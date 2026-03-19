James Roguski

James Roguski

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bjørn leif-oscar Liptovari's avatar
bjørn leif-oscar Liptovari
3d

Hi James. Who is still listening to this terrororganization WHO? There are no elected people there they bougth themselves in. Bill Gates owns WHO was the last i heard about them. So this lunatic calling himself humaitarian got his own global organization were he can force membercountrys to take all the insane vaccines they can come up with. How is this possible? He was working together with Fauci in the 1980ies on the aidsvaccine they developed. The ones who took the vaccine got aids. And everything inside american healthcare has gone downhill since! Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein made the covid19 vaccines and used Pfizer and Moderna to sell it. That's why there was this clause on accountability for the pharmas! They didn't invent the vaccine they just produced it and sold it! The inventors are Fauci, Gates and Epstein! It's in the files!

And now they have come up with this PABS idea wich clearly will not benefit others than the ones who profits from it!

So you got my voice against this!

Regards

Bjørn Leif-oscar Liptovari

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Chrissie Biggs's avatar
Chrissie Biggs
2d

I am fed up of being pharmed. The clothes we wear, the perfumes and cosmetics, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat etc... it's all poison. And as if that's not enough, on top of that, we are constantly experimented on and coerced to have vaccines and medications. We are electrical beings, filled with light, spirituality and promise. They are making sure that we do not shine. This HAS TO STOP.

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