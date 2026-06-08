Share

Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

To my readers:

Over the summer of 2026 I plan to publish approximately 25+ articles, a 200+ page book and a 2-3 part movie that will explore and expose the truth about what is REALLY going on in our skies.

I encourage you to watch the video below and explore the details at:

If you would like to help, feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or via email at James.Roguski@gmail.com

Share

Share

Share

Share

REVIEW THE DATA:

If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue, help work on possible solutions, and organize the effort to actually address the real problem, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

Share

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment