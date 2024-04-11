Say NO to the WHO
The negotiations being conducted by the World Health Organization are based on a foundation of FRAUD. We do not need more jabs and quarantines. STOP the WHO negotiations and start the prosecutions!
NOW is the time to demand that the negotiations being conducted by the World Health Organization be STOPPED IMMEDIATELY.
Each of the videos below will provide you with a clear summary of the most recent events associated with the WHO negotiations of a proposed “Pandemic Treaty” and the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.
UK Column
https://rumble.com/v4ooq3i-uk-column.html
David Knight
https://rumble.com/v4omxdi-interview-james-roguski-update-on-who-rulestreaty-current-status.html
Noor Bin Laden
https://rumble.com/v4on3nt-secret-negotiations-at-the-who-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls...-s.html
Seth Holehouse
https://rumble.com/v4nxl1l-leaked-who-documents-reveal-sinister-plan-for-forced-quarantine-w-james-rog.html
Daisy Papp
https://odysee.com/@DaisyPappInsights:4/Daisy-Insights-with-James-Roguski---Full-Episode-04.06.2024-:6
Mimi Zajc
https://rumble.com/v4nih9c-mimi-zajc-and-james-roguski-on-the-latest-who-documents-3.-4.-2024.html
Free Politik
https://www.freepolitik.com/p/interview-james-roguski-who-impact
Feds For Freedom
https://rumble.com/v4oapek-32.-james-roguski-the-who-and-its-trade-deal.html
The photo above and the “Say NO to the WHO” graphic at the top of this article are from https://www.FreeHumanity.org
The WHO can say what they like, I will NEVER comply. I do not negotiate with terrorists, full stop!
