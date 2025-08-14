Share

There is a lot of very important information in this article. I suggest that you do NOT try to digest it all at once. Take your time and really consider the existential ramifications of this crisis, which have been hidden in plain sight for far too long.

Spermegggeddon Bibliography

"Autopsy series have shown that the amount of spike protein in spermatozoa post-vaccination is truly astonishing." — Dr. Paul Marik

Human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs)

Each human being is not entirely human.

Each human individual contains approximately 92% coding for human DNA and 8% Human Endogenous Retro-Viruses (HERVs) in each strand of their own DNA.

Human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) are remnants of ancient retroviral infections integrated into the human genome. During pregnancy, they play a vital and significant role in placental development and potentially contribute to both normal pregnancy and certain pregnancy complications.

Human endogenous retroviruses encode proteins like Syncytin-1 and Syncytin-2, which are crucial for the formation of the syncytio-trophoblast, a key layer of the placenta that facilitates nutrient and gas exchange between mother and fetus. Human endogenous retroviruses also play a role in establishing maternal-fetal tolerance, preventing the mother's immune system from rejecting the fetus. HERVs are essential for normal placental development.

Antibodies against HERVs and fertility

Male Infertility: Studies have shown a correlation between the presence of antibodies to HERV-K in testicular cancer (seminomas). There are also studies suggesting a potential link between HERV-K expression levels in sperm and male infertility, according to a study published in 2025. However, more research is needed to establish a definitive causal link and determine the precise mechanisms involved.

Specific Antigens: HERV proteins, like other self-antigens, can be recognized by the immune system, leading to the production of HERV-specific antibodies and T-cell responses.

HERVs are essential for successful Human reproduction - the fusion between Sperm and Ova and the fusion of Cells to form the Placenta. The Covid vaccines produce antibodies against HERVs. What is the consequence to the human species of that? WCH Malta Substack Fertility decline - has it increased since the covid gene therapy injection rollout? Read more

GRAPHICS

Click on each of the images below to view a larger version

Many thanks to Shema Satya for the above graphics.

All support is deeply appreciated.

