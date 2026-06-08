James Roguski

James Roguski

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James Roguski
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If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue, help work on possible solutions, and organize the effort to actually address the real problem, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

It would be much appreciated if you would take the time to review the information on https://ProjectInHumanity.com before commenting.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
9h

Thank you James. Blessings from Sydney Australia.

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