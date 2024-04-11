Share

NOW is the time to demand that the negotiations being conducted by the World Health Organization be STOPPED IMMEDIATELY.

The easiest way for you to help is to watch the videos below and then share them far and wide in order to raise the awareness of as many people as you possibly can.

I encourage EVERYONE to make their own videos - ScrewTheWHO.com

If you want to do more, visit the WORLDWIDE ACTIVIST TOOL BOX .

Call or text me directly (310-619-3055) if you would like to volunteer to do even more.

Each of the videos below will provide you with a clear summary of the most recent events associated with the WHO negotiations of a proposed “Pandemic Treaty” and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Watch them all and give me your feedback in the comment section of this article.

UK Column

https://rumble.com/v4ooq3i-uk-column.html

David Knight

https://rumble.com/v4omxdi-interview-james-roguski-update-on-who-rulestreaty-current-status.html

Noor Bin Laden

https://rumble.com/v4on3nt-secret-negotiations-at-the-who-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls...-s.html

Seth Holehouse

https://rumble.com/v4nxl1l-leaked-who-documents-reveal-sinister-plan-for-forced-quarantine-w-james-rog.html

Daisy Papp

https://odysee.com/@DaisyPappInsights:4/Daisy-Insights-with-James-Roguski---Full-Episode-04.06.2024-:6

Mimi Zajc

https://rumble.com/v4nih9c-mimi-zajc-and-james-roguski-on-the-latest-who-documents-3.-4.-2024.html

Free Politik

https://www.freepolitik.com/p/interview-james-roguski-who-impact

Feds For Freedom

https://rumble.com/v4oapek-32.-james-roguski-the-who-and-its-trade-deal.html

If you have not yet done so, please watch the videos below…

The photo above and the “Say NO to the WHO” graphic at the top of this article are from https://www.FreeHumanity.org

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

