Speak NOW or Forever Hold Your Peace
Negotiators are scheduled to meet November 4-15, 2024 in the hopes of finalizing the World Health Organization's proposed "Pandemic Agreement."
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v5lounf-i-reject-the-who-pandemic-treaty.html
If you use Telegram, record your video and post it in the Telegram Group:
https://t.me/healingthedividechat
CLICK HERE to watch videos recorded by other people around the world.
Take the time to record your own video, post it online (on the video platform of your choice) and then SHARE THE LINK TO YOUR VIDEO in the comment section below so that I can add YOUR video to the growing list of people who have voiced their opposition to the WHO’s “Pandemic Agreement.”
The latest official version of the “Pandemic Agreement” is available HERE.
An updated, unofficial version is available HERE.
The latest information from the WHO is HERE.
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They are putting the MRNA covid vax in your food you need to
do this right now....... https://t.co/1YWC8kQEIC
I also want nothing to do with the WEF, WHO and any other ORGANIZATIONS or people that have anything to do with proposed Pandemic Agreement. Or Bill Gates who is not a doctor or a scientist of any kind. Nor is he even intelligent enough to make designs on my behalf. I cannot believe how evil this world has become. YOUR TIME IS COMING