The image above is from the CDC website (CLICK HERE).

“They sacrificed their sons and their daughters unto devils, and shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they offered unto the idols of Canaan, and the land was defiled with blood.” - Psalm 106:37-38

It is a well-known and accepted fact that the majority of adverse events are NOT reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

VAERS statistics only show a portion of the harm caused by vaccines.

Below are 66 VAERS reports in which children died after receiving a COVID-19 injection or breast milk from their injected mother.

The reports are in order from youngest to oldest.

Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I

The CDC/FDA’s safety signals were breached for all 37 Adverse Events following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy: miscarriage fetal chromosomal abnormality fetal malformation cervical insufficiency premature rupture of membranes premature labor premature delivery placental calcification placental infarction placental thrombosis placenta accreta placental abruption placental insufficiency placental disorder fetal maternal hemorrhage fetal growth restriction reduced amniotic fluid volume preeclampsia fetal heart rate abnormality fetal cardiac disorder fetal vascular mal-perfusion fetal arrhythmia fetal distress fetal biophysical profile abnormal hemorrhage in pregnancy fetal cardiac arrest fetal death (stillbirth) premature infant death neonatal asphyxia neonatal dyspnea neonatal infection neonatal hemorrhage insufficient breast milk neonatal pneumonia neonatal respiratory distress neonatal respiratory distress syndrome neonatal seizure All 37 Adverse Events breach CDC/FDA limits for safety and are consistent with the authors’ extensive clinical observations. The magnitude of these safety deviations is unparalleled… as a cause for alarm. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202406.2062/v1

To help raise awareness and openness regarding the effects of genetic mRNA vaccines on fertility and pre/neonatal health, NORTH Group is coordinating an outreach from concerned professionals to:

Doctors and nurses specialized in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (Ob-Gyn)

Midwives

Fertility clinics and professionals working there including embryologists

Sperm and tissue banks etc.

Fertility Letter 205KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Instructions For Sending The Fertility Letter 152KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please follow the instructions above for sending a customized letter to relevant parties and send any responses you receive to contactus@northgroup.info

Highlights of the North Group Letter:

Subject: To reproductive health professionals

Dear _________________

As a medical professional working at the frontline of reproductive health, your role in safeguarding the lives of women, unborn children, and future generations is irreplaceable. Your professional training, experience, and commitment to evidence-based care give you a key perspective to discern emerging risks.

In that spirit, we respectfully ask you to examine serious safety concerns that have come to light regarding the gene-based COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly in relation to reproductive outcomes. These concerns are not speculative — they arise from observed anomalies, regulatory inconsistencies and published scientific data. They are compounded by the fact that products based on this novel gene-based technology and used for COVID-19 were exempt from genotoxicity testing. This is not because of their composition, mechanism of action or pharmacodynamic/kinetic properties, but simply because of a regulatory definition that gives vaccines targeting an infectious disease exemption from such testing.

NORTH Group's scientific summary raises serious concerns that need to be addressed by gynaecologists, obstetricians, midwives, fertility specialists, tissue, and germ cell banks etc.

These include:

Biodistribution of LNPs to the reproductive organs and permeability of the placenta.

Transfer of mRNA and LNP lipids into extracellular vesicles/exosomes and further spread.

Toxicity of virally or vaccine derived spike protein to the gonads, germ cells or foetus.

Exposure to residual DNA packaged into LNPs

Transfer of residual DNA to the nucleus.

Risk of foreign DNA integration into the human genome.

The long-term effects of modified mRNA vaccines are unknown, and no pharmacokinetic studies have been carried out. We do not know with certainty what the effect of modified mRNA vaccines may be on female and male fertility, pregnancy, foetal development, and short- or long-term health of the resulting children.

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, have you noticed anomalies or unusual changes in the following issues?

Birth rate, miscarriage, stillbirth, placental abnormalities, post-partum haemorrhage, foetal malformation, foetal heart rate abnormality, foetal cardiac arrest, haemorrhage in pregnancy, premature labour, SGA, PE, hyper coiled umbilical cord, placental clots, other complications in pregnancies

Neonatal ICU admissions, unexplained neonatal deaths, neonatal strokes

Abnormal pap smears, menstrual abnormalities, abnormal uterine bleeding, reproductive cancer, breast cancer, infertility, ovarian and testicular function

Quality of oocytes, sperm and embryos, oocyte maturity, fertilization, embryo cleavage / blastocyst formation, embryo arrest, implantation failure, pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), rejection rate for gamete donors or need to loosen donor acceptance criteria

Stop Injecting Pregnant Women 1.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://rumble.com/v1m5l4e-naomi-wolf-the-ama-lied-to-pregnant-women-about-how-covid-vaccines-effect-t.html?e9s=rel_v2_pr

INFANTS ARE SUFFERING HARMS DURING BREASTFEEDING

Pfizer gleaned early clues about possible harms to infants breastfeeding from vaccinated mothers, including reports of suppressed lactation and breastmilk discoloration.

September 26, 2022

Detection of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk

That vaccine contents make their way to breast milk was demonstrated in a study published September 2022 in JAMA Pediatrics. It found that, among 11 lactating women, trace amounts of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine contents were detected in the breast milk of five women within 45 hours of receiving a vaccination (Table 2).

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9513706/

September 19, 2023

Biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in human breast milk

Of 13 lactating women receiving the vaccine (20 exposures), trace mRNA amounts were detected in 10 exposures up to 45 h post-vaccination. The mRNA was concentrated in the breast milk extracellular vesicles; Our findings demonstrate that the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA is not confined to the injection site but spreads systemically and is packaged into breast milk extracellular vesicles. Since the minimum mRNA vaccine dose to elicit an immune reaction in infants <6 months is unknown, a dialogue between a breastfeeding mother and her healthcare provider should address the benefit/risk considerations of breastfeeding in the first two days after maternal vaccination. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37734205/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(23)00366-3/fulltext

VAERS REPORTS

Reports of breastfeeding infant deaths started to appear in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), a database jointly managed by the FDA and CDC.

The earliest reports in VAERS include…

A one-year-old boy who went into intense febrile seizures on Feb. 19, 2021 after “vaccine exposure via breast milk.” His mother had received a first Pfizer dose four days earlier (VAERS ID: 1161763).

A five-month-old boy who died soon after his mother got a second Pfizer dose on March 17, 2021. The next day, he “developed a rash and within 24 hours was inconsolable, refusing to eat, and developed a fever. Patient brought baby to local ER where assessments were performed, blood analysis revealed elevated liver enzymes. Infant was hospitalized but continued to decline and passed away. Diagnosis of TTP. No known allergies. No new exposures aside from the mother’s vaccination the previous day” (VAERS ID: 1166062).

A six-week-old boy who died on July 17, 2021 “from clots in his severely inflamed arteries,” as reported to VAERS by his 36-year-old mother. “I had been breastfeeding my 6 week old baby at the time that I received the first Pfizer vaccine… I am curious if the spike protein could have gone through the breast milk and caused an inflammatory response in my child” (VAERS ID: 1532154).

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1161763&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1166062&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1532154&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

April 20, 2021

PREGNANCY AND LACTATION CUMULATIVE REVIEW

There were 10 Severe Adverse Events (SAEs) reporting with the PT Exposure via lactation. Six of these SAEs were reported in infants. A 15-month old infant with medical history of vomiting experienced skin exfoliation and infant irritability while being breastfed (latency <7 days). The outcome of the event ‘skin exfoliation’ was not recovered and outcome of event ‘infant irritability’ was unknown. No causality was reported by the physician. A 9-month old infant with a medical history of meningococcal vaccine and no history of allergies, asthma, eczema or anaphylaxis experienced rash and urticaria a day after exposure via lactation. The outcome of the events was ‘resolved’ and event did not happen after the second day. No causality assessment was provided. A day after the mother received vaccination, a baby developed a rash after breastfeeding. At the time of the report, the event was ‘not recovered. A causality assessment was not provided. An 8-month old infant experienced angioedema one day after his mother received vaccination. The event was considered non-serious by health authority and the outcome at the time of the report was unknown. No causality was provided. There were 2 cases reporting ‘illness’ after exposure via breast milk’. In the first case, a 6-month old infant developed an unspecified sickness 2 days post mother’s vaccination. The outcome of the event sickness was recovered, and no causality assessment was provided. The second case, a 3-month old infant developed an unspecified illness and required hospitalization for 6 days post exposure via breast milk (>7 days latency). The event outcome was reported as ‘recovering’ and no causality assessment was provided. https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/125742_S2_M1_pllr-cumulative-review.pdf

