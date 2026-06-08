Seeking the Truth
Sometimes the truth hurts, but it only hurts if you are the one who is trying to hide it. If you want to help expose the truth, now would be a good time to get informed, get involved and take action.
To my readers:
Over the summer of 2026 I plan to publish approximately 25+ articles, a 200+ page book and a 2-3 part movie that will explore and expose the truth about what is REALLY going on in our skies.
I encourage you to watch the video below and explore the details at:
ProjectInHumanity.com
If you would like to help, feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or via email at James.Roguski@gmail.com
REVIEW THE DATA:
ProjectInHumanity.com
If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue, help work on possible solutions, and organize the effort to actually address the real problem, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com
James Roguski
310-619-3055
My Story
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
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If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue, help work on possible solutions, and organize the effort to actually address the real problem, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com
It would be much appreciated if you would take the time to review the information on https://ProjectInHumanity.com before commenting.
Thank you James. Blessings from Sydney Australia.