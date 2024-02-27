Rob Roos and Philipp Kruse
Rob Roos, (Member of the European Parliament) and Philipp Kruse, (Swiss lawyer) shared important information about the World Health Organization with Senator Ron Johnson and the world.
The video below is a short excerpt of the presentations given by Rob Roos and Philipp Kruse at Senator Johnson’s Roundtable Discussion:
https://rumble.com/v4fxd89-rob-roos-and-philipp-kruse.html
Watch the entire Roundtable Discussion:
“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?
Senator Ron Johnson and a panel of experts share testimony on how the COVID Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, Legacy Media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and coverups.
https://rumble.com/v4fscbr-live-federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel-what-are-they-hiding-roun.html
Unfortunately, Philipp Kruse was not given enough time to present the entire story. Below are some key slides along with his full PDF presentation.
Unfortunately, no one in the meeting even mentioned this issue!
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
Rob Roos and Philipp Kruse