April 30, 2021

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

There were early warning signs of this in Pfizer’s Cumulative Analysis document, which noted one case of suppressed lactation and one of breast-milk discoloration.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Nursing Baby Died With Blood Clots, Inflamed Arteries Following Mother’s Pfizer Shot, VAERS Report: And is Second Such Reported Case

Many more such cases are cited in a NewsRescue article of Sept. 22, 2021. It also notes, “A number of reports describe mothers’ milk drying up suddenly after vaccination.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20210922230420/https://www.newsrescue.com/nursing-baby-died-with-blood-clots-inflamed-arteries-following-mothers-pfizer-shot-vaers-report-and-is-second-such-reported-case/

PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORT (PSUR) #1 FOR ACTIVE SUBSTANCE: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (nucleoside modified)(BNT162b2)

Trans-mammary harms snowballed further in Pfizer’s PSURs to the EMA. The cases are hard to tease out from these large documents, but they include 61 cases deemed ‘serious’ in PSUR #1 (p.245)

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1.PSUR_orginial.pdf

PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORT (PSUR) #3 for ACTIVE SUBSTANCE: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine nucleoside modified) (BNT162b2) Reporting Period: December 19, 2021 through June 18, 2022

Four hundred thirty (430) cases, 66 serious and 364 non-serious, reported clinical events that occurred in the infant/child exposed to vaccine via breastfeeding were reported in PSUR #3 (page 340).

https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/3.PSUR-1.pdf

Periodic Safety Update Report #1 (PSUR)

Pregnancy outcome: Live birth with congenital anomaly: Four(4) of these cases reported 11 congenital anomalies that coded to the PTs Hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy, Neonatal respiratory failure, Shock, Intestinal perforation, Newborn persistent pulmonary hypertension, Non-reassuring foetal heart rate pattern, Pneumoperitoneum, Renal tubular necrosis, Metabolic acidosis, Foetal heart rate abnormal, neonatal pneumothorax. From the article by investigative reporter Sonia Elijah, she reports on data obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request for the EU’s Periodic Safety Update Report #3 (PSUR #3), covering the 6-month period of 19 December 2021 through to 18 June 2022, which recently became available on the Austrian Politics and Science blog, tkp. https://tkp.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1.PSUR_orginial.pdf It is important to note that upon further review of PSUR #1, something extremely disturbing surfaced – adverse events were reported for breast-fed babies indirectly exposed to the PfizerBioNTech mRNA shot by their vaccinated mothers. She discovered that Pfizer documented numerous cases of strokes, convulsions, and respiratory failure among nursing babies. The screenshot below is taken from page 165 of PSUR #1. The fact that two cases from the post-marketing (PM) data involved babies who were indirectly exposed to the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2) via the trans-mammary route (through the breast milk) and consequently suffered a stroke (central nervous system haemorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents) is shocking. Then, on page 149 (screenshot below), three more cases of babies suffering from neurological adverse events, for example, convulsions, from being indirectly exposed to the vaccine via their vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, were recorded. From the analysis of booster doses (> 2 dose primary series), a staggering 455 cases were recorded during the 6-month reporting interval (1 from the clinical trial data and 454 recorded from the post-marketing data) and involved babies whose cases “were excluded due to indirect exposure (transplacental/transmammary) to BNT162b2.” https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Shedding-of-COVID-mRNA-Vaccines-A-review-of-evidence-2024-02-03.pdf (pages 10-11)

So what did Pfizer conclude after such a litany of harm in the PERIODIC SAFETY UPDATE REPORTS?

They stated that:

“There were no safety signals regarding use in pregnant/lactating women that emerged from the review of these cases or the medical literature” (PSUR #3, page 340).

PERIODIC SAFETY REPORTS TO THE EMA

PSUR #1

Pfizer’s Periodic Safety Update Report #1, to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) covered the six-month period from December 19, 2020 through June 18, 2021. This ‘pharmacovigilance’ document is supposed to detect safety signals based on adverse-event data both from Pfizer’s clinical trials and from its post-authorization rollouts. These are listed separately. The report was not publicly released until early 2023 after an unnamed researcher obtained it via FOIA request and provided it to TKP, an Austrian blog.

PSUR #1 records 1,604 pregnant-mother cases in its post-authorization data, of which 945 led to adverse events. The serious events with nine occurrences or more were:

• Abortion spontaneous (275)

• Vaginal hemorrhage (27)

• Abortion missed (21)

• Fetal death (16)

• Abortion (9)” (p.241).

• In addition, there were seven elective pregnancy terminations, of which six were due to “fetal defects” (p.242).

PSUR #3

Pfizer’s third Periodic Safety Update Report #3, to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) covered

the period from December 19, 2021 to June 18, 2022 and reported on 1,898 known pregnancy

outcomes. Pregnancy outcomes were not reported for 1744 additional pregnancy cases.

• 483 spontaneous-abortions

• 57 pregnancies ended with stillbirths

• 52 pregnancies resulted in births with congenital anomalies

• 39 pregnancies were electively terminated due to fetal defectsFETAL DEATHS

In its Cumulative Analysis report, (April 30, 2021) Pfizer reported 26 spontaneous abortions and one neonatal death among 28 known outcomes for prenatal children when their mothers had received Pfizer’s serum. There was only one known “normal outcome” during the reporting period (p.12).

This calculation is derived from the following text in Pfizer’s document: “Pregnancy outcomes for the 270 pregnancies were reported as:

238 no outcome provided

23 spontaneous abortion (23)

5 outcome pending (5)

2 premature birth with neonatal death

2 spontaneous abortion with intrauterine death

1 normal outcome

271 potential babies (one set of twins - 2 different outcomes were reported for each twin, and both were counted).

That meant Pfizer knew the outcomes for only 27 pregnancies, representing 28 potential babies, including the one set of twins. This is where the tragedy hits hard, because 26 of those 27 pregnancies experienced “spontaneous abortion,” and there was one instance of “premature birth with neonatal death.”

27 OF THE 28 POTENTIAL BABIES DIED.

Sources, in chronological order:

October 1, 2021

1,969 Fetal Deaths Recorded Following COVID-19 Shots but Criminal CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get the Shot

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1969-fetal-deaths-recorded-following-covid-19-shots-but-criminal- fda-and-cdc-recommend-pregnant-women-get-the-shot/

https://rumble.com/vn7jzu-1969-fetal-deaths-recorded-following-covid-19-shots-criminal-cdc- recommends.html?start=12s

May 3, 2022

Report 13: MISSING – 50 Pregnant Women From Pfizer Clinical Trials

https://dailyclout.io/missing-50-pregnant-women-from-pfizer-clinical-trials/

December 1, 2022

Report 48: VAERS – 76% of Vaccine-Related Miscarriages from the Past 30 Years Occurred Once Pregnant Women Started Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines

https://dailyclout.io/miscarriages-in-covid-19-vaccinated-mothers-as-reported-in-vaers/

April 29, 2023

Report 69: BOMBSHELL – Pfizer and FDA Knew in Early 2021 That Pfizer mRNA COVID

“Vaccine” Caused Dire Fetal and Infant Risks, Including Death. They Began an Aggressive Campaign to Vaccinate Pregnant Women Anyway.

https://dailyclout.io/bombshell-pfizer-and-the-fda-knew-in-early-2021-that-the-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-caused-dire-fetal-and-infant-risks-they-began-an-aggressive-campaign-to-vaccinate-pregnant-women-anyway/

August 11, 2023

Report 80: Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Injection Damaged Mammals’ Reproduction: 22% Fewer Pregnancies; Skeletal Malformations, Pain, Nursing Problems in Pups. FDA Knew, Yet Granted EUA.

https://dailyclout.io/report-80-moderna-mrna-covid-injection-damaged-mammals-reproduction/

September 1, 2023

Report 83: 23% of Vaccinated Mothers’ Fetuses or Neonates Died. Suppressed Lactation and Breast Milk Discoloration Reported.

https://dailyclout.io/23-percent-of-vaccinated-mothers-fetuses-or-neonates-died/

