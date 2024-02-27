Share

The video below is a short excerpt of the presentations given by Rob Roos and Philipp Kruse at Senator Johnson’s Roundtable Discussion:

https://rumble.com/v4fxd89-rob-roos-and-philipp-kruse.html

Watch the entire Roundtable Discussion:

“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?

Senator Ron Johnson and a panel of experts share testimony on how the COVID Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, Legacy Media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and coverups.

https://rumble.com/v4fscbr-live-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel-what-are-they-hiding-roun.html

Unfortunately, Philipp Kruse was not given enough time to present the entire story. Below are some key slides along with his full PDF presentation.

Philipp Kruse Presentation 3.76MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Unfortunately, no one in the meeting even mentioned this issue!

