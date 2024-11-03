Share

Leave a comment

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v5lounf-i-reject-the-who-pandemic-treaty.html

If you use Telegram, record your video and post it in the Telegram Group:

https://t.me/healingthedividechat

CLICK HERE to watch videos recorded by other people around the world.

Take the time to record your own video, post it online (on the video platform of your choice) and then SHARE THE LINK TO YOUR VIDEO in the comment section below so that I can add YOUR video to the growing list of people who have voiced their opposition to the WHO’s “Pandemic Agreement.”

Leave a comment

The latest official version of the “Pandemic Agreement” is available HERE .

An updated, unofficial version is available HERE .

The latest information from the WHO is HERE .

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment