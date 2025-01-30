Share

Please watch the interview with Tamara Ugolini below:

https://rumble.com/v6etphp-who-pandemic-agreement-is-really-about-making-big-pharma-bigger-says-indepe.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

The 13th meeting of the negotiations for the “Pandemic Agreement” is scheduled to be held February 17-21, 2025.

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-13.html

PLEASE NOTE: The Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services is not included in the National Security Council.

This is not about your health.

This is biological warfare.

Designating National Security Council Members, Attendees, and Invitees. (a) Membership. The NSC membership consists of the statutory members set forth in section 101(c)(1) of the Act (50 U.S.C. 3021(c)(1)): The President;

The Vice President;

The Secretary of State;

The Secretary of the Treasury;

The Secretary of Defense;

The Secretary of Energy; The Director of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy; https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/organization-of-the-national-security-council-and-subcommittees/

WHO reports that U.S. assessed and voluntary contributions together represented 15.6% of WHO’s total revenue in the 2022-2023 biennium. https://www.kff.org/global-health-policy/fact-sheet/the-u-s-government-and-the-world-health-organization/

Artificial Intelligence companies investing $500 BILLION dollars to produce mRNA vaccines for cancer?

Exit the World Health Organization to save money?

Can you see what is REALLY going on here?

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

PCRfraud.com

MaskCharade.com

