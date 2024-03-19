Share

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) is conducting negotiations regarding the so-called “Pandemic Treaty” from March 18-28, 2024.

These negotiations are mostly held in secret.

During the publicly live streamed opening session on Monday, March 18, 2024, the statement made by the representative from Chad stood out from all the rest.

NOTE: The first person visible in the video below is the representative from Switzerland. Then the representative from Chad begins speaking in French and finally, you will hear the translator’s voice for the remainder of the video.

Please watch the 4 minute video below:

Even the representative from Chad does not seem to realize that seeking an agreement regarding “equitable access” to pharmaceutical poisons and injectable bioweapons is NOT a sane way to prevent the next pandemic.

CLICK HERE to watch the INB9 meetings.

If you want to know what is really going on in regards to the proposed “Pandemic Agreement,” please watch the video below for a brief summary:

The video above simply presents the FACTS.

If you want to understand what this is really all about, please watch the detailed analysis video below…

Many people have made many claims regarding the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.” I strongly suggest that you read the actual document:

Official Revised Draft Of The Negotiating Text Of The Who Pandemic Agreement 311KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SOURCE:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf

Be sure to read the following Articles:

Article 10 Article 12 Article 13 Article 14 Article 15 Article 20 Article 21

Please be accurate in your claims about the “Pandemic Treaty.”

It is NOT in violation of the United States Constitution.

These negotiations are an attempt to enter into a multinational TRADE AGREEMENT.

The proposed agreement would require nations to seek out “pathogens with pandemic potential” in order bring them into the WHO Coordinated Laboratory Network.

The proliferation of these pathogens would then occur through the Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System via the use of Standard Material Transfer Agreements (binding contracts) to ensure that the “benefits” are shared with those nations that hand over their sovereign biological resources (genetic sequences and physical samples).

Unfortunately, this IS in alignment with the “Commerce” clause in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3 of the United States Constitution:

Congress shall have the authority: “To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations…”

https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/article-1/section-8/clause-3/

Below are two screenshots from the March 13, 2024 version of the proposed “Pandemic Treaty”:

NOTE: Article 24, Section 3 (page 25) below:

The “Pandemic Agreement” may NOT be what you think it is.

It may be far more deep-seated and nefarious!

If you want to do more, I provide an enormous RESOURCE CENTER for everyone in the world to use:

