your voices of support will remind the world that I am not alone in this fight. (Perhaps you can describe how you know me, how my work has made a difference and end with “(Your country) is Watching. Free Iris, Do Justice.” (1-2 mins) Spread the Campaign

Help amplify "Free Iris. Do Justice " by sharing updates, trial news, and fundraising efforts with your communities.

People can follow me on

Twitter www.twitter.com/iriskohhtd

Tiktok www.tiktok.com/@iriskoh11

Telegram: t.me/healingthedivide

where I will give the latest reports of what is happening during my trials. I will also provide updates on my website: bit.ly/freeiriskoh

Help Cover the Trial

If possible, help report on the trial proceedings. Someone from our community can provide daily updates to ensure the truth reaches the world. My team of writers will provide the key happenings of the day and can give it to you for you to post it so there is public awareness of the proceedings. If you are able to do that, I think this would be one of the biggest contributor to my campaign as I am seeking more international publicity and coverage. Please reach out to me and I will put you in the team that can cover this story.

Trial dates are:

16 to 19 Dec 2024 (4 days)

4 to 7 March 2025 (5 days)

11 to 14 March 2025 (4 days)

29 to 30 April 2025 (2 days)

2 May 2025 (1 day)

4. Contribute to My Legal Defense

I have launched a campaign to fund my legal defense and advocacy work. Your contributions will provide the resources I need to continue this fight for truth and justice. Alternatively, you may also help me by sharing the link of my campaign to your friends.

https://healingthedivide.cc/2024/12/04/freeiris/

I’m Innocent: Seeking Justice Together

This trial is about more than my innocence—it’s about the fundamental right to speak out, to question authority, and to stand for truth in the face of oppression.

I am deeply grateful for your friendship, your solidarity, and your unwavering support. Please let me know how you can help in any way—big or small. Together, we can ensure that justice prevails.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with me in this crucial moment. With love, hope, and faith,

Contact:

WhatsApp: +65 98291678

Telegram: @iriskoh

PM me on www.twitter.com/iriskohhtd

Email: iris@chorusart.co

Don’t let Iris’s kindness and calm demeanor hide the fact that she is an absolutely spectacular organizer as well as a courageous activist for freedom for all people.

Iris Koh has been wrongly accused and is about to stand trial in Singapore for crimes that she did not commit. (see details below)

She needs and deserves our help.

You can start by helping to spread the word.

Please click on the links below to support Iris Koh directly:

ADDITIONAL DETAILS BELOW

From Iris:

Those in Singapore are invited to attend the proceedings:

State Court, State Court Towers 30D (Level 30) starts at 930am

DETAILS:

https://www.judiciary.gov.sg/hearing-list/hearing-list-details/ds-4-100001590295

All others around the world are encouraged to help spread the news about the trial.

For the most updated news regarding the proceedings, please feel free to invite your friends and concerned Singaporeans to join our telegram t.me/healingthedivide to stay updated on all trial proceedings.



May the truth be heard and may justice be met!

May God protect us all and help us win this war and restore justice and truth unto our beloved country.

We stand for Life, for Love and for Truth.

Say No to Globalist Agenda.



We will avenge all those who died in vain after the vax. May the truth shine forth.



In the words of my Saviour Jesus Christ, "I didn't come to bring peace but a sword."



And truth will fall like a sword.



God save us all,

Iris Koh

t.me/healingthedivide

At the last minute before Iris’s trial was set to start, the details of the charges against her were changed!

Day 1: A Critical Start to the Trial – PP vs Iris Koh, Dr. Jipson, and Thomas Chua



The much-anticipated trial for Iris Koh, Dr. Jipson Quah, and Thomas Chua will begin with significant legal developments already surfacing.



*Key Changes in Charges

The charges have been amended, shifting the focus from:



Misrepresentation to the Ministry of Health (MOH),

to

Misrepresentation to the Health Promotion Board and falsification in the National Immunisation Registry.



This change raises important questions:



*Why were the charges amended?

Does this impact the strength of the case or introduce inconsistencies?

What to Expect on Day 1

Voir Dire (Trial Within a Trial):

Dr. Jipson Quah is contesting the statements he allegedly gave to the authorities. This will likely lead to a Voir Dire, a separate hearing to determine whether these statements were made voluntarily and can be admitted as evidence.



This process will be crucial as it may uncover irregularities in the investigation process.



Opening Statements:

The Prosecution is expected to present their case and outline their arguments. Pay attention to how they address the amended charges and any rationale behind the changes.



Defense Strategy:

Iris, Dr. Jipson, and Thomas will begin unveiling their defense strategies, challenging the evidence presented and highlighting procedural flaws or potential breaches of their rights.



Why This Trial Matters

This case will set the tone for how dissenting voices and alleged conspiracies are addressed in Singapore. The amendments to the charges, coupled with the Voir Dire, reflect deeper complexities in the prosecution’s case.



Follow us for live updates as Day 1 unfolds. The truth deserves to be heard, and justice must be fair for all.

Support the cause: https://bit.ly/freeiriskoh

The world needs more courageous activists like Iris Koh.

Working to raise awareness of the truth in order to stop crimes against humanity is NOT a crime!

Read the following carefully and comprehend the creativity and strength of will that Iris Koh has exhibited on behalf of others!

Healing the Divide's Iris Koh and doctor Jipson Quah to stand trial from December 16

According to court records updated on October 16, 2024, fifteen days of trial have been fixed between December and May 2025, Koh faces a total of 14 charges. She is accused of: Obstructing the work of public servants by instigating members of two Healing the Divide Telegram group chats to "flood" the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Social and Family Development hotlines Harassing doctors at vaccination centres by instigating members of the group chats to book vaccination slots, question the doctors about vaccine safety, ask to record their responses and consider reporting them to the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) if they decline Organising a public assembly against Singapore's COVID-19 vaccination programme by distributing shirts near Bedok police division headquarters and encouraging members to take photographs in the shirts Obstructing the work of a police officer by refusing to sign and tearing up a copy of her statement while in police lock-up Conspiring with Dr Quah to make false representations to Ministry of Health that seven individuals had received the Sinopharm jab when they had not in 2021 and 2022 In September, Koh and her husband Raymond Ng were ordered to pay S$12,000 in costs to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) after failing to mount a judicial review against the authority. Koh’s aim was to get a mandatory order for HSA to investigate and prosecute entities using celebrities to advertise vaccination. The court struck out their application after finding that it was an abuse of process. The punishment for dishonestly making a false representation is up to 20 years in jail, a fine or both. If convicted of obstructing public servants, a person may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both. If convicted of harassment, a person may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both. For abetting the commission of an offence by the public or more than 10 people, a person can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both. The punishment for holding an assembly without a permit is a fine of up to S$5,000. Iris is represented by Mr. Wee Pan Lee and Mr. Low Chang Yong of Wee, Tay & Lim Iris remains free on bail of S$30,000 (US$23,000). https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/iris-koh-healing-divide-jipson-quah-doctor-fake-covid-19-vaccine-4682251

Please watch the music video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0hdM0lECD4

https://rumble.com/v1krczr-its-time-to-wake-up-song-by-iris-koh-ng-wang-feng-and-the-healing-the-divid.html

Please help support Iris Koh. Spread the word.

Please click on the links below to support Iris Koh directly:

